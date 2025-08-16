If Your Goal Is Soul-Level Love With Your Partner, Say Hello To These 7 Habits

How to get to the deepest level of love with your partner.

Last updated on Aug 16, 2025

Partners with soul level love. Vanessa Garcia | Canva
The most fulfilling relationships transcend surface-level compatibility and routine affection to reach something far more profound, a soul-level connection that nourishes both partners' deepest selves. When two people commit to loving each other at this depth, they discover that their relationship becomes not just a source of happiness, but a pathway to becoming their most authentic and whole selves.

No matter how wildly in love you are now, you can always fall deeper. And isn't that what every couple wants to experience? Whether you've been together for a year or a decade, there's always room to grow.

If your goal is soul-level love with your partner, say hello to these seven habits:

1. Try something new together

couple whose goal is soul-level love trying something new Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Doing the same old thing day after day can dull your affections. But doing something new together releases endorphins and serotonin — the feel-good hormones essential for deep love, Lesli Doares, marriage coach and author of Blueprint For a Lasting Marriage, explains.

"When the two of you do 'new' together, you create new bonds between the two of you that no one else is a part of," she says. "This is a way to continue to grow and challenge your relationship by creating shared experiences and memories."

RELATED: 5 Tiny Things Annoyingly Happy Couples Do Differently

2. Learn your partner's love language

woman whose goal is soul-level love learning her partners love language Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Relationship expert Gary Chapman, Ph.D., first exposed us to the five love languages — the distinct ways we each intuitively give and receive love. But Toni Coleman, psychotherapist and relationship coach, is here to drive their importance home. 

To fall more deeply in love, she says, we must learn our partner's love language and then speak it at least once a day.

"It may be that offering a small gift tells them you love them," she says. "Or using affirmations to let them know why they are so important to you. Maybe doing something for them that makes their day just a little easier or carving out special time just for them will say I love you in a way they can truly hear it."

RELATED: If A Woman Truly Loves You From The Depths Of Her Soul, She Will Do These 3 Things On A Regular Basis

3. Schedule alone time, together

couple whose goal is soul-level love scheduling alone time together Kinga / Shutterstock

Even when you're side-by-side with your spouse, it's easy to become distracted by a bustling restaurant or a blaring TV. And distraction is a love killer, readers. So Doares recommends slating time on your schedule for alone time that allows you to focus solely on one another.

"This is how you fell in love in the first place," she says, "and it provides the opportunity to grow that love consistently over time." 

RELATED: 9 Ways To Have A Healthy Relationship When Nobody Taught You How

4. Set aside time for soul-level chats

couple whose goal is soul-level love setting aside time for intimacy chats insta_photos / Shutterstock

What exactly is an intimacy chat? "It's a long conversation where you're completely focused on one another and talk deeply about anything or nothing," describes Coleman, who adds these talks should be during uninterrupted, unhurried downtime, in a place where you won't easily be disturbed. And with intimacy chats, you'll recreate the spark of dating on the regular.

"Maybe you remember doing this the first or second time you went out together — where dinner led to coffee and conversation, which led to a nightcap and more conversation, perhaps long into the night," Coleman says. "You had so much to say and couldn't get enough of listening to everything he had to share."

RELATED: 6 Genuine Signs Your Partner Is Truly Happy And Thriving, According To Psychology

5. Share in your spouse's interests

woman whose goal is soul-level love sharing in her partner's interests SeventyFour / Shutterstock

So Phish isn't your idea of good music, and you'd never be caught dead at one of this jam band's concerts. But if your spouse could listen to them riff for hours, it's high time to buy a pair of tickets.

"Left to your own devices, you might not be interested in that particular activity," Doares says, "but participating in it allows you to see your partner with a different lens. You get to see what lights them up and in a different environment than usual."

RELATED: I've Been Married 30 Years — I Have 6 Rules For An Enduring Relationship: 'If You Follow Them All, You're Golden'

6. Surprise and delight each other for no apparent reason

man whose goal is soul-level love as he surprises his partner fizkes / Shutterstock

When you first began dating, we bet it was no big thing for you to leave your partner a love note or surprise him or her with a petite present. But with time, it's also a safe bet that love-growing habit went by the wayside.

"Try to outdo each other with unplanned surprises — big or small," says Doares. "Bring home dinner from their favorite restaurant, leave a love note in their gym bag, recreate your first date, and more. It only has to be personal and meaningful."

RELATED: 11 Simple Habits That Create Deep Intimacy With The Person You Love Most

7. Laugh together often

couple whose goal is soul-level love laughing together Yuri A / Shutterstock

How important is it to share a giggle with your spouse? According to Doares, "It's been found that laughter is more important in a relationship than intimacy." Whoa.

Here's why this simple activity can deepen your love: "It's a shared state of joy which every relationship can benefit from. It also protects anger and resentment — the relationship killers."

RELATED: 10 Signs You Weren't Just Meant To Be — The Universe Wants You To Be Together

Jillian Kramer is an award-winning storyteller. She's been featured in Food and Wine, Glamour, SELF, Brides, and Women's Health Magazine.

