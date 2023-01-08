4 Little Things That Make Men Absurdly Happy In A Relationship

By Sean Jameson — Updated on Jan 08, 2023
Photo: Rosemary Ketchum on Pexels
I wanted this article to just be a list of tactics and things you can do that will teach you how to make your man happy in your relationship, but before I give you the list, there are just a few really important things I need to cover so you get the most value from reading.
Let's start with the fact that relationships require effort from both partners to work. If you are constantly doing nice things for your man and making sure that he's enjoying your relationship, but he's not reciprocating, then you are potentially heading into troubled waters.
Making your partner happy in your relationship is obviously very important, but there are other crucial factors you need to pay attention to if you want to have a fulfilling relationship.
These include shared experiences, a common connection, physical attraction and enjoying each other's company, as well as many other things.
All that said, we usually want to make our partners happy. So, how can we ensure that happens?
Here are four ways to make your man absurdly happy in your relationship:
1. Perform random intimate acts for him
They don't need to be some massive show of appreciation and love — just something surprising and small, like leaving fun, suggestive notes or writing a steamy love letter. Most importantly, you need to do them when your man is not expecting them.
Here are a few ideas:
- Light candles in the bedroom. One night when you are both getting ready for bed, try lighting a few tealights in your bedroom and make love in the candlelight.
- Shower for two. One morning, follow your man into the shower and wash him. It's really hot and a great way to show him physical attention.
- Wear something sexy. The next time you are both alone and both have some free time, slip into some lingerie or clothes you know your man loves. It makes for a really positive surprise for your man.
- Give him a surprise in bed. Men love physical intimacy, so why not take advantage of this and initiate when he's least expecting it?
2. Learn some new sex positions
Just choose two to three that you'd like to try with your man. Then, the next time you're both in bed together, surprise him with them.
If your man is usually the one who leads things in the bedroom it can be a little nerve-wracking, but just do it anyway.
You'll be glad to see that most guys are thrilled when you are the initiator.
3. Show him your spontaneous side
Random acts of fun follow the same pattern. Your aim is to do something fun together.
It doesn't have to be cool or super-unique, just something fun like trying a new sport together, buying a sex toy(s) together, going on holiday to somewhere really different, or even just going to a bar neither of you has been to before.
Remember, the idea is not to do something cool or expensive, it's to do something fun.
4. Tell him how you feel about him
It's a secret that all guys will never admit, but the truth is that men need reassurance just as much as anyone else. I'm not suggesting that you tell your man how you feel about him 50 times a day.
Instead, every once in a while remind your man why you like him so much.
Guys are logical, so they are always looking for reasons and the meaning behind things. So it's important to tell him why.
There could be something physical that you adore about him, the way he talks, or maybe it's the way he holds himself. Whatever it is, let him know from time to time.
It will keep your man extremely happy in your relationship.
Sean Jameson is a sex coach and creator of the Bad Girl's Bible, a resource for women who are looking to improve their intimate lives and have more fun with their partners.