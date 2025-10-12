While couples are often a match made in heaven, they aren't always a soul-level connection. True love takes time and effort, and there are some couples who rise to the occasion. Whether it's making time for each other or being naturally in sync, couples who've grown soul-deep love over time almost always do these unspoken things.

Through hard work and perseverance, any couple can create paradise in their relationship. It's all about learning to grow together throughout the years, and finding time for the things that matter most.

Couples who've grown soul-deep love over time almost always do these 11 unspoken things

1. Read each other's energy

Zivica Kerkez | Shutterstock

It isn't always easy to tell what someone is thinking or feeling. They might give their partner an eye roll or scoot away when they're feeling particularly upset, but getting a feel for a person's true emotions isn't as straightforward as some would love to believe.

As communication speaker Nick Morgan revealed, "For the most part, body language is multi-determined, meaning that a gesture might have several motivations behind it... I might cross my arms when I'm feeling defensive, for example, but also when I'm cold, tired, or overwhelmed with information and trying to protect myself from having to take in anything more."

Still, when a couple knows one another well, they're reasonably good at picking up on cues. From shifty eyes to impatient foot taps, we're designed to be in tune with those we know well. This is probably why couples who have soul-deep love are excellent at reading each other's energy. Without needing to utter a single word, they know exactly how their partner is feeling.

2. Protect one another's peace

Mladen Mitrinovic | Shutterstock

In a world that's chaotic, it isn't easy to protect each other's peace. Between bills, household duties, and taking care of family, couples might find themselves at odds with each other. But if they love each other, they make sure to cater to their partner. Whether it's something simple like throwing out the trash or maintaining firm boundaries with toxic family members, couples who prioritize their well-being will find a way to make things work.

Despite what some may think, it isn't a simple process to protect each other when certain things like jobs or friends are outside of their control. But even if it's hard, couples create paradise through their actions, refusing to jeopardize their relationship in any way.

3. Find comfort in silence

Just Life | Shutterstock

Whether it's sitting on the couch together or driving in the car, finding comfort in silence is one of the unspoken things couples who've grown soul-deep love over time almost always do. While strangers find it awkward to be silent, when people are truly connected, it offers them a sense of peace.

Silence is just another way of bonding. Call it cheesy, but there's something truly peaceful about lazing around with your partner doing nothing. As therapist Michele DeMarco said, "Silence between people can provide space for receptivity, listening, hearing, discernment, and intimacy." And if couples feel comfortable simply enjoying each other's presence, it means they have a rare, strong connection.

4. Remember the little things

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Couples who've grown soul-deep love over time almost always remember the little things. While some couples who have been together for many years have a tendency to forget things like anniversaries or birthdays, those with this connection never forget.

Without realizing it, these people learned the things that make their partner tick and keep a file of everything in their brain. They might not say anything about it, every once in a while they do something for their partner that, in the long run, makes them feel that soul-level connection.

5. Grow separately, but never apart

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

In a relationship, partners sometimes grow apart. Change is inevitable, whether it's breakups, arguments, or couples therapy. And while change happens even in soul-level relationships, it's an unspoken blessing when couples grow separately, but never apart from each other.

They aren't naive enough to believe that their relationship is sunshine and rainbows; they know how much they've changed, and they know how much their partner has changed. Yet, because they've built such a strong connection, these changes don't tear them apart.

As hard as it may be, they find commonality and use that to grow closer together. As thought leader and author Allison E McWilliams said, "Effective relationships are built both through connection and challenge." So, even if it's hard now, they stand their ground and work through these differences together.

6. Create everyday rituals that ground them

Elnur | Shutterstock

When couples are going through their day, they aren't thinking about how to connect. So busy with responsibilities, they've rarely got enough time for themselves, let alone creating rituals with their partner. But couples who've grown soul-deep love over time make the effort to create those exact rituals.

Whether it's meditating together or finding a few minutes before work to chat over coffee, couples find a way to connect. By creating rituals, they can subtly remind themselves to check in with each other, making their connection that much stronger.

7. Never stop choosing each other

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

As much as partners try to put one another first, when it comes to uncomfortability, this is when most partners begin to fail. However, this isn't necessarily their fault. Blame it on human nature, but most people hate the feeling of being uncomfortable.

As positive psychology practitioner Jill Schulman explained, "Most people treat discomfort like a threat — something to eliminate or escape... [but] the more often you push through, the more your brain expects it. Your tolerance grows. Your identity shifts. Discomfort doesn't feel like danger anymore. It feels like progress."

Not all couples are like this, however. Even if their instincts scream at them to put themselves first, they'll make their partner a priority every time.

8. Express gratitude for the little things

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

It's all too easy to take life for granted. Even if someone has a high-paying job or an amazing partner, people grow bored or become used to the privileges they have. But expressing gratitude is one of the unspoken things couples who've grown soul-deep love over time almost always do.

These couples understand that life is too short to disregard each other or focus on the small things that don't matter. So consumed with each other and strengthening their relationship, they actively choose to show their gratitude by how they treat each other. And according to behavioral researcher Ross E O'Hara, "Being grateful is linked to higher levels of life satisfaction, optimism, vitality, helpfulness, empathy, forgiveness, and positive affect."

9. Respect the quiet seasons

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

When most couples are asked about their favorite memory with each other, it's likely when they first met or went on an adventure together. From luxurious vacations to nice dinners, we tend to focus more on the experience rather than the company.

But there doesn't need to be a lot going on for couples to feel in love and happy in their relationship. Sticking to the basic routines is enough to keep their soul-deep love alive. From washing dishes together to cuddling, there's something beautiful and intimate about their daily routine.

Maybe it's because they're meant to be, or maybe it's because their connection is so strong. Either way, finding a way to respect the quiet seasons is one of the reasons why couples last so long.

10. Make time for each other

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

No matter how busy their schedule may be, it doesn't stop couples from putting one another first. Whether it's small dates or checking in throughout the day, keeping in touch is the key to developing a long-lasting relationship.

Despite the popular saying, "Distance makes the heart grow fonder," the truth of the matter is that too much distance can quickly put a damper on even the strongest connections. So, while it may be tempting to go a long time without true bonding, it leaves room for resentment to build over time.

11. Sync naturally

Erickson Stock | Shutterstock

Whether it's tilting their head at the same time or matching one another's foot pace, those who are in a soul-level connection relationship are unconsciously showing off just how deep their love goes.

Social psychologist Ronald E. Riggio explained, "There is evidence that body language synchronization — being nonverbally 'in sync' with one's partner — leads to greater feelings of intimacy. For example, in studies, couples who moved in sync with each other — synchronized footsteps, gestures, even breathing patterns — felt closer to their romantic partners than couples whose body language was 'out of sync.'"

If a couple finds themselves matching each other's behavior, it's a great indicator of their deep love and connection.

