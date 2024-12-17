6 Genuine Signs Your Partner Is Truly Happy And Thriving, According To Psychology

If these signs sound familiar, your partner is truly content.

Last updated on Dec 17, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Truly happy and thriving couple, smiling while eating ice cream. urbazon | Canva
Advertisement

A happy relationship is what makes a connection thrive. It’s your common goal for what you want out of your relationship. Most healthy relationships share a few things in common. 

Relationship experts and psychology agree there are myriad traits that happy relationships have in common. From cultivating genuine trust to feeling your life become enriched, happy couples (and happy individuals!) take time to put in the work. Feeling supported and emotionally safe are just a few signs of a happy relationship, among others.

Here are six genuine signs your partner is happy and thriving:

1. They're active listeners

man pouring coffee while woman talks Ba Tik / Pexels

The best way to know if he's interested in (and worthy of) being a candidate for true love? He listens to you. You’ll know he’s listening when he shows genuine concern, consistently remembers things you’ve told him (your birthday, favorite food, best friend’s name), and offers emotional support in honest and thoughtful ways. If your current partner exhibits the signs of a thoughtful listener, he’s in the running to become your forever person.

RELATED: 7 Tiny Signs He's The One, Marry Him!

Advertisement

2. There's an effortless ease between you

couple with their hands on each other's knees Emma Bauso / Pexels

We’ve all been in those relationships that take work, and suck the life force out of us in the process. When a relationship works on its own, it feels effortless, easy, and fluid. You don’t have to force anything, forgive anyone, or turn a blind eye to red flags or gut twisters.

Instead, you and your partner communicate and collaborate with comfort, compatibility, and undeniable chemistry. If and when you experience this kind of interaction with your partner, you may be on to something special.

Dating and relationship coach Susan McCord explained, "Reciprocated chemistry is what you feel when you sit beside them or even gaze at them across the room." It takes little to no effort for magnets to find each other — this is what undeniable chemistry can look like. 

"Sometimes, the pheromones are so powerful they pull you toward the source like a magnetic force," McCord contained. "There is magic in the air and an unmistakable euphoric feeling permeates."

Advertisement

3. They don't compromise who they are, and neither do you

couple holding hands and walking Lucas Bordião / Pexels

So often, women feel the need to sacrifice some part of themselves to make a relationship work. In the right relationship, there’s no need. 

You don’t have to hide, tone down, or apologize for any aspect of you or your fabulous life. With the right partner, you’re not only able to be yourself, but you’re better able to be the best version of your most authentic self, so no compromises are needed.

While some compromise is necessary for a healthy relationship, constantly sacrificing one's true self or core values to accommodate one's partner can be detrimental. A study published in the Journal of Happiness Studies found this can lead to resentment, dissatisfaction, and a loss of personal identity within the relationship, a concept often referred to as authenticity in healthy partnerships.

RELATED: 9 Actual Signs You're In A Genuinely Healthy Relationship, According To Experts

Advertisement

4. There's mutual trust between you

man kissing woman on the cheek Vera Arsic / Pexels

A relationship without trust is doomed from the start. But a relationship with abundant trust? A fabulous foundation for real and lasting love. Built over time, trust is based on the simple belief system that your partner has your best interests at heart and will never intentionally hurt you.

When you discover your partner is 100 percent trustworthy, you’ll have no trouble giving your heart to him. In return, he’ll most likely give you his heart and pave the way for a lasting, loving relationship to unfold.

Genuine trust in a relationship means feeling completely safe and confident in your partner, allowing for vulnerability and openness, built upon consistent reliability, honesty, and transparency in actions and words, where both partners can depend on each other without fear of betrayal. 

Life coach and author Pegi Burdick explained, "Trust and intimacy are two sides of the same coin. In many ways, trust is the portal to intimacy. We are forever looking for connections — with our siblings, on the playground, and as we get older, looking for a best friend, looking for a lover. We are forever looking for that unique relationship that nurtures us, just as we are, accepting us in our most vulnerable moments."

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Rare Signs You Picked The Right Person To Settle Down With

5. They see your differences as pros, not cons

signs your partner is truly happy and thrivings means he appreciates your differences Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Being around someone different from you can be healthy for your relationship. Being a couple doesn’t mean you have to have everything in common. 

It is okay for couples to disagree on specific topics. However, no matter how different the views, both of you respect the other’s perspective and beliefs.

Feeling understood and appreciated by your partner can act as a buffer against negative experiences and encourage positive communication. According to research published in Current Opinion in Psychology, self-expansion theory suggests that we are motivated to incorporate aspects of our partner's identity into our self-concept, which can be facilitated by appreciating their unique qualities. 

RELATED: 5 Natural Gut Instincts You Should Never Ignore, No Matter What

Advertisement

6. They enrich your life, and vice-versa

man with flowers behind his back Vija Rindo Pratama / Pexels

In the wrong relationship, your partner tears you to emotional shreds, brings you down, and drains your energy. In the right relationship, your partner enriches your life, inspires you to be your best self, and brings a sense of peace and possibility to you.

You’ll know Mr. Next is enriching your life if he encourages and supports you professionally, personally, and spiritually. And when he does, he may just be your forever person.

Having a supportive and enriching partner significantly improves overall life satisfaction, contributing to better mental and physical health by providing a sense of belonging, intimacy, and emotional support, which can lead to higher happiness and well-being than those without a fulfilling relationship. A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Psychology highlighted positive communication, shared experiences, and mutual respect as crucial elements in a partner enriching one's life.

Does your partner possess all of these qualities? If so, congratulations. You have done your homework, chosen wisely, and are now well-positioned for relationship success. If not, pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and get back into the dating pool with a clearer understanding of who you want to date.

Remember, finding a person to do life with isn’t always easy, but by being clear, honoring yourself, and acting accordingly, you’ll cut down on wasted time with Mr. Wrong.

RELATED: What Your Birth Month Reveals About Your Genuine, No-Filter Personality

Lisa Steadman is a breakup expert, bestselling author, media personality, and highly sought-after voice for women who are redefining what having it all looks like. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
7 Gen X Relationship Skills Other Every Other Generation Can Aspire To
I Fell Into A Depression After Reading An Alarming Statistic About Marriageability — 'I Thought I'd Never Find A Husband'
18 Secret Body Language Clues Men Use When They Really Like Someone, According To Intuitive Coach