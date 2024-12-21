10 Traits Of A Man Who Will Become An Excellent Provider As A Husband

Providers aren't just financial planners and income earners, they're emotionally intelligent as well.

Written on Dec 21, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
couple smiling together sitting on couch Ground Picture | Shutterstock
Advertisement

Many men, even those in relationships, face the toxic pressures of societal norms and standards like hypermasculinity or providership that can add anxiety, stress, and emotional burden to a healthy connection. While it might be framed from an entirely financial perspective focused on material things, consumerism, and money, being a provider can actually be an extremely healthy identity for a partner in a long-term marriage.

There are several traits of a man who will become an excellent provider as a husband — not just financially with a secure income, but emotionally and physically with their partner as well.

Here are 10 traits of a man who will become an excellent provider as a husband

1. He's a problem-solver

Couple smiling and talking to their teenage daughter. Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Embracing a partner who's a natural problem-solver isn't just healthy for navigating through conflicts in a relationship, but maintaining a feeling of safety and security in your life. These kinds of partners are solution-oriented and generally enjoy identifying, fixing, and healing from problems to appease their partners.

Even if it's a concern their partner brings up in their relationship, they're willing to take action, have open discussions, and provide a sense of emotional relief, stability, and support in these discussions.

RELATED: People With These 5 Personality Types Cause The Most Conflict In Relationships

Advertisement

2. He's organized and a planner

Couple smiling and eating popcorn together. Pics Five | Shutterstock.com

Not only does a provider husband typically plan dates and outings for the health of your relationship, they're organized, thoughtful, and intentional about crafting a plan for your future and family as well. Acting as the foundation of their relationship or family, they typically know what's coming in and what's going out, setting them up for success when they spend money, plan dates, or surprise their partner with a vacation or celebration.

With the security that knowledge brings, they can prioritize the happiness of their relationship with financially compensated gifts and surprises, alongside more practical avenues of emotional support, love, and communication.

Advertisement

3. He has a boring or methodical job

Older couple smiling and taking a picture. Harbucks | Shutterstock.com

Men in "boring" or less creative occupations like engineering, blue-collar work, or other STEM-related positions do not have to "schmooze" other people, sell anything, or rely on charisma to be the best kind of worker. It sparks a kind of "up and down" emotional state, like mom and consultant Michele Broxton admits: they're steady, intelligent, and simply looking for affection, attention, and support from their partners.

Of course, while being a "provider" is typically framed from a financial mindset, these men are also emotionally and physically supportive in their families, acting as pillars of support, whether it be the sole income or an open conversation. These traits of a man who will become an excellent provider as a husband are important for a healthy relationship, but that doesn't mean their partners should stop investing in their own professional development and success as well.

RELATED: 15 Qualities Of A Good Husband That Make A Man A Great Spouse

Advertisement

4. He's not controlling

Older couple smiling and walking together outside. bbernard | Shutterstock.com

According to psychology teacher and expert Saul McLeod, the early signs of a controlling man in a relationship — when it still feels comfortable to address, identify, and problem-solve through their toxicity — can be subtle and easily missed. From "love bombing," to speaking poorly of others, to isolating themselves in the face of conflict, there are traits of a man's innate need for control that a truly excellent provider and husband would never engage in.

While envy, uncomfortable emotions, and strong-willed opinions — other early signs of a controlling partner — are certainly natural and normal experiences for many people, the ways in which a provider expresses and navigates through them is key. They're emotionally intelligent enough to both express their emotions and provide a safe space for their partner to listen. Their aggression is well directed, never directly at their partner, and their jealousy and envy is appropriately discussed in a relationship.

These relationships also tend to be healthier than others, considering a provider leaves everything out there, supports their partner's difficult emotions, and expresses their opinions when necessary, leaving no room for lingering resentment or annoyance.

Advertisement

5. He's realistically frugal

Older couple smiling and working on bills together. Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

While a provider typically considers the finances of a household, in collaboration with their partner, if they also want to be involved, they're also able to provide a "why" for their financial decisions. If they believe an expense isn't a good idea, they're not going to maintain an aura of superiority when arguing against it, but rather express and explain why.

If they're hoping to save up for more quality time, dates, or a vacation, they might maintain a more frugal lifestyle on a daily basis, but never to the fault of their relationship or family's well-being. They're willing to splurge occasionally in the name of celebration, especially when they're comfortable with their job stability, income, and financial future.

RELATED: 9 Phrases You Will Never Hear An Emotionally Intelligent Man Say

Advertisement

6. He wears simple clothes

Woman cuddling with her husband. PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Dating coach Sidhharrth S. Kumaar argues that men who make the best husbands and providers are endlessly consistent in every aspect of their lives. From their appearance, to their career, to their emotional support, they're typically not battling the insecurity and anxiety associated with instability.

This consistency can manifest in their simplistic wardrobes as well. They're more likely to splurge and spend on their relationship or their families than themselves, especially with a less flashy job, keeping their material belongings to a minimum. While they still do appreciate looking good and accepting gifts from their partners, they're generally more concerned with the consistency of providing than seeking out attention from others from their appearance.

Advertisement

7. He's healthily obsessed with his partner

Older couple smiling and hugging each other. Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock.com

According to clinical psychologist Dr. Cortney Warren, early in relationships our love interests become the focal point of our lives, dominating not just your thoughts, but your actions and the trends of your other relationships as well. This euphoric feeling is generally associated with falling in love — you only want to be near them, you're constantly thinking and fantasizing about them, and you struggle to imagine your life without them.

Provider husbands generally experience this with their partners, to the healthiest extent. They make their decisions, form their daily habits, and take action in the best interests of their partner and families, rather than selfishly crafting their life outside the focus of these relationships.

While they make space for their individual interests and alone time, they're most concerned with showing up for, loving, and supporting the people closest to them.

RELATED: If You Want A Happier Marriage, It's Time To Accept These 6 Essential Truths From A Psychologist

Advertisement

8. He seeks emotional and physical support in your marriage

Woman hugging her boyfriend on the couch. simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock.com

Even if you've found your perfect partner, who embodies many traits of a man who will become an excellent provider as a husband, chances are they're internally battling some form of toxic or idealized masculinity. According to psychotherapist Dan Bolton, just because a man, pressured to be a provider, may suppress his own needs and emotions for the benefit of their partner — taking on an invulnerable mindset early in relationships — it doesn't mean they don't have similar needs in a long-term marriage.

True providers, and generally all partners and men, need emotional support from their partners. They may be providers in a general sense, prioritizing your well-being, safety, and security, but they're still human beings who need the comfort, support, and unconditional love a marriage partner offers.

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Rare Signs You Picked The Right Person To Settle Down With

9. He's emotionally intelligent and steady

Woman smiling next to her husband on a boat. PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Considering an excellent provider typically has a steady job focused on analytical projects, complex thought, or gritty work, they're not necessarily experiencing the mood swings and instability of a more creative venture or charismatic-focused role. When they come home, they may be exhausted like any other average worker, but they're not emotionally worn down to the point where they have nothing left to offer their partner and family.

Psychology researcher Alice Boyes argues that emotional instability in a partner can be the key to a toxic relationship, as their insecurities and struggle tend to spark lacking empathy, narcissistic tendencies, resentment, and unproductive communication.

Advertisement

10. He's confident and self-assured

Couple smiling and drinking coffee together. Q88 | Shutterstock.com

Many people who struggle with low self-esteem or insecurity look to other people for external validation with attention-seeking behaviors. Providers in marriages are the opposite — if they're looking for attention, it's only from their partner, but never as an attempt to feel more innately confident.

They're already self-assured about their worth in a relationship. They know what they want, what they need, and the action it takes to get there.

RELATED: 7 Signs A Man Has Healthy Masculinity And Will Make A Great Husband

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
6 Boomer Habits People Make Fun Of That Experts Say Are Actually Good For Your Marriage
Stay-At-Home Mom Decides To Spend 24 Hours By Herself In A Hotel After Her Husband Said Her Job Was Easy
Psychologist Says If You Can Answer Yes To This Telling Question, Your Marriage Can Last