No marriage is perfect. When two people come together, bringing all of their past baggage along with the potential new emotions they could feel throughout the marriage, disagreements and disconnection become inevitable. While at times this could mean one partner has fallen out of love with the other, there is a deeper side to it all.

Casual conversation can be very telling. A husband may say things casually that hint at his loss of love for his wife, but it is important to dive deeper into what else could be going on within the marriage that would cause him to say such startling things. Love doesn’t always just naturally fade. There may be changes within the marriage that have led a husband to disconnect from it and his wife.

If a husband no longer loves his wife, he'll start saying these 11 things casually

1. 'Do whatever you want, I don't care'

When a husband no longer loves his wife, he is less likely to be concerned about what she does. If he feels disconnected from the relationship or emotionally detached, he will want to distance himself from her well-being, both physically and emotionally.

Several factors could lead to a husband no longer caring about her well-being. If he feels like his wife no longer respects him, if he feels bored in the relationship, or if he is struggling with personal stressors, he may be more likely to stop caring about his wife and the relationship. If a wife wants to pinpoint exactly why her husband is showing a lack of care, she should attempt to discuss the issue with him and be open to understanding why he feels this way.

2. 'I'm busy, we'll talk later'

While he once never had any issue opening up about his emotions and even in the midst of arguments, having open communication, if he now is avoidant of the conversation and says he is too busy, it may be a sign of him not loving his wife as much as he once did. This is not something that happens overnight, and there are many contributing factors that can help explain such a drastic change.

He may want to avoid an argument, or this newfound withdrawal could be a sign of his lacking emotional availability and not believing that talking to his wife about it would make a difference. This is something that could arise as he struggles with personal feelings, ultimately making him check out of the relationship and try to fill his time with something other than his wife.

3. 'Why can't you be more like [someone else]?'

If a husband longs for his wife to possess different qualities and personality traits, there is a good chance that he is in the process of falling out of love. Making a statement that he wishes his wife were like someone else shows that he feels unfulfilled and is craving a different lifestyle.

If he has a desire to experience something new and embark on more personal growth, he may try to pull away from his marriage to have more time to focus on making himself feel fulfilled. As this new journey develops and changes him, he may decide that someone else would fit better into the life he now wants for himself.

4. 'It's not a big deal, stop overreacting'

When a husband no longer wants to consider his wife’s feelings and doesn’t want to take accountability for his actions, it is a possible sign of his diminishing love for his wife. In hopes of minimizing his wife’s reaction to his actions and making it so he doesn’t have to be aware of her feelings regarding these actions, he will brush off the topic and claim she is overreacting.

When a man truly loves his wife, he respects her feelings, wants to hear how certain things make her feel, and if he does something to upset her, he takes responsibility and works on doing better so he doesn’t hurt her again. The lack of doing these things shows his lack of respect and care for his wife, which will likely result in her feeling emotionally abandoned.

5. 'I need space'

If a husband tells his wife he needs space, it may indicate that he is no longer in love with her. When two people are in a loving relationship, they don’t avoid the hard conversations, and they don’t give up on fixing aspects of their marriage that need work.

When a man would rather take space away from his wife than work through potential conflicts, he may be struggling internally with feeling emotionally overwhelmed or trying to avoid taking steps towards breaking off the relationship. A wife should try talking about these issues with her husband to really understand whether they are something that can eventually be worked through, or if it is best to go their separate ways.

6. 'You wouldn't understand'

If he is emotionally detached from the marriage, a husband will avoid talking about his feelings with his wife and instead will insist that she just wouldn’t understand them, even if he did explain them to her. This can be a sign that he is falling out of love, especially if at one point in time, he had no issues at all with being open about his emotional state.

“A disconnected husband plays his emotional cards extremely close to his chest and makes it a point not to be open with his spouse,” according to LiveWell Behavioral Health, a company made up of professionals who aim to help people get healthy and stay well. If a wife suspects her husband is disconnected and his love for her is slipping away, she should try to talk to him and understand why he has suddenly become disengaged.

7. 'I don't remember the last time we...'

When a husband makes it known to his wife that he struggles remembering some of their shared experiences, it could be a sign that he is checking out of the marriage. A comment like this signals that maybe he no longer views these experiences as significantly as he once did.

While a wife should still prioritize getting a better understanding of how her husband is really feeling, this could potentially be him expressing that he feels a shift in the marriage and foresees it ending in the future. This could be because he feels the marriage has lost its sense of excitement, and he finds it harder to remain interested and engaged in what he and his wife do together.

8. 'I'm fine, nothing's wrong'

All because a husband has fallen out of love with his wife, and their marriage doesn’t mean the thought of divorce or life without her is no longer scary. If he is avoiding conflict and always says he is fine even when he isn’t, he may be afraid of the unknown.

While he may not necessarily be happy within the marriage, he may be uncertain about how painful it will feel if he truly opens up about how he feels, and he and his wife go their separate ways. He finds comfort in the life he has built with his wife, and he may fear not only the change but also hurting his wife in the process of opening up about how he really feels.

9. 'That's your problem, not mine'

In a marriage, when an issue is happening to one person, it's happening to both people. That’s because each person's problems automatically become the other person’s problems too, considering they’ve practically signed up for a partnership.

If a husband no longer sees his wife’s problems as his own, it indicates that he is avoiding responsibility and is likely disengaged from the relationship. This kind of behavior can be identified as blame-shifting because it is dismissive and makes it seem like the problems and feelings of one person aren’t as significant as they are.

10. 'We're just different people now'

Sometimes, when someone falls out of love, it can be because of a shift within the relationship. If a husband tells his wife that they are just two different people now as opposed to who they were when the relationship began, it is possible he is experiencing this shift.

Rather, it’s a loss of love, feelings of dissatisfaction, or no longer feeling appreciated or respected. The shift will likely cause him to question the marriage. When trying to determine exactly what shift within the marriage has occurred, a wife should bring this topic up to her husband and try to be understanding of the viewpoints he has regarding the relationship.

11. 'I don't see the point in arguing anymore'

When a husband tells his wife he no longer sees the point in arguing with her anymore, it shows signs that he is emotionally checked out of the relationship. When someone falls out of love, they no longer care about how arguments will end and what the outcome of those disagreements will be.

Not caring about these outcomes anymore and being mentally checked out of the marriage could be a sign that the relationship, at least for him, has gotten stagnant, and he needs more from it to begin wanting to be involved in resolving issues again.

It is important to acknowledge that if a husband makes these remarks, it may not always mean he’s no longer in love with his wife, but instead is hoping she will take the time to hear him out and understand where he is coming from so that they can work together to keep the relationship alive.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.