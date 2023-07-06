If Any Of These Signs Are Familiar, He's Not Invested In Your Relationship

Want to know if he's invested or not? Look for these signals.
Have you ever sat by and watched a loved one (sister, father, or a friend) go through a terrible relationship with someone that it was glaringly obvious that the person they were completely head over heels in love with was so not in love with them?
They are dating their partner, but their partner may not be dating them.
While they are making gaga eyes at their partner, their partner is ignoring them and is too busy texting or talking to someone else.
You sit in amazement, with that sick feeling deep in your gut, thinking how can this incredibly bright person be so dense that they cannot see what is so obvious to the rest of the world: He's just not that into you!
They are in love all alone! How do I tell them they are headed down a road of heartbreak and despair? That the love they are feeling is a lonely one-way ticket to nowhere?
Save your breath — you cannot tell these sad lovesick puppies anything.
The flashing signs he's not into you are usually glaringly obvious, and yet they close their eyes and barrage right ahead, refusing to look at the red flags waving in the warning winds.
The best thing you can do for your loved one is to share this article and hope that somewhere deep inside, something clicks and they come out of that deep lovesick fog and run the other way before it is too late.
If any of these signs sound familiar, he's not invested in your relationship:
1. He doesn't post pictures of you on his social media pages
But he can post pictures of other friends?
2. When he is with you, his eyes are busy checking out the opposite sex as they walk by
He's not even subtle about it either.
3. He's are only loving and caring when he wants something specific from you
And it's almost never something romantic like taking you on a picnic.
4. They don't care about their appearance around you but really glam up when they go out without you
It's awfully convenient that he always looks his best when he goes clubbing without you.
5. When you are together, he spends the entire time on his phone texting or talking to other people
It's as if you are not there.
6. He never does anything for you
It is all about what you can do for him.
7. He would rather hang with anyone else first and you are a last resort
It's like you're not even in a relationship.
8. As long as you have money to spend, he is around
But even though he says his cash is low, he still goes out.
9. He never gives compliments to you or builds you up
But he can find many things to criticize you about or knock you down.
10. He acts like he is doing you a favor by going out with you because, of course, nobody else would want you
He really has to know down your confidence before he can take you out.
11. He will not talk about a future with you
In his eyes, there will not be one!
12. He will not call you sweet endearing pet names (honey, sweetheart, babe)
He doesn't want you to get the wrong idea, of course.
13. He is not close to your friends
It's because he doesn't plan on staying long.
