While it's no surprise that research, like a study from the Journal of Marriage and Family Life, suggests that there's a positive link between marital quality and life satisfaction, the harder parts of maintaining a stable, secure, and truly healthy long-term relationship in adulthood revolves around commitment. How are you consistently showing up for your partner? How do you communicate to ensure everyone's needs are met? Are there certain habits, behaviors, and conversations that help you to establish security in your marriage?

Despite looking innately different in every relationship, there are certain quiet behaviors of a wife who truly loves her husband that reflect the foundations of a healthy marriage. From building trust, to communicating earnestly, to resolving conflict, oftentimes our ability to love and be loved manifest in these passing subtle moments.

Here are 11 quiet behaviors of a wife who truly loves her husband

1. She offers 'silent support' when he's struggling

In the same way alone time can help us to regulate and unpack our uncomfortable emotions, cultivating a safe space to sit alone with a partner can help them even when they're struggling. Especially with a partner that you trust wholeheartedly, this quality time spent alone together can help a struggling spouse to reflect, ask for advice, and express their emotions without the pressure of constant conversation.

Being comfortable in silence together is one of the hallmarks of a healthy relationship, according to Sherene Aftab, the founder of Serene Hour Counseling & Career Advice Consultancy, as it promotes a safe and positive space for people to unwind, recharge, and bond without pressure or stress.

2. She cultivates a safe space for vulnerability

Considering many men grew up in a misguided culture and space that equated vulnerability with weakness, having uncomfortable conversations and expressing emotions in a relationship can be fundamentally difficult. Without a partner that accepts and encourages them in these struggles with societal norms, resentment and frustration can grow subtly, even after a conflict is over or seemingly resolved.

One of the quiet behaviors of a wife who truly loves her husband is cultivating a safe space to communicate through these hurdles — in conversations, quality time, and within the marriage as a whole. A healthy wife understands the emotional turmoil getting comfortable with vulnerability takes for their partner and is willing to put in the work to find a safe space that works for everyone to feel heard and valued.

3. She listens without interrupting

Part of being able to consistently support your partner is being open to discomfort and hard conversations. If you don't know what your partner needs or is struggling with, how can you best show up for them every day? Like clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Pazak explains, we can't love what we don't understand.

So, rather than making assumptions or trying to love her partner on her own terms, one of the quiet behaviors of a wife who truly loves her husband is actively listening, without criticism or judgment, learning how her partner needs to be loved.

While it can be difficult to commit to the foundations of healthy conversations or active listening in arguments or heated discussions, it's impossible to truly connect and learn about someone without making an effort.

Not everyone is perfect — interruptions will happen, there will surely be misunderstandings, and not everyone will feel secure after one conversation. But making an active commitment to these standards is how you know someone truly loves you.

4. She's intentional about the little things

Psychologist Sabrina Romanoff argues that it's not grand gestures, planned date nights, and groundbreaking conversations that protect the sanctity and love of marriage; rather, it's small moments of kindness and acts of service that help everyone to feel more appreciated in their daily life.

Whether it's making their partner a cup of their favorite coffee in the morning or picking up an extra chore on a busy day, small acts of service can make all the difference in a relationship dynamic.

By reminding their partner that they're thinking about them, even amid the mundanity of life, these small moments of gratitude and kindness are some of the quiet behaviors of a wife who truly loves her husband.

5. She doesn't always expect 50/50

While discourse online and misguided advice on long-term relationships suggest everything in a marriage should be a 50/50 split, the reality for most partners looks much different. Not everyone can show up 100% all of the time, whether it's at work, in a relationship, or maintaining their own personal habits — we're only human.

Like research professor and best-selling author Brené Brown argues, it's only natural that occasionally one partner will have to pull more weight in a relationship, whether it's with emotional support or household chores. A healthy wife who truly loves her husband understands that and is willing to support her partner in whatever way works best depending on the day.

The same goes for her — in a healthy relationship, a husband who truly loves his wife will be willing to pull more weight, do more chores, or take the time to support his partner when she truly needs it.

6. She keeps her commitments with him

Quality time in a relationship doesn't always have to be about planned dates and intentional moments, although research from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships argues they can help keep the excitement alive in a long-term marriage, and can also be present in habits and behaviors.

One of the behaviors of a wife who truly loves her husband is keeping her promises and commitments — showing up, supporting, and loving her partner, even when things are tough or chaotic.

To cultivate a feeling of safety and security in a long-term relationship, commitment, loyalty, and trust is essential. If your partner doesn't trust you to keep your commitments or promises, chances are there's resentment and disconnect building under the surface.

7. She shows physical and emotional affection

While emotional and verbal affection tend to look incredibly different across cultures, relationships, and partners, the universality of physical touch, as explained in a study from Scientific Reports, can be the key to unlocking true love, understanding, and intimacy in a marriage.

The subtle, quiet behaviors of a wife who truly loves her husband may seem minuscule — light touches on the shoulder in public or a hug before leaving for work — but they help to cultivate feelings of love in small ways. They remind partners that their marriage is strong, a grounding force amid the chaos of life.

Even when we're sad, scared, or stressed, these small reminders that our partners are there for us in a real, physical sense can be the comforting force we need to move forward.

8. She actively supports his goals

Marriage isn't just about having hard conversations and supporting each other emotionally, it's about encouraging your partner to be the best version of themselves. Supporting their partner's goals is one of the behaviors of a wife who loves her husband.

Even when the goals aren't innately related to the health and well-being of their marriage, a loving partner is committed to altering their own habits, language, and routine to encourage their husband to reach their goals.

With words of encouragement, praise, and celebration, they're there to motivate their husbands — understanding that it's not just their relationship that defines their lives, but also each partner's personal growth and identity.

9. She's comfortable making compromises for their relationship

According to licensed marriage and family therapist Ivy Kwong, compromise isn't just essential for resolving conflicts in a healthy relationship, it also helps partners to build trust and find comfort in each other, even when they have different opinions, values, or perspectives.

A healthy wife who truly loves her partner will be willing to compromise, not to the extent that she puts her own needs and boundaries to the side, but in a way that ensures everyone feels more heard and valued in a relationship.

Amid the chaos and occasional struggle of daily life, having a partner you can compromise with is essential, cultivating an aura of collaboration in a relationship where both partners are tackling problems and conversations together, rather than in competition.

10. She encourages him to invest in other relationships

Whether they're his family or his friends, a wife who loves her husband and has his best interests in mind will encourage him to invest in other relationships outside their marriage. Not only can platonic and familial relationships help people to feel supported in every aspect of their identity, it can be important for partners to have space in their daily lives.

Of course, there's a healthy balance to strike between quality time in a marriage and nurturing other relationships, but with the right boundaries and a commitment to each other, the healthiest marriages will thrive in every aspect of their lives.

11. She celebrates his small wins

While celebrating success and achievement in a marriage can help two partners to bond, these moments can also spark self-reflection in partners that may otherwise have chaotic and busy lives.

By setting time aside, even if it's just a few moments, to celebrate their partner, the quiet behaviors of a wife who loves her husband truly shine — letting everyone feel more valued, heard, and appreciated in their relationship.

Whether you're going through a hard time or cherishing life with a partner, being a beacon of support and encouragement in a marriage ensures everyone feels safe, like experts from Growing Self Counseling & Coaching argue.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.