Do you ever get into fights with someone, such as a family member or a significant other, and you legitimately start thinking you’re becoming crazy? It appears you’re being gaslighted. Gaslighting is defined as manipulating someone by psychological means into questioning their own sanity.

Unfortunately, it’s part of mental and emotional abuse, and it’s becoming very common in today’s society. Surprisingly, this isn’t a term that’s being thrown around often, even though it should be, because this is so common. It’s important to become informed about this type of abuse because it can be tricky to identify.

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The abuser achieves this by twisting the victim’s words and lying about things said within the conversation. Slowly, you’ll start to question yourself, your self-esteem will drop, and your confidence will be diminished, as well as the value of your self-worth. The crazy part is that these chilling signs someone in your life is gaslighting you are subtle and out of nowhere, so that one day you’ll feel completely lost.

Here are 12 chilling signs someone in your life is gaslighting you — and it’s starting to work:

1. You feel something is off, but can’t exactly pinpoint what it is or why, let alone how

That persistent feeling of unease is your instincts trying to tell you that something in the dynamic isn't right, even when you can't find the words to explain it. Gaslighters are skilled at creating an environment that feels subtly wrong while making everything appear perfectly normal on the surface.

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2. You feel confused a lot more often, and it will cause you to overthink

When someone is constantly rewriting reality around you, your brain works overtime trying to reconcile what you experienced with what you're being told happened. That mental exhaustion shows up as chronic confusion and a spiral of overthinking that can make even simple situations feel impossible to navigate.

A 2025 study explained that gaslighting works by corrupting the brain's normal prediction process, causing victims to doubt their own perceptions instead of questioning the abuser. When someone you trust keeps rewriting reality, your brain works overtime trying to reconcile what you experienced with what you're being told, and that mental overload is exactly what the confusion and obsessive overthinking feel like from the inside.

3. You start noitcing their words and actions don't line up

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This inconsistency is one of the most disorienting aspects of gaslighting because it leaves you constantly questioning your own perception of events. The abuser's ability to deny or explain away contradictions so convincingly is what makes you feel like you must be the one misremembering, rather than them being the one who is lying.

4. You're told you're cray or too sensitive

Being repeatedly told that your emotional reactions are excessive or irrational is a deliberate tactic designed to make you distrust your own feelings. Over time, these labels become internalized, and you begin to preemptively dismiss your own valid responses before anyone else even has the chance to.

Licensed professional counselor Brittney Lindstrom explains that gaslighting is "a form of emotional and mental abuse in which the abuser questions or denies the victim's reality, making them doubt themselves to deflect from their own guilt and bad behavior."

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5. They take your greatest values and use them against you negatively

A gaslighter pays close attention to what matters most to you and weaponizes those qualities to keep you compliant and doubting yourself. For example, if you value being a good partner, they will twist situations to make you feel like any conflict is proof that you are failing at that very thing.

6. They blame everyone and everything but themselves

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The complete absence of personal accountability is a hallmark of gaslighting behavior, and it serves to constantly redirect responsibility away from the abuser and onto you or others. After enough time in this dynamic, you begin to unconsciously adopt their framing and assume that if something went wrong, you must somehow be at fault.

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Relationship therapist Reta Faye Walker explains that when gaslighting is in play, "one ploy for the cornered abuser is to say, 'I forget' or 'I remember it differently.'" This redirection of accountability is so consistent that victims begin to adopt the abuser's framing and assume any conflict must be their own fault.

7. You second-guess and overanalyze everything

What once felt like straightforward decisions or clear memories now feel uncertain and unreliable, because your trust in your own mind has been systematically worn down. This constant second-guessing is exhausting, and it keeps you in a state of mental paralysis that makes it harder to take any action to protect yourself.

8. You don’t trust your judgment or recollection of previous events

When someone repeatedly insists that conversations didn't happen the way you remember them, or that events you clearly recall never occurred at all, your confidence in your own memory begins to erode, research has shown. This is one of the most damaging long-term effects of gaslighting because your memory and judgment are the very tools you need to recognize the abuse and eventually escape it.

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9. You doubt your decision-making skills

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After being told enough times that your choices are wrong, foolish, or the cause of problems in the relationship, you start to defer to the abuser rather than trust yourself. This self-doubt bleeds into other areas of your life, making you feel incapable and dependent in ways you never were before.

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10. You apologize for what you did or who you are

Constant apologizing in a gaslighting relationship is a sign that you have been conditioned to take the blame for the abuser's behavior and emotional state. The mental breakdowns that follow are the natural result of carrying a weight of guilt and shame that was never yours to carry in the first place.

Dr. Jonice Webb, a licensed psychologist, warns that gaslighting erodes a person's ability to trust their own gut sense, noting that when a partner consistently declares their version of reality as the only valid one "with no attempt to understand your perceptions or experiences," the result is that you eventually stop asserting yourself and begin apologizing for having had a perspective at all.

11. You lose the skill to speak up or defend yourself

Over time, attempting to defend yourself in conversations with a gaslighter only results in being made to feel worse, so your mind learns to stop trying as a form of self-protection. This silence isn't weakness, but it ultimately leaves you more isolated and more vulnerable to the abuse continuing unchallenged.

Gaslighting produces a state consistent with learned helplessness, which is where a person stops attempting to protect themselves because prior efforts have only made things worse. That silence is what happens when a person's nervous system has learned that defending oneself in this relationship reliably results in more pain, researchers have found.

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12. You feel like nothing you do is good enough to please them

Gaslighters often use shifting expectations and moving goalposts as a way to ensure you are always falling short, which keeps you in a constant state of striving for their approval. This feeling of perpetual inadequacy is not a reflection of your effort or your worth, but a control mechanism designed to keep you focused on earning their validation rather than questioning their behavior.

It is normal to feel all of these things when you are being gaslighted. The hardest part is identifying the issues at hand early on to prevent further damage. By constantly asking yourself questions about the warning signs, you can save yourself or others from emotional harm. It’s easy to be manipulated by others, especially when they continuously do it to others and gain experience on exactly how to emotionally alter the situation to fit their needs.

It’s natural to feel hopeless and helpless in the situation and be afraid of where you can go for clarification and safety. If you or someone you know is struggling with an emotionally abusive relationship, please contact local victims' centers for more information or the police. No one should have to endure mental harm alone.

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Unwritten publishes content on relationships, love, mental health, wellness, and more.