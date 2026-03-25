When dating, some men are like walking red flags. Their behavior is so off-putting, but for some reason, they reel you in. Whether it’s their charisma or their love bombing, they somehow keep you coming back for more.

There are certain phrases men may say that you definitely want to run far away from when you hear them. Sometimes they are subtle. At first, you may not notice they are offensive. Over time, however, they can become cutting. Before you spend too much time dating someone who hurts your feelings with his words, it’s important to run far, far away when you hear these phrases. It’s important to keep your peace, and avoiding men like this is a great way to do so.

If a man says these 11 phrases on a regular basis, run far, far away as fast as you can

1. ‘You’re overreacting’’

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In a relationship, it’s important to have your feelings validated. We aren’t always going to agree on things. Sometimes, there are miscommunications or issues that a couple doesn’t see eye to eye. However, it’s important to have a partner who will listen to your concerns. If a man is quick to brush off your emotions by telling you that you’re overreacting, it’s a sign to run far, far away.

Emotional validation creates a closer bond between partners. It shows that the person you love cares about how you feel. If a man is quick to tell you that you’re overreacting, he may not be the one for you.

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2. ‘I’m sorry. But…’

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Admitting when you are wrong is essential in a relationship. Being unable to take accountability is a serious red flag. Not everyone is capable of assessing their bad behavior and seeing their mistakes. When you’re in a relationship with someone who apologizes but throws in a ‘but…’ at the end, it’s clear he isn’t the right one for you. In reality, you may want to run far, far away.

Genuine apologies are powerful in a relationship. If a man isn’t willing to truly take responsibility for his actions, it’s a sign that he may not be mature enough for a long-term relationship.

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3. ‘That’s just who I am’

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This saying is a sign that a man isn’t willing to change his bad behavior. If he does something that hurts you and refuses to take accountability for his actions, it’s a red flag. Men who say things like ‘That’s just who I am’ are making excuses for their actions. Instead of apologizing and taking your feelings into mind, they may try to deflect by claiming they are who they are, and you need to accept them for it. It can create a toxic cycle.

Of course, we want our partners to accept us for who we are. However, when a man uses this phrase to convince you that your feelings aren’t valid, it’s a different story. Run far, far away from someone like this.

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4. ‘You’re imagining things’

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Sometimes, we need our partner to listen to our feelings. This is especially important when their behavior negatively affects us. It can be frustrating when the man in your life ignores your concerns. Instead of admitting his mistake, he may try to convince you that you’re the problem. By saying ‘you’re imagining things,’ he may be trying to blindside you. In reality, he is likely doing what you’re calling him out for, but by saying this phrase, he’s trying to escape being held accountable.

This phrase is an example of a serious mind game that can cause issues not only in your relationship but also to your mental health. It’s a sign that you should exit the relationship immediately, before things get out of hand.

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5. ‘I don’t have time for this today’

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In a relationship, your feelings need to be heard. Even if you may be making a big deal out of something small, it’s important to have a partner who listens. If you bring something to his attention, and he pushes you away by saying he doesn’t have time for the conversation, you likely want to run far, far away. This is a likely sign that he doesn’t prioritize you or the relationship. He only cares about protecting his ego.

This may also be a sign that he doesn’t take the relationship seriously. If he doesn’t have time to put effort into the partnership, he could be showing you that he isn’t a dedicated partner. He may be emotionally unavailable, which is a red flag.

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6. ‘My ex was crazy’

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If a man says this phrase to you, you should run far, far away. Instead of meeting a failed relationship with maturity, he’s quick to point the finger at his ex. This isn’t a good look for anyone. It’s especially frustrating when you notice he is making mistakes and still blaming his ex for the problems. It says more about him than it does about his ex.

"How a person talks about their ex says as much, if not more, about the speaker than the person they're characterizing. What's interesting psychologically is that, based on the two-way nature of relationships and the messy complexity inherent in the interpretation of behaviors and the expression of emotions, it's typically problematic to apply total guilt or total innocence to just one member of the dyad," says Seth Meyers, Psy.D. "In many cases, suggesting that one member of a couple is all good and the other is all bad or 'crazy' isn't a fair characterization of either member of a couple."

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7. ‘I’m the best you’ll get’

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Sometimes, it’s easier for some men to put you down to keep you around. While this sounds counterproductive, it’s a manipulation tactic. By breaking down your self-esteem, they may trap you in the relationship. Saying, ‘I’m the best you’ll get,’ tries to convince you that you’d be nothing without him. Instead of being a good partner, he will play mind games. By slowly breaking you down, he’s trying to convince you that this is the only ‘love’ you are worthy of. No one would treat you better than him.

This could be a sign that they think they are superior to you. While they likely know their behavior is poor, by convincing you that they’re the best you’ll ever get, they are convincing you to stay with them even through bad times.

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8. ‘You’re lucky I stick around’

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If this is a phrase you hear regularly, you should run far away as quickly as possible. A man who says this is trying to put you down. Instead of taking accountability for the role they play in the relationship, they are pointing the finger at you. It’s a sign of immaturity. They may think this is a way to convince you to stay with them. You’re the lucky one, not them.

By claiming you’re lucky that they stick around for you, they may be gaslighting you. It’s a way they may convince you to stay with them even when things aren’t great.

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9. ‘Let it go’

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Some men struggle to talk about their problems. If a woman brings up what upsets her, he may try to dismiss it. Instead of owning up and apologizing, he will say something like, ‘Let it go.’ This is a phrase he uses to shut down the conversation. A man like this is attempting to stonewall the conversation. Instead of talking through the issue, they shut down. They wish you’d let it go so they could get off the hook.

Telling someone to ‘let it go’ shows they don’t care about that person’s feelings. It’s frustrating, and something you should run far away from as quickly as possible. You deserve a man who listens to your feelings without shutting down.

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10. ‘Do whatever you want’

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When you hear this phrase, you may think it’s a positive one. Of course, we don’t want a partner to be controlling in a relationship. However, by dismissing you and saying something like, ‘Do whatever you want,’ it may look like he doesn’t care about you. It’s frustrating when they do not try to include you in their lives. Instead, they may tell you to do whatever you want, ignoring that what you may want is to spend time with them.

This phrase makes it feel like they do not value you. When they dismiss you, it’s a sign that you should run far, far away.

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11. ‘I never said that’

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We’ve all heard the term gaslighting. This is something a man may use to try to convince you that you’re imagining things. By saying this, they will have you questioning your own memory. Suddenly, you’re wondering if they actually did say this. It’s a vicious cycle that can lead to serious issues in a relationship.

"Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse. It happens when one person convinces their target that they're remembering things wrong or misinterpreting events. The gaslighter tries to manipulate the other person and presents their own thoughts and feelings as the truth," says Alyson Powell Key for WebMD. It can be subtle at first, but once you notice it, run far away and do so quickly.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.