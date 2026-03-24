There is a difference between a woman who makes a good wife and someone of low quality. It’s not always easy to put everything into our relationships. Life is hectic, and we may get caught up in our own problems. However, by not focusing on our marriages, we may be maintaining a low-quality relationship.

Good wives have distinct habits that set them apart from low-quality women. They focus on what allows them to balance their personal and romantic lives. It can take practice, but once you are in the habit of doing these things, you may notice your relationship will improve. Low-quality women may make excuses for their actions, putting their relationship on the back burner. Good wives know their relationship is a priority and are conscious of maintaining it.

These are 11 defining habits that separate good wives from low-quality women

1. They nurture the relationship

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Women may be natural nurturers. When someone is in the habit of caring deeply for their relationship, they almost treat it like a plant. By watering it daily, they know there is a chance for something beautiful to blossom. Low-quality women may get caught up in their own lives to nurture their relationships. While this is a symptom of a busy life, good wives know there needs to be a balance between their personal life and their committed relationship.

A relationship can not survive on its own. Love can only go so far. Low-quality women may put less effort into their relationships and hope for the best. Good wives know that happy relationships take time and nurturing.

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2. They respect boundaries

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Boundaries are everything in a relationship. To prevent losing ourselves in our relationship, we have to lay a healthy foundation. The same can be said for respecting other people’s boundaries. Sometimes, we can be eager to please. We may want to help our partner, even if they ask us not to. Staying in our own lane isn’t always easy. Most women are selfless and willing to give everything for their partners. However, good wives know they can’t take on the world for their spouse. Instead, she respects his boundaries.

Low-quality women may come on too strong. Instead of respecting boundaries, they are often pushing them. It’s not always easy to back off, but good wives know that it’s important to give their partners the space they need.

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3. They practice loyalty

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Loyalty is important in a relationship. Of course, we need to keep our independence, too. However, showing up for our partner day in and day out can make a difference. Low-quality women may struggle to balance loyalty. It could be that they talk to other men outside their relationship or value attention from others. Whatever it may be, loyalty might not be a top priority.

Loyalty shows that, through thick and thin, you want to work on your relationship. This means both people can be themselves without fear of abandonment. Loyalty strengthens relationships.

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4. They communicate respectfully

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Respect is reflected in everyday interactions. How we speak to our partner matters. Sometimes, we may let life’s frustrations play into our relationships. I know I deal with this problem sometimes. When I am stressed, I may snap back at my partner. It’s something I do subconsciously, then feel terrible about once I realize my mistake.

Good wives are conscious of how they speak to their partner. They know that daily respect matters. Low-quality women may not pay attention to their words. If respect is lost, a relationship will suffer.

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5. They show empathy

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Empathy is powerful in a relationship. It’s not always easy to put ourselves in someone else’s shoes. However, when someone gets in the habit of showing radical empathy, they become better partners. They see what their husbands are going through and can relate to them. Giving them the support they need to get through difficult moments helps their marriage succeed.

Low-quality women may struggle to see other people’s struggles. They may be caught up in their own world. It’s not always easy to put our own feelings aside to focus on someone else. This is a habit that separates good wives from low-quality partners.

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6. They do little things just because

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Doing little things for my partner, without being asked, is one of the ways I show my love and appreciation for him. Sometimes, it’s as simple as putting some pajamas out for him when he has a late-night hockey game, or getting the ingredients for his favorite dinner at the grocery store without being asked. These are simple things that show him I care. I know that when he does those things for me, it makes me feel loved. I try to return that feeling with my own actions.

Low-quality women may look past these moments. She may not think about doing little things to show her appreciation. Good wives know these actions take little work and can have a big impact on the relationship. It’s what separates them from low-quality women.

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7. They work as a team

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We’ve all heard the saying, ‘teamwork makes the dream work.’ Although it may sound silly, there is truth to it. By working with our partners, we are setting our relationship up for success. A relationship can’t survive when one person is in the habit of putting themselves before their partner. Together, you make decisions that work for both of you. This is something that sets a good wife apart from a low-quality woman who cares more about herself than her partner.

"Teamwork recognizes that it’s you and me against the problem—navigating jobs or money, kids, parents, time pressures, emotional pressures, or financial pressures," says Robert Taibbi, L.C.S.W. "Though we each have our own strengths and weaknesses, in the end, we work together equally to solve the problems that life throws at us."

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8. They manage their stress

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Stress can get the best of us. I know that firsthand. When a woman is a good wife, she knows she must manage her mental health to keep her relationship healthy and happy. It’s not always easy to do. When things feel heavy for us, it can be hard to keep them from bleeding into every aspect of our lives. However, a good wife knows that working through their own stress will help them have a better relationship with their partner.

A good wife knows that stress is bound to come up in their relationship. They practice tools that help them navigate these moments. They try their best to keep their personal problems out of their relationships and talk through the things that bother them with their partner.

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9. They take time for themselves

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We can only do so much for other people when we aren’t taking care of ourselves. We cannot pour from an empty cup. Some women are guilty of doing too much for others and neglecting themselves. While selflessness is often seen as a positive trait, it can take away from our ability to show up for ourselves and, as a result, others. Low-quality women may have a hard time making time for themselves. They don’t realize that by failing to do so, they can hurt their relationship.

Self-care is important. Good wives know that they can’t nurture a relationship when they are drained. Instead of doing everything for their partner at all times, they may take moments for themselves to recharge. Something simple like taking a hot bath or reading a book can calm them down and help them be a better partner in return.

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10. They maintain a close connection

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Let’s be honest, as much as we try to prevent it, it’s natural for us to slip away from our partners at times. It’s not always intentional. Sometimes, the stress of our everyday lives can take our attention away from our relationship. Low-quality women may notice this is happening, but struggle to fix it. Instead of nurturing their connection, they may focus on their individual problems.

To maintain a close connection, partners have to be in the habit of nurturing the emotional, physical, and mental sides of their relationship. It takes work, and a good wife will separate herself from a low-quality woman by putting effort into keeping their connection alive and well.

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11. They keep a positive outlook

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It’s not always easy to look at the world through rose-colored glasses. Sometimes, life can become overwhelming. We may struggle to see the good in everything, including our own relationships. This can cause relationship problems. Low-quality women may give up on their relationship when things look grim. A good wife is willing to maintain a positive outlook and work through the challenges that come up in a relationship. It’s what sets her apart from a low-quality woman.

"A positive outlook begins with believing in yourself and your relationship. Knowing that you are both good people who are deserving of each other’s love and kindness certainly helps. If this is something you have doubts about, you need to get on the same page as your partner and reaffirm your connection. If the two of you believe in one another and both of you want a positive lifestyle, you must make the commitment to do your best to maintain a positive demeanor in all aspects of your relationship," says Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.