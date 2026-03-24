In Italy, they have an old phrase that everyone should live by: “Love me, love my dog.” It’s a phrase meant to remind you to love your partner, including their flaws, lifestyle, and entourage. After all, you can’t just ask a person to part with their most loyal friend, right?

Italians are wise like that. If you’re a dog owner looking for the right guy, keep an eye out for these behaviors. There are signs that your relationship might go beyond puppy love.

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If a man does these 11 things around your dog, you should marry him as fast as you can

1. He doesn't hurt them

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While I realize that this is a list of things that men should do around dogs, sometimes the best sign of a green light is what he doesn’t do. Psychologists and domestic violence experts all agree that one of the most surefire indicators of abusing a spouse is abusing their pet.

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If you see your boyfriend (or date) kick your pet, run. And consider reporting him. A man who treats your pet poorly will eventually turn his rage onto you. Moreover, if you notice that your pup seems unusually leery of him, let your dog choose your date. He’s trying to warn you for a reason!

2. He asks if he can pet them

Dog ownership is a little extra difficult these days, simply because people often assume they can pet any dog they see. This is a bad assumption because some dogs are not ready to socialize with everyone. In fact, not asking to pet random dogs is how dog bites happen.

A man who asks permission before approaching your dog is a major green flag for two reasons. First, it shows that he has common sense when it comes to dealing with animals. Second, it shows that he respects consent. After all, he’s asking for your consent to approach your dog. That’s a sign that he’ll always watch for your consent, too.

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3. He compliments them

If there was ever a sign that a man doesn’t belong in your life, it’s him asking you to give up your dog. That’s not just a red flag. It’s a glaring alarm that says he's likely to start trying to control every aspect of your life. On the other hand, a man who actually makes a point of loving your dog is a green flag.

Does he compliment your dog? Does he call your dog cute, lovable, and awesome? If so, that’s an indicator that he has great taste in canine companions. It’s also a sign that you likely have similar lifestyles.

4. He asks about your dog’s diet

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So, I don’t need to tell you that dogs are not exactly the pickiest eaters. However, that doesn’t mean they can eat whatever they want. Some dogs have sensitive stomachs. Veterinarians warn people not to feed dogs with sensitive stomachs too many random foods, primarily because it could upset their digestive tract.

Most people don’t really think about the chance of a pup having a food allergy or a digestive issue. A man who actually takes time to get to know your dog’s needs is a man who shows how thoughtful he is to everyone around him, not just you.

5. He walks your dog

When you’re under the weather, can you rely on your man to walk Fido for you? Does he occasionally go on walks with him, even when you don’t need him to? While it might be a slightly more fun chore than most, walking your dog is still technically a chore.

Walking your dog is not just a sign of a man who wants to be helpful around the house. Taking a dog on a walk actually bonds your man to your dog by releasing oxytocin. Seeing your man walk your dog is a great sign that he wants to stick around and pull his share of the chores. That’s a major green light!

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6. He picks up after the dog

Oh no! Fido dropped a lawn cigar on the ground! What does your boyfriend do? If he ignores it or awkwardly gestures toward you to pick it up, that’s a good indicator of what he will be like when you two are together. If he actually takes time to pick up your dog’s droppings, that’s a major green light.

Let’s face it. Some guys might find walking the dog to be fun, especially if he’s walking Fido with you at his side. No one really likes the idea of picking up after a dog, though. A man who picks up after your dog is a man who will most likely be a good partner for life, even during times that aren’t very pleasant.

7. He mentions his own dog

Not all men have dogs, but those who do are a special “breed” of guy. More specifically, men with dogs are considered to be more attractive and approachable. It’s even got a name: “the pet factor.”

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Having a dog is a good sign because it shows that he can responsibly care for another living being. It’s also a sign that he has an interest in actually introducing his pup to yours, which can be a subtle sign that he’s here for the long haul. (Or, at the very least, it shows that he has a similar lifestyle to yours, which is also a win.)

8. He includes your pup in activities

Let’s say that you and your boyfriend are going out to Starbucks. If your boyfriend mentions that Starbucks has pup cups and asks if Fido wants to go to the store too, that’s an excellent sign. It shows that he genuinely likes spending time with you and your family, including the furry ones, too.

Think about it this way: your pets are family members too. If your boyfriend turns his nose up at your Dachshund, do you think he really respects you? In many cases, his reluctance to include a beloved pet could be an underlying issue coming to the surface. Psychologists note that issues with pets often reflect bigger problems in relationships, and yes, that includes the partner who wants nothing to do with Fido.

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9. He becomes besties with your dog

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If you want to see the ultimate green light in a man, watch how he bonds with your pets. A man who doesn’t want anything long-term will not want to get too attached to your pets. If anything, he might actually avoid hanging out with your pup simply because getting your dog attached to him might make it harder for him to leave.

A man who sees you as long-term material will often make a point of trying to bond with everyone around you, including your pets. For many men, this is their way of showing that they want to be a part of your family.

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10. He protects him

While we’re on the topic of dog ownership, we might as well talk about some of the more unlikely issues people can face as a pet owner. No one wants to admit it, but dogs can end up being victims of attacks from both people and other animals.

If your boyfriend notices that your dog is near an unsafe neighborhood dog, does he make a point of trying to steer your pup away? Small protective gestures like that speak volumes about his character. An angry dog is a scary dog. A man who does what he can to protect smaller dogs from that is a brave, brave guy.

11. He plays with your pup

Let’s just face it: dogs are popular because they are fun pets to have. They can play fetch, go racing with you, do cute things like jump around, and also play tug of war. Guys who have that same kind of energy tend to be a lot of fun to have around day-to-day.

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Studies show that playful personalities tend to do better in relationships in the long term. Playfulness helps keep the spark alive in relationships. It also helps encourage long-term bonding between you two. As it turns out, “puppy love” can be a pathway to true love, too!

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.