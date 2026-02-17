Women Who Fall For Emotionally Unavailable Men Usually Share These 11 Self-Sacrificing Traits

Written on Feb 17, 2026

Women Who Fall For Emotionally Unavailable Men Usually Share These Self-Sacrificing Traits ArkHawt / Shutterstock
Advertisement

At some point, we’ve all fallen for a man who didn’t deserve our time and attention. This type of guy often refuses to put in as much effort as he is given. He may expect a woman to bend over backwards for him, while doing the bare minimum in return. It can be a frustrating back-and-forth.

It’s not surprising that a man who puts little effort into a relationship is usually emotionally unavailable. He may enjoy having a woman in his life, but refuses to open up to her. Although he is holding every red flag imaginable, some women are prone to looking past it. Women who fall for emotionally unavailable men often sacrifice their own needs for those of others. She may view herself as a caretaker who can help someone who struggles with vulnerability. While she wants to do everything she can for everyone else, she is putting her own feelings and needs aside.

Women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these 11 self-sacrificing traits

1. They are insecure

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they are insecure dimaberlinphotos via Canva

If a woman is insecure, she may seek out love in the wrong places. The guy she falls for may be reluctant to commit or already involved with someone else. Pursuing this type of man may come from a need for acceptance. If she has low self-esteem, she may not feel worthy of a relationship. The chase with a man who has limited interest in her may feel like something she has to do. Once she wins him over, she may believe her insecurities will be quieted.

However, we know this rarely works out well. Instead of looking for someone who would be interested in having a positive relationship with her, an insecure woman may seek out emotionally unavailable men because she feels like she is not worthy of a positive relationship. Winning over his affections might feel like passing a test for love.

RELATED: 4 Tiny Ways Insecure People Drive Partners Away

Advertisement

2. They are empathetic

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they are empathetic Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Having empathy is mostly a positive trait. It allows people to connect on a deeper level. They can see someone else’s struggles and meet them where they are. However, there are times when being too empathetic can cause issues. If a woman is constantly falling for emotionally unstable men, she may be overly empathetic.

Research has found that someone with high levels of empathy may be more at risk for depression and anxiety. They take on others’ feelings too deeply. When this happens in a relationship, a woman may be sacrificing her own mental health to try to help an emotionally unavailable man.

RELATED: What People Mean When They Talk About Empathy — And Why It's So Important

Advertisement

3. They see potential in everyone

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they see potential in everyone Vlada Karpovich from Pexels via Canva

We do not always present the most ideal sides of ourselves. Sometimes, we are going through a tough time and struggle to be patient with others. Whether it’s approaching situations on edge or having a bad attitude, we do not want to be judged when we are not at our best. Some women are compassionate towards this. They may approach each person they meet with rose-colored glasses.

Seeing potential in everyone is a kind trait that can get self-sacrificing women in trouble. They may fall for someone they think they can fix. They’ll say things like, ‘He just needs a little time to come around’ or ‘I’m helping him work through his feelings.’ She may give too much grace to someone who isn’t interested in being the best version of himself for her.

RELATED: 11 Subtle Signs You Only Love Someone's Potential, Not The Actual Human Being They Are

Advertisement

4. They are patient

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they are patient Rido via Canva

Being patient can be beneficial. When it clouds someone’s judgment and leads them to spend too much time with someone emotionally unavailable, it can become an issue. An emotionally unavailable man may make a woman like this settle for less. Through surface-level conversations and a lack of commitment, they offer their partner very little. If a woman has patience, she may find it easy to wait it out for him.

If a woman is overly patient, she is likely to give an emotionally unavailable man more time to prove himself than he deserves. She is sacrificing herself to support a man who may never return the favor.

RELATED: The Art Of Patience: 4 Simple Habits Of Naturally Patient People

Advertisement

5. They are responsible

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they are responsible Karola G from Pexels via Canva

It can be hard to remind ourselves that we are not responsible for other people’s feelings. If a woman is used to taking on a responsible, caretaking role, she may struggle to separate her feelings from someone who is emotionally unavailable. She will likely give this person more chances than they deserve. She likely sees herself as a safe space for this person to open up to. She feels responsible for helping him grow.

When someone is instinctively responsible, they may view it as their commitment to help others. She may find comfort in being there for someone, even if it is a man who struggles with emotional availability.  She may keep him in her life because she will feel guilty if she gives up on him.

RELATED: 4 Signs You’re An ‘Over-Functioning’ Empath Who Feels Way Too Responsible For Other People’s Issues

Advertisement

6. They are accepting

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they are accepting Rido via Canva

It’s great to be accepting. You create a welcoming environment when you meet new people. However, extending too much acceptance to someone’s bad behavior can land a woman in hot water. If she is willing to give an emotionally unavailable man chance after chance because she accepts him for who he is, it can end badly for her. She’s willing to sacrifice her own well-being to give this type of man the benefit of the doubt.

"Women who fall for unavailable men usually feel that they are more committed to the relationship than the men are. These women usually feel that the men have all the power and control in the relationship," says Seth Meyers, Psy.D. "Women in relationships with unavailable men feel that they have to work hard to keep their partners interested, and often try to shape themselves into being whatever they think their partners are looking for."

RELATED: 10 Classic Traits Of An Emotionally Unavailable Partner, According To Psychology

Advertisement

7. They ignore red flags

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they ignore red flags SolStock from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We’ve all been guilty of ignoring red flags at some point. A man will show you exactly who they are, but instead of accepting it at face value, we may look past it. This type of woman wants to see the best in everyone. They will give him many chances to become more emotionally open, but ultimately, he ends up in the same position. They’re sacrificing their own emotions in the name of love.

Someone who falls for emotionally unavailable men may be more likely to avoid red flags. She’s self-sacrificing by giving him more patience and support than he deserves.

RELATED: Men Who Disappear When Things Get Hard Usually Show These 11 Red Flags Early On

Advertisement

8. They have low self-worth

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they have low self worth Karola G from Pexels via Canva

If a woman has low self-esteem, it can damage their romantic relationships. They may believe they are not worthy of emotionally vulnerable love. Their low self-worth can cause them to settle for less in a relationship. Whether it’s intentional or not, they may choose someone emotionally unavailable. It can cause them more pain.

They may not believe they deserve to have their needs met. When an emotionally insecure man gives them little, they may continue to see him because they do not believe they deserve better.

RELATED: 7 Things Emotionally Unavailable Men Do On A Regular Basis, According To Psychology

Advertisement

9. They are fearful of stability

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they are fearful of stability Tembela Bohle from Pexels via Canva

This may sound strange to some, but some women are naturally afraid of stability. This may come from their childhood. If they grew up in an unstable home, it can be all they know. Their childhood experience may draw them to unsuccessful relationships. An emotionally unavailable man may give her what she is looking for.

The impact of childhood trauma can influence adult behavior. If a woman is raised in an unstable household, she may continue to have rocky relationships into adulthood.

RELATED: 6 Silly Mistakes Women Make That Attract Emotionally Unavailable Men, Instead Of Quality Ones

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
11 Signs You Already Found The Person Who'll Love You For The Rest Of Your Life
11 Signs A Man Loves You From The Depths Of His Soul, According To Psychology

10. They are naive

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they are naive Syda Productions via Canva

Women who have the naive trait may struggle in relationships. If a man is emotionally unavailable, she may choose to look past it. She can have a hard time seeing flaws in others. She may look for the best in everyone. Or, she could be naive to the red flags altogether. It may be too late by the time she realizes he's unavailable.

Being naive can lead women into negative relationship cycles. She may continue to give men chances even when they refuse to make themselves available to her. It’s not easy for them to look past their naive viewpoint.

RELATED: People With These 11 Soft Traits Are Usually Naive And Lacking Wisdom

Advertisement

11. They are strong-willed

women who fall for emotionally unavailable men usually share these self sacrificing traits they are strong willed Stel Antic from corelens via Canva

Strong-willed women are not afraid to fight for what they want. They may hear the word ‘no’ and choose to keep pursuing. If a man is emotionally unavailable, she may think she is the one who will change him. She believes in herself, which is usually a great trait, but in this situation, it can get her into more trouble. A man like this may continue to waste her time.

A woman like this may fall for the wrong man because she is sure she can be the one to change him. He will tell her how emotionally unavailable he is, but her strong will might keep her coming back for more. It may be hard for her to admit that a man like this will never change.

RELATED: 14 Things To Know Before Loving An Ambitious, Strong-Willed Woman

 Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Men Who Fall For Emotionally Unavailable Women Usually Share These 11 Self-Defeating Traits
If You Think Your Husband Has This Frugal Habit, Science Says You Probably Have A Happy Marriage
11 Confusing Ways Loving Someone Who Learned To Keep Secrets Growing Up Affects You
Loading...