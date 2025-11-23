Finding a man who treats you well can feel like a daunting task. There are a lot of bad guys out there. When you’re going on bad date after bad date, it can feel like you’ll never land the perfect guy. However, there is always someone good out there for everyone, and a special partner will show their true colors early on.

In a world where some men struggle to show their true feelings for a woman out of fear of being seen as weak, finding a guy who isn’t afraid to treat you well in these special ways is a dime a dozen. There are men out there who will treat you like a million dollars. Finding them can be difficult, but once you do, you’ll know it. He will always show and value respect. This type of partner will always be there for you. These small ways of treating a woman are important, and the right man will provide this support.

If a man treats you well in these 11 ways, you have truly won at life

1. He's consistent

simonapilollatnf via Canva

Not being able to count on a man to show up for you in a time of need is anxiety-inducing. When you’re in a relationship with someone, you expect them to be there for you consistently. When you find a man who is always there, no matter what, you have truly won at life. He always makes you feel special and important.

Not only is he consistently there for you, but his behavior is also reliable. He will always be himself, and that person values treating a woman properly. He is someone you can expect to be consistent in all of his actions. He’s kind, thoughtful, and his feelings towards you never change. You always know where he stands.

Advertisement

2. He makes you a top priority

SHVETS production from Pexels via Canva

Have you ever been with a man who never made the effort to make you a priority? There are a few things more upsetting than that. When you give your all to someone and they fail to reciprocate, the pain can be debilitating. If you’ve found a man who always makes you his top priority, you have won in life. He never puts anyone ahead of you. Your relationship is the most important thing to him.

Numerous things are competing for our attention every day. From careers to family and friends, finding the time for everyone and everything can feel impossible. When you find a man who treats you right by putting you first, it’s a special feeling. These guys are the best to settle down with because you know they will always treat your relationship as the most important thing in their lives.

Advertisement

3. He offers you protective energy

shironosov from Getty Images via Canva

When you fall for someone, a major green flag can be the protective energy they give off. You know that they always have your best interests at heart. They want to take care of you and keep you safe from anything that may threaten that. From bad friends to a toxic work environment, a man like this is always there for his partner.

“Having a guy who’s protective creates a sense of security and care. It’s like having a shield against the uncertainties of the world,” says Rachael Pace. “When he looks out for you, whether it’s walking you home or standing up for you, it fosters trust and a deeper connection. It’s not about being dependent but knowing that someone has your back, making you feel valued and safe in the relationship.”

Advertisement

4. He is genuinely curious about you

Gustavo Fring from Pexels via Canva

We’ve all been on those dates where the guy doesn’t have much to say. He doesn’t show any genuine curiosity in your life. It feels like he isn’t trying to get to know you. You’ll know you won at life when you find a partner who is genuinely curious about you and your life. He is always trying to learn more about you and constantly asks about your day. You don’t need to beg him to listen to you; he does naturally.

“One of the most underrated skills that can transform your dating life is curiosity. Not only does curiosity provide you with important information and make you a better conversationalist, but it also signals interest, openness, and emotional intelligence — qualities that create deeper relationships,” writes Jennice Vilhauer, Ph.D.

Advertisement

5. He offers you frequent reassurance

freestocks.org from Pexels via Canva

Let’s face it, having the reassurance of the person you love feels good. Life can be difficult. There are people, whether they be friends or colleagues, who will make you question yourself. You’ll constantly be wondering, ‘Am I good enough?’ A good man will always be there to boost you up through the good and the bad.

These men are also able to tell their partner exactly how they feel, reassuring them that their relationship is real. It can be scary to be with someone whom you are wondering if they still have genuine feelings for you. These guys, however, will never make you feel that way. Their frequent reassurance will make you feel loved and secure.

Advertisement

6. He takes accountablility

Gary Barnes from Pexels via Canva

Taking accountability in a relationship is so important. It shows that you can admit when you are wrong. Arguments happen. It’s how each partner responds that matters. If a guy can accept that he was wrong and apologize, he is a true gem.

“Taking ownership and responsibility for your actions is an important part of healthy relationships. Doing so is an empowering reminder that you have control over the role you play in your relationship,” says Katie Christy for One Love. “Taking responsibility creates trust and dependability. When you take responsibility for your behaviors, you demonstrate to your partner your willingness to be honest and vulnerable, which in turn encourages your partner to be open and authentic with you.”

Advertisement

7. He offers you emotional support

Yasmin Luisa Krug from Pexels via Canva

Emotional support in a relationship is key. Let’s be honest, bad things are going to happen. You may lose your job or an important family member. When these painful moments pop up, having a partner who provides strong emotional support makes all the difference. You need to be with someone who knows you and allows you to feel your emotions, as well as support you through it all.

“Everyone wants to feel supported, especially by their significant other. Emotional support means being there during tough times, offering encouragement, and validating feelings rather than dismissing them,” says CV Counseling Services. “Emotional support isn’t just about showing up when times are hard — it’s also about celebrating your partner’s successes and everyday wins. Feeling seen and supported in both struggles and achievements creates a sense of safety in the relationship. When your partner shares something difficult, resist the urge to problem-solve right away. Instead, validate their emotions by saying things like, ‘That sounds really challenging. I’m here for you.’ Support should feel like a safe space, not a pressure to fix everything.”

Advertisement

8. He provides a strong presence

becon from Getty Images Signature via Canva

You have won at life if you find a man who wants to have a strong presence in your life. From showing up to all your work events to getting to know your friends and family, a man like this is special. He plays an important role in your life. He is always around because he wants to be, not because he thinks he has to be. He has a warm and comforting presence in your daily life. You feel safe with him.

Someone who has true feelings for you will show up with ease. “A man with feelings for you may try to be close to you. He might choose to sit close to you, be your teammate, tag along with a group event, etc.,” says Sylvia Smith. “A man may not need to think long and hard about this. It can happen naturally. He might take every opportunity to be close to the person he likes, which is probably you in this case.”

Advertisement

9. He shows you constant compassion

imtmphoto from Getty Images via Canva

Compassion can go a long way. Being able to empathize with your partner makes a difference in your relationship. It shows that he cares. It can be hard for some men to show off their compassionate side. They may think it makes them look weak. A truly great man will constantly show you compassion with no restraint.

“Life experiences shape how your brain works. So, if you’ve never experienced empathy yourself (whether you’re a man or a woman), or were shamed for showing fear and sadness, your brain has no foundation for being vulnerable or expressing empathy,” says emotional intelligence coach Jennifer A. Williams “The good news is that social conditioning and traditional models of masculinity don’t have to deter anyone from emotional literacy. You can learn from it and master the skill of empathy.”

Advertisement

10. He doesn't get jealous

fotostorm from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Let’s face it, a man who is constantly jealous makes for a difficult partner. It’s not fun to feel like you have to constantly explain yourself. Guys who are frequently jealous will pick apart every interaction you have with other men. They’ll make you question your own behavior. It can be exhausting.

You’ve won in life if you have found a man who is not naturally jealous. These types of guys never want to check your phone or listen in on your personal conversations. He is naturally trusting. He knows he can rely on you, and always acts like it. He is special, so if you find a guy like this, make sure you keep him!

Advertisement

11. He shows you verbal respect

DragonImages via Canva

It feels like treating your partner with love and affection should be second nature. However, in some situations, a man’s emotions can get the best of him. He may grow snappy or angry and lash out verbally. This can be difficult to navigate. This can make a situation toxic. All women deserve to be spoken to kindly.

When a guy treats you with verbal respect, you have found a keeper. He never raises his voice at you. He always keeps a level head, even when times are tough. It’s important to find someone who is respectful all around. It is key to stick with a man who refuses to treat you badly with his words.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.