13 Little Rituals Couples Who Are Deeply In Love And Connected Perform Daily

It's easy to fall in love, but it's not so simple to stay in love. After all, while the stability of being in a long-term romantic relationship or marriage feels amazing, it's easy to take your partner for granted or let the little things add up and cause resentment. This leaves one or both of you feeling neglected, as you're no longer getting your needs met.

No one likes to be last on their partner's priority list, and when either partner feels that way, it can lead to an unhappy marriage, infidelity, or divorce. But rather than letting your relationship start to crumble, there are several things to do as a couple that will help you fall even more deeply in love as time goes on.

Here are 13 little rituals couples who are truly in love and connected do daily

1. They take time to be alone together

It doesn't take long to sit together, face-to-face, and just connect. And yet, somehow, these moments get deprioritized in married couples' lives.

Turn off your phones and renew your pair bonding. Put all your other responsibilities — work, chores — on the backburner. Focus on staying in the moment, with the people you love most. When you have nothing distracting you, you're able to be more present.

2. They cuddle, snuggle or canoodle

Yuri A PeopleImages | Shutterstock

There's nothing more romantic than turning off the lights, getting snug on the couch, and lighting a few candles for ambiance. You can watch a movie, channel surf, or opt for no television while you get comfortable in one another's arms.

3. They remember the early days

On a daily basis, set an intention to remember when you met, a fun vacation you took together in the early days, or a romantic thing you apprecaited from back then.

Then, every once in a while, plan a date that recreates one of your first dates. Do everything you can to recreate it. Did you go for dinner and a movie? Did you decide to keep it casual and grab a drink at a local bar? Maybe you went for fast food and just hung out at home. No matter what you did, spend a night reliving the moment you connected.

4. They cook dinner or do a project together

Studies have found that there are many benefits to couples cooking together, including improving intimacy and commitment, strengthening communication, and building teamwork. Plus, you get a delicious meal at the end of it.

If the timing doesn't work out on dinner, prepare your breakfasts together, pack your lunches or find another simple project to do side-by-side daily.

5. They name what they appreciate about one another

Say something like, "Thank you for taking care of..." or "I appreciate that you..." Words of affirmation like this are sure to make your partner feel deeply loved, appreciated, and attached to you.

6. They have dinner at the table

Eat together with no phones, no TV, and no other distractions. Talk about things you haven't thought to discuss in ages. Get to know one another again.

7. They play a game together

Do they enjoy playing cards or a board game? Dig the game out of the closet and set it up so the two of you can play. Complement the game with a nice dinner and drinks to foster an even deeper connection.

If a full game takes too long, try doing a crossword together nightly. This can be done with a challenging crossword book or by using an app, like the NYT Games program. Solving problems together grows connection and increases bonding hormones in our brains.

8. They put phones on 'do not disturb'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Phones often cause unnecessary distractions which can, in turn, lead to a divide in your relationship. Make it a point to remove that distraction so you can deepen your love. Ignore texts, notifications, and calls while you have a date night, focusing only on one another.

9. They commit to being present

Your relationship should be your top priority. All your other responsibilities come second to your partner. While everyone else may be vying for your time and attention, when you take the time to stay present with your partner, you'll only grow closer.

10. They name the reasons for their love

Your partner may know that you love them through your actions, but sometimes, the words "I love you" are just what they need to hear. But rather than just those three words, tell them, "I love you because..." and include all the reasons you fell for them in the first place.

11. They resist the temptation to be overly independent

Marriage works best when partners are interconnected. That doesn't mean one of you solves all the problems while the other seems to attract chaos. It means you both lean into your strengths and skills and allow the other to help and to ask for help.

Everyone needs to hear how wonderful and needed they are from time to time. While yes, you need them for taking out the garbage and putting the kids to bed, let them know just how much you truly need them.

12. Tell them you love them and why — yes, again

Make telling them you love them and why a part of your daily life. Remind them every day just how much you love and adore them, and why you continue to fall in love with them as time goes on.

Mix it up, and send loving texts, DMs and leave little notes around the house. These little moments of joy increase connection and help keep you deeply in love.

13. They prioritize their partner, and prove it daily

Couples sometimes lose connection and intimacy when the hustle and bustle of daily life gets in the way. But at the end of every day, remind yourself that your partner is your priority. What could be more alluring than knowing they are number one in your life?

Remember, words mean less than actions. So get in the habit of proving your partner is your priority by committing to the other items on this list!

Stable, loving relationships must be built and then nurtured

Nothing stands the test of time without some maintenance and repair. Don't wait until relationship issues become deal-breakers before you start learning how to save your marriage.

Remember what brought you together and nurture that spark regularly, no matter what stage your relationship is in. Let the person you love know how important they are to you and be sure not to take them or the relationship for granted.

Susan K. Edwards, L.S.H., is an author, Reiki Master, and Energy Healer whose work centers around reminding people that it's all about love.