11 Unexpected Reasons Men Stay Obsessed With Certain Women No Matter How Long They're Together

Their passion is for life.

Written on Nov 24, 2025

man still obsessed with his wife hugging her stockfour | Shutterstock
Romantic love and passion don’t simply thrive without active, intentional work. Of course, no relationship should feel like an obligation, but there are reasons why couples who have been together for so long use the word “work” to describe their relationship seasons. Whether it’s scheduling time to reconnect at the end of the day or being open about future plans, romantic love and commitment are intentional choices.

There are many unexpected reasons men stay obsessed with certain women no matter how long they’re together. Their romantic love, passion, and commitment are thriving, but largely because of habits and traits in their relationships that ensure they stay connected. So, whether you’re in the early stages of a relationship or in the midst of a long-term marriage, consider these habits and rituals for long-term love.

Here are 11 unexpected reasons men stay obsessed with certain women no matter how long they’re together

1. She’s radically authentic

woman who's radically authentic talking to partner Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

According to a study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, authenticity plays an incredibly important role in influencing positive relationship behaviors, which in turn boosts life quality and general well-being. That’s why being radically authentic is one of the unexpected reasons men stay obsessed with certain women, no matter how long they’re together.

Even if that just means truly being herself, her easy authenticity makes him feel better, more supported, and encouraged all the time. She’s easy to be around, and they strongly bond because authenticity lies at the heart of their relationship’s foundation.

2. She lets him feel all his emotions

woman letting her partner feel all his emotions PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Men often “need” their romantic relationships with women more than women do, because they don’t often have safe spaces to be vulnerable and emotional with their friends. So, when they find a woman who allows them to share their emotions without judgment and even sometimes does emotional labor to help them regulate, it’s powerful.

Men who stay obsessed with certain women, no matter how long they’re together, have this safe space. Feeling all his emotions is the key to showing up in a healthy way in his relationship, which all cycles back to having a safe space with his partner.

3. He feels incredibly safe around her

man smiling with a woman who he feels incredibly safe around Master of Stocks | Shutterstock

When people say their partners feel like “home,” that’s what a man who’s obsessed with theirs feels. Their partners are their safe places, even if they’re not literally at home or doing anything vulnerable. They find peace, stability, comfort, and joy in their presence.

Even if everything else goes wrong at work or out in the world, they still have the groundedness of their partner to come back to.

4. She has her own life and hobbies

independent woman who has her own life and hobbies voronaman | Shutterstock

Having space to decompress in a relationship, a partner who’s willing to spend time alone, and a sense of individuality all contribute to a healthier dynamic. Not only does alone time give partners the space they need to reflect and unwind, but it also offers space for hobbies, habits, and other people that ensure their entire identity isn’t wrapped up in their connection.

Of course, loneliness often plays a harmful role in relationships, but for partners who understand how to balance together and alone time without growing isolated, their solitude is actually a benefit.

5. She remembers the little things

couple who remembers the little things gardening together Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

The little things often matter the most in our relationships, even if they seem harmless or easy to overlook amid the chaos of everyday life. From remembering her partner’s coffee order to making space for small moments of affection, these are some of the unexpected reasons men stay obsessed with certain women, no matter how long they’re together.

Even if it seems obvious, when our partners make time and energy for the little things, it truly allows us to feel seen and appreciated.

6. He knows she always has his best interests at heart

man hugging a woman who always has his best interests at heart PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Even if they’re having a heated debate or talking through a conflict, men who stay obsessed with certain women always know they have their best interests at heart. No matter the situation, they feel safe to be themselves and be vulnerable with their emotions — never afraid that their partner will say the wrong thing, make fun of them, or break a promise.

They’re obsessed with their partners because they’re respected and valued. They feel desired, but they also have a layer of emotional intimacy and connection that comes from feeling safe enough to share.

7. She’s confidently collected

confidently collected woman smiling at home Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Whether it’s having an argument, addressing her intense emotions, or planning for the future, women whose partners are truly obsessed with them often have a kind of calm confidence. They feel like a safe place to land for their partners, but their confidence and internal security also support a million different healthy habits.

Of course, positive self-esteem boosts relationship well-being, but the opposite is also true — that’s why these healthy relationships are so impactful and important.

8. She holds him accountable

man hugging a woman who holds him accountable PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Women who make their partners better people, simply by existing, are often incredibly healthy loved ones. They’re the best kind of people to have around, because even if hearing their constructive feedback is uncomfortable in the moment, in the end they’re always looking out for your best interests and helping you grow.

Men in these relationships always feel good when they’re around, because they’re growing and evolving into the best version of themselves every single day.

9. She’s endlessly loyal

endlessly loyal woman smiling with a partner JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Loyalty is a necessity for relationships. It doesn’t just cultivate the foundation of what couples work from every single day — it’s how couples learn to communicate, plan, and support each other. A loyal woman keeps her promises, respects her partner’s time, and keeps commitments without avoiding accountability.

She’s steadfast in her commitment to a partner and relationship, but she’s also loyal to the habits, routines, and behaviors in life that allow her to show up as her best self.

10. She makes him feel chosen

man looking at his happy wife who makes him feel chosen JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Even if it’s not necessarily incredibly important for women in their relationships, feeling desired is often one of the biggest indicators of relationship well-being for men. They need to feel desired on a physical level, of course, but also appreciated and valued on an emotional one.

That’s why feeling chosen every single day and desired by their partners are some of the unexpected reasons men stay obsessed with certain women, no matter how long they’re together.

11. She makes the small moments feel special

man smiling at his wife who makes small moments feel special Ground Picture | Shutterstock

From going to the grocery store to watching a movie in the living room at home, making the small things fun is one of the unexpected reasons men stay obsessed with certain women, no matter how long they’re together. They can make small moments joyful, even if it’s mundane and boring for everything else — it’s a superpower.

Even if they had a bad day, are struggling with the money to go out, or only have a few minutes of errands to spend quality time together during the week, they know how to make the most of it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

