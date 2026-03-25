Dating can be a frustrating experience. It feels like we go on 100 bad dates before we finally find someone worth seeing again. If you start seeing a woman, but after a while, certain behaviors come out, it may be a sign to run far, far away.

Have you ever dated someone who seemed perfect at first, but over time, their behavior started to change? When someone becomes comfortable in a relationship, they may start showing their true colors. It may start subtly. She’ll say certain things that get under your skin. Over time, a woman like this will begin to show her toxic side. Once these phrases are said, it’s time to run far, far away as fast as you can. Relationships are difficult to maintain. However, these words are serious red flags.

If a woman says these 11 phrases on a regular basis, run far, far away as fast as you can

1. ‘It’s fine’

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We’ve all heard someone say this. Instead of talking through what’s bothering them, they may brush it off as if everything is fine. Sometimes things are fine; however, the way she says it tells the full story. If there is a tinge of attitude in her voice, you’ll know things aren’t actually fine. She’s just saying she is to keep an argument from starting, or to get you to feel sorry for her. This phrase, when said in this context, can be a red flag.

Sometimes, saying ‘I’m fine’ can be a way to hide their true feelings. They may not have bad intentions when this happens, but by refusing to talk through their issues, resentment can mount.

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2. ‘You always do this’

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Let’s face it, our partner will do things we wish they didn’t. No one is on the same page at all times. However, if you are constantly blaming your partner for things, it may be time to take a deeper look into the reasons behind your feelings. While it’s important to hear each other’s feelings, saying ‘you always do this’ is finger-pointing instead of solving problems like an adult. It can be a frustrating cycle.

This phrase can cause someone to shut down in a conversation. A woman who says this often may be seeking attention or blaming her partner for things out of his control. You may want to run far, far away if this is said on a regular basis. Always statements can be damaging to a relationship.

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3. ‘You should know what I want’

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No one is a mind reader. While we hope our partners understand us, it’s unrealistic to assume they know what we want without us telling them. Some men are attuned with us, and over time, they might learn our preferences. However, it’s important to tell them what we want instead of expecting them to guess correctly. A woman who says this phrase is a walking red flag.

A woman may feel like their partner doesn’t understand them, and will make comments like this. While that’s a valid emotion to have, it’s important not to hold men to unrealistic expectations. A woman who wants you to know her every wish without telling you is likely not a partner worth pursuing.

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4. ‘Relax’

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Let’s face it, sometimes we do need to relax. However, it doesn’t feel good to hear it from our partner. In fact, it may make us more upset. If you’re dating a woman who always tells you to relax without considering your true feelings, this may be a red flag. This is a form of invalidation. Your feelings matter, but if a woman would rather tell you to relax than listen to you, you may want to run far away.

Emotional invalidation tells your partner you do not care about their feelings. Instead of talking through the problem, trying to change the subject by telling them to relax can take its toll on a partnership. A woman who uses this phrase regularly may not make the best partner.

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5. ‘It’s your fault I feel this way’

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Placing blame in a relationship can be detrimental. Of course, the person we care about will upset us at some point. However, it’s how we solve these problems that matters. If a woman is quick to say, ‘It’s your fault I feel this way,’ it’s scapegoating. Instead of having a mature conversation, she’s too busy placing blame. This can cause serious issues in a relationship.

"Scapegoating is a practice commonly employed by people who display traits of narcissism, often taking the form of bullying. In cases like these, the person may be even more aggressive about the behavior in an attempt to make the other person feel small or powerless. This reaction is typical because the narcissist’s self-esteem or self-image has been threatened by the consequences of their behavior, which can be triggering since research shows that low self-worth is common among people with narcissistic tendencies," says the BetterHelp editorial team. "As a result, the individual may lash out against another, seeking a scapegoat to bear the sins of their wrong actions."

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6. ‘Whatever, I don’t care’

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Dismissing someone’s feelings in a relationship isn’t cool. As partners, we should listen to their concerns and provide support where we can. When a woman says something like, ‘Whatever, I don’t care,’ she’s dismissing someone’s feelings. It’s frustrating to be met with a phrase like this when you’re feeling something you want to address. This is a red flag and a sign that you might want to run as far away as you can.

This phrase can be used in another way. Sometimes, a woman may claim she doesn’t care about something when in reality, it’s weighing heavily on her shoulders. This can cause resentment. By pretending she doesn’t care, she’s holding on to her true feelings, which may explode when you least expect it.

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7. ‘I was just joking’

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For something to be considered a joke, it has to be funny. If a woman says something hurtful, but shrugs it off as if it’s no big deal, it’s frustrating. It can make her partner feel like their feelings do not matter. Instead of hearing them out when they share something that hurt their feelings, saying ‘I was just joking’ is dismissive. If someone was impacted by your words, even if it was a joke, you still need to take accountability.

There is always a bit of truth behind a joke. If one is especially cruel, it can be painful to hear. A woman who blows off things as a simple ‘joke’ may be dismissing her partner's feelings.

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8. ‘Why are you talking to them?’

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Some women are insecure in relationships. They likely experienced something painful in a previous relationship. This event may have changed how they viewed trust in relationships. However, being hurt is not an excuse to bring toxic traits into a relationship. If a woman constantly asks her partner why they’re talking to certain people, it could be a sign that she is not ready to be in a relationship. She may not have worked through the pain from her past.

She may feel inadequate, but there are proper ways to work through these feelings. Instead of being with someone who will accuse you of something every time you talk to another person, you may want to run far, far away.

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9. ‘You’re just like my ex’

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Unless her ex was a winner of some major prize, this is a phrase you likely don’t want to hear. Someone is an ex for a reason. While people are capable of separating amicably, if she’s using this phrase to get under your skin, she’s probably not complimenting you. If a woman keeps comparing you to her ex during arguments, it’s clear she’s trying to hurt your feelings. You should probably run far, far away from her.

This may be said to try to offend the man in her life. It’s hard to be told this. A woman who makes quick jabs to hurt your feelings isn’t worth your time.

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10. ‘I don’t need anyone’

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Pretending not to need anyone else may be a defense mechanism. Let’s face it, people will let us down. Sometimes, the only person we can depend on is ourselves. However, in a relationship, we need to break down these barriers with our partners. If a woman claims she doesn’t need anyone, she may have walls up that you can never get over.

"Closed-off people may have become that way because voicing their vulnerability, anger, pain, and frustrations have been dismissed or mocked in the past. They have responded to those rejections by becoming tight-lipped and carefully monitored. Terrified of pushing away the love they so desperately crave, they choose to brood quietly, perhaps sending a clear message that there is much inside that cannot come out," says Randi Gunther, Ph.D.

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11. ‘I can’t help how I act when I’m angry’

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We control our own actions. Of course, people in our lives are going to get under our skin. Sometimes, our partners can really push our buttons. How we react in those moments is what matters most. While our partners should be held accountable for the way they make us feel, blaming them for bad behavior isn’t a good look.

If a woman reacts poorly, it’s her own shortcoming. Instead, she may try to blame her downfalls on someone else. It’s a sign that they may not be emotionally mature enough for a long-term relationship.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.