Marriage isn't easy and takes constant work from both partners. Whether it's wives frustrated with their labor load at home or husbands feeling resentful for one reason or another, it's how a couple overcomes these issues together that defines the relationship. Unfortunately, when a husband, in particular, feels like his wife is neglecting him emotionally, it can shift his mindset and alter his communication.

Whether it's pointing out that she's really busy or admitting he's used to being treats this way, if a husband feels ignored, he'll start saying these oddly specific phrases. For some wives, it's hard for them to get a read on their husband. Since men are taught to hide their emotions, they aren't always good at voicing how they truly feel. But phrases like this aren't just odd comments; rather, they're a huge sign that he needs more affection.

If a husband feels ignored, he'll start saying these 11 oddly specific phrases

1. 'Did you hear what I just said?'

guys_who_shoot | Shutterstock

He isn't trying to be annoying; however, when his wife ignores him whenever he speaks, it's easy to get frustrated and fed up. And while he may never say it outright, he will ask to confirm if she's truly present in the moment or not. After all, it's always better to ask than jump to conclusions.

As nutritional scientist Martina M. Cartwright explained, "It seems so simple: Pose a question and receive an answer. But assumption often serves as a Great Wall against getting what we want or expect. Assumptions can end relationships, disrupt communication, and impede understanding."

Before he tells her how he feels, a man is always going to ask. That way, he can either move forward and tell her she needs to listen more, or feel more content that his concerns are only in his head.

2. 'Never mind, it's not important'

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

A man never wants to make a huge deal about anything. Being taught from a young age that too many options were a bad thing, he won't go off the rails or cry about not feeling heard enough. However, if a husband feels ignored, he'll start saying the oddly specific phrase "Never mind, it's not important."

For men who aren't that expressive, it's hard for them to open up and tell their wives how they truly feel. Not wanting to be yelled at or misunderstood, husbands might choose to keep things to themselves and brush it off. And while this may work in the short-term, it's not sustainable. Feeling constantly ignored and unimportant will damage his self-esteem, which can cause men to grow distant.

3. 'I guess I'll figure it out on my own'

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Some men feel as if they have to push their feelings to the side. If they so much as react, they can be met with belittlement or criticism. A husband can't voice his displeasure outright, but this doesn't mean he's not frustrated. After being ignored constantly, men are bound to snap, even if it's in small ways.

Whether it's being passive-aggressive or growing colder, men are human beings who also have feelings. To fix this, wives should apologize and move forward. As leadership coach James M. Kerr said, "The ability to sincerely apologize is a crucial skill. A genuine apology has the power to heal wounds and rebuild trust. The key lies in authenticity — simply uttering the word 'sorry' is not enough if it is not backed by real remorse and a willingness to change behavior."

4. 'You're really busy lately, huh?'

Gaudi Lab | Shutterstock

A good husband understands that his wife gets busy. With so much expected from women, it isn't always easy to balance their marriage plus a mountain of responsibilities. This is why good men do their best to help out. Whether it's cleaning the home, cooking dinner, or helping the kids with their homework, good men step up and alleviate stress.

However, this is exactly why he grows frustrated at times with his wife. Despite stepping up and taking responsibility, some wives tend to continue to ignore their husbands, no matter what he does. It isn't like he didn't know this before, yet he's giving his wife a chance to acknowledge their behavior.

If a wife picks up on it and listens attentively or gives a time frame, most men feel content and let things go. But if she doesn't, expect there to be some lingering tension.

5. 'I didn't want to bother you'

brizmaker | Shutterstock

Men who love their wives don't want to be an inconvenience. Knowing how stressed she already is, a man will hide how he's feeling to not add more to her plate. And while this is nice short-term, always hiding how they're feeling isn't doing anyone any favors.

It doesn't matter how insistent he is on ignoring an issue; if a wife notices it's bothering him, leave the door open for him to explore. Even if he doesn't take the bait now, creating a safe space for him to express himself is crucial. Because according to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, communication is the cornerstone of developing a healthy and happy marriage.

6. 'We used to talk more'

antonioodiaz | Shutterstock

A marriage isn't always going to stay the same. As the years go by and couples grow, the dynamic in their marriage will change. Despite what some people may think, good men adore their wives and, oftentimes, view their wives as their best friends. This is why being ignored feels particularly cruel.

Because he values and loves her so much, feeling shut off from his connection to her isn't just hurtful, it's downright painful. So, when he says he and his wife used to talk more, it's essential to find time to be together. Even if it's watching TV, finding a way to meet a partner's needs is crucial for a long-lasting marriage.

7. 'Do you want me to stay out of your way?'

Mladen Mitrinovic | Shutterstock

A man can only handle so much disrespect. After being ignored and cast to the side by his partner one too many times, he may say things that are unexpected. Whether it's asking if his wife wants him to stay out of the way or wondering if he's being annoying, if a husband feels ignored, he'll start saying these oddly specific phrases.

On the outside, the answer might seem obvious. If a wife truly loves her husband, of course she wants him around. But whether it was her intention or not, she's been causing issues in her marriage. And now, because of it, her husband, who's usually confident, is insecure.

With no direction and no idea how she feels, a husband may ask for validation to put his mind at ease. While this may seem insignificant, reassuring a partner has a great impact.

According to psychologist Mark Travers, "Seeking reassurance is not a sign of weakness. In fact, it can actually be a healthy and important aspect of relationship maintenance. A 2021 study from Japanese Psychological Research found that seeking reassurance plays a significant role in maintaining both partners' emotional connection and relationship satisfaction. For both long-term and short-term relationships, reassurance-seeking behaviors were linked to increased relationship satisfaction and maintenance behaviors."

8. 'You probably have other things to do'

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

A good husband knows that his wife is busy. Especially if they have kids, the last thing a man wants to do is cause more stress. Still, it's normal for a husband to feel neglected if she's too busy to spend quality time together. No matter how justifiable her excuses are, it doesn't stop him from feeling like a burden or slightly insecure.

In the moment, a wife might not think much of it. But when a man says this phrase, he's quietly telling her, "I know you're busy, but can you take five minutes to talk to me?" Of course, he can't help but feel guilty about this. He knows she's busy and doesn't want to disturb her, but if a wife wants her marriage to work, something's got to give.

9. 'I told you about that yesterday'

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

In the same way wives get annoyed about having to repeat themselves, men also get annoyed. Especially if a man already feels neglected, he's not trying to start an argument, he's just frustrated. This is why wives need to take a second to address the issue at hand.

While it may be intimidating to engage in conflict, remember: conflict isn't the enemy. As communication researcher Elizabeth Dorrance Hall said, "Perhaps the number one reason why conflict is healthy for relationships is that conflict signals a need for change, for both parties. Conflict provides an opportunity for making change — if both partners are up for it. Conflict gives you a chance to work on the problems in your relationship."

10. 'You didn't ask, so I didn't mention it'

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

If a husband feels ignored, he'll start saying "You didn't ask, so I didn't mention it." Because most men who don't feel heard in their marriage slowly begin to stop talking about the important things, when he's gotten to this point, it's likely been occurring for some time, and he's grown frustrated.

Of course, they don't want to be bitter or rude about it. For many, they've already tried calmly talking about it in the past. But the longer their feelings go unacknowledged, the more they clam up inside. So, if wives want to avoid this, be sure to check in with him. Even if it's only for 15 minutes, communication matters more than they think.

11. 'It's fine, I'm used to it'

Perfect Wave | Shuttetstock

He's trying to brush it off, but deep down inside, he's hurting. Whether men acknowledge it or not, their feelings matter, and they deserve to have their emotional needs met. Especially when it comes to communicating, there's no reason why their feelings are less deserving or important than anyone else's.

As researcher Zach Mercurio revealed, people who feel insignificant may end up dealing with higher levels of stress, anxiety, and depression. So, it's essential for men to voice these issues. If a man hasn't expressed how he's been feeling in the past, doing so now is good for their own mental health, as well as for their marriage's sake.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.