6 Genuine Signs Your Partner Is Truly Happy And Thriving, According To Psychology

A happy relationship is what makes a connection thrive. It’s your common goal for what you want out of your relationship. Most healthy relationships share a few things in common. Relationship experts and psychology agree there are myriad traits that happy relationships have in common. From cultivating genuine trust to feeling your life become enriched, happy couples (and happy individuals!) take time to put in the work. Feeling supported and emotionally safe are just a few signs of a happy relationship, among others.

Here are six genuine signs your partner is happy and thriving:

1. They're active listeners

The best way to know if he's interested in (and worthy of) being a candidate for true love? He listens to you. You’ll know he’s listening when he shows genuine concern, consistently remembers things you’ve told him (your birthday, favorite food, best friend’s name), and offers emotional support in honest and thoughtful ways. If your current partner exhibits the signs of a thoughtful listener, he’s in the running to become your forever person.

2. There's an effortless ease between you

We’ve all been in those relationships that take work, and suck the life force out of us in the process. When a relationship works on its own, it feels effortless, easy, and fluid. You don’t have to force anything, forgive anyone, or turn a blind eye to red flags or gut twisters.

Instead, you and your partner communicate and collaborate with comfort, compatibility, and undeniable chemistry. If and when you experience this kind of interaction with your partner, you may be on to something special.

Dating and relationship coach Susan McCord explained, "Reciprocated chemistry is what you feel when you sit beside them or even gaze at them across the room." It takes little to no effort for magnets to find each other — this is what undeniable chemistry can look like.

"Sometimes, the pheromones are so powerful they pull you toward the source like a magnetic force," McCord contained. "There is magic in the air and an unmistakable euphoric feeling permeates."

3. They don't compromise who they are, and neither do you

So often, women feel the need to sacrifice some part of themselves to make a relationship work. In the right relationship, there’s no need.

You don’t have to hide, tone down, or apologize for any aspect of you or your fabulous life. With the right partner, you’re not only able to be yourself, but you’re better able to be the best version of your most authentic self, so no compromises are needed.

While some compromise is necessary for a healthy relationship, constantly sacrificing one's true self or core values to accommodate one's partner can be detrimental. A study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies found this can lead to resentment, dissatisfaction, and a loss of personal identity within the relationship, a concept often referred to as authenticity in healthy partnerships.

4. There's mutual trust between you

A relationship without trust is doomed from the start. But a relationship with abundant trust? A fabulous foundation for real and lasting love. Built over time, trust is based on the simple belief system that your partner has your best interests at heart and will never intentionally hurt you.

When you discover your partner is 100 percent trustworthy, you’ll have no trouble giving your heart to him. In return, he’ll most likely give you his heart and pave the way for a lasting, loving relationship to unfold.

Genuine trust in a relationship means feeling completely safe and confident in your partner, allowing for vulnerability and openness, built upon consistent reliability, honesty, and transparency in actions and words, where both partners can depend on each other without fear of betrayal.

Life coach and author Pegi Burdick explained, "Trust and intimacy are two sides of the same coin. In many ways, trust is the portal to intimacy. We are forever looking for connections — with our siblings, on the playground, and as we get older, looking for a best friend, looking for a lover. We are forever looking for that unique relationship that nurtures us, just as we are, accepting us in our most vulnerable moments."

5. They see your differences as pros, not cons

Being around someone different from you can be healthy for your relationship. Being a couple doesn’t mean you have to have everything in common.

It is okay for couples to disagree on specific topics. However, no matter how different the views, both of you respect the other’s perspective and beliefs.

Feeling understood and appreciated by your partner can act as a buffer against negative experiences and encourage positive communication. According to research published in Current Opinion in Psychology, self-expansion theory suggests that we are motivated to incorporate aspects of our partner's identity into our self-concept, which can be facilitated by appreciating their unique qualities.

6. They enrich your life, and vice-versa

In the wrong relationship, your partner tears you to emotional shreds, brings you down, and drains your energy. In the right relationship, your partner enriches your life, inspires you to be your best self, and brings a sense of peace and possibility to you.

You’ll know Mr. Next is enriching your life if he encourages and supports you professionally, personally, and spiritually. And when he does, he may just be your forever person.

Having a supportive and enriching partner significantly improves overall life satisfaction, contributing to better mental and physical health by providing a sense of belonging, intimacy, and emotional support, which can lead to higher happiness and well-being than those without a fulfilling relationship. A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Psychology highlighted positive communication, shared experiences, and mutual respect as crucial elements in a partner enriching one's life.

Does your partner possess all of these qualities? If so, congratulations. You have done your homework, chosen wisely, and are now well-positioned for relationship success. If not, pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and get back into the dating pool with a clearer understanding of who you want to date.

Remember, finding a person to do life with isn’t always easy, but by being clear, honoring yourself, and acting accordingly, you’ll cut down on wasted time with Mr. Wrong.

Lisa Steadman is a breakup expert, bestselling author, media personality, and highly sought-after voice for women who are redefining what having it all looks like.