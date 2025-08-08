If A Woman Truly Loves You From The Depths Of Her Soul, She Will Do These 3 Things On A Regular Basis

Making your partner happy in a close relationship is important, but there are other crucial factors you need to pay attention to if you want your happy relationship to also be fulfilling. A woman's deep love resonates outward and becomes part of her everyday actions.

Happy and fulfilling relationships are made of shared experiences, common connections, physical attraction, and enjoying each other's company. We usually want our partners to be happy, and we can also ensure they feel deeply loved with a few little gestures.

If a woman truly loves you from the depths of her soul, she will do these 3 things on regular basis:

1. Express her love through unexpected gestures

La Famiglia via Shutterstock

They don't need to be some massive show of appreciation and love — just something surprising and small, like leaving fun, suggestive notes or writing a steamy love letter. Most importantly, you need to do them when your man is not expecting them.

The best reason for this? A 2022 study by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found that gratitude from a partner can also increase relationship satisfaction and commitment.

Here are a few ideas:

Light candles in the bedroom. One night, when you are both getting ready for bed, try lighting a few tea lights in your bedroom and cuddling in the candlelight.

Drop off his favorite snack or coffee at work or home, no occasion needed.

Send a random text with a memory, compliment, or inside joke.

2. Engage in random acts of fun

Random acts of fun follow the same pattern. You aim to do something fun together. It doesn't have to be cool or super-unique, just something fun like trying a new sport together, buying an adult toy together, going on holiday to somewhere really different, or even just going to a bar neither of you has been to before.

Remember, the idea is not to do something cool or expensive, it's to do something fun.

Here are a few ideas:

Have a midnight picnic — on the living room floor or underneath the stars.

Book a last-minute day trip. No planning, just go.

Make up a fake couple's backstory and go out in character for the night.

3. Tell you how she feels

Monkey Business Images via Shutterstock

It's a secret that all guys will never admit, but the truth is that men need reassurance just as much as anyone else.

Everyone needs reassurance from time to time. According to research in Europe's Journal of Psychology, people seeking reassurance from their partner reported having a positive mood the next day. However, there is a line where seeking reassurance can become extreme. The results of the study supported "the idea that attachment styles play an important role in determining whether or not extreme reassurance seeking leads to negative interpersonal consequences."

I'm not suggesting that you tell your man how you feel about him 50 times a day, that would be extreme and could hurt he relationship. Instead, every once in a while, remind your man why you like him so much. Guys are logical, so they are always looking for reasons and the meaning behind things. So it's important to tell him why.

There could be something physical you adore about him, the way he talks, or maybe it's the way he holds himself. Whatever it is, let him know from time to time. It will keep your man extremely happy in your relationship.

Here are a few ideas:

'Being with you just feels like home.'

I love how safe and completely myself I feel around you.'

You make my world better in ways you probably don't even realize.'

Sean Jameson is a writer, relationship expert, and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible.