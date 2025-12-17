11 Conversations A Man Will Avoid Until He Finds His Forever Person

If he's bringing up these conversations, he's looking to lock you in forever. A wise person once told me you never have to wonder if a man is serious about the woman he wants to marry — you'll know. It shows up in how he talks, how he plans, and the way he starts treating the future like something he wants to build with you. Men don't just announce commitment out loud; it leaks out in the topics they bring up when they're imagining a forever person.

When a man is all about you, he stops dodging the big stuff. He'll initiate certain conversations most men avoid entirely until they find the woman they want long-term. These aren't casual chats. They're the rare, meaningful topics that reveal he sees you as his future.

Here are the conversations a man will avoid until he finds his forever person:

1. Marriage plans

Does he seem oddly excited to go ring shopping? Is he all about wedding planning, down to the cake and country club bookings? If so, it’s clear that he wants to lock it down. Men tend to view marriage as a death sentence when it’s with the wrong woman.

If he’s openly talking about marriage plans, it’s clear where he stands. He wants this forever, and he wants you forever. This is especially true if it’s attached to a wedding date.

2. Having kids

Here’s a weird Catch-22 you might see. A lot of men want to have kids with women, but don’t want to marry them. Kids are a lifelong commitment, no doubts about it. So is marriage. Weirdly, this talk shows that he does want to keep you around forever.

However marriage? That tends to be a major hurdle for men, especially those who have issues about it due to trauma or Red Pill propaganda. Ideally, he’ll be talking about marriage and kids — provided you want them.

3. Meeting the parents

A man who has no interest in keeping you around will never have you meet his parents, period. If he does allow it, he’ll often just call you a friend. This is also true about meeting his friends or coworkers — he’ll delay, delay, delay it.

When a man is serious about you, he won’t be able to wait to introduce you to everyone. Sooner rather than later, his mom, his aunt, his best friend, and all his coworkers will know you by name. He’ll include you in plans, too.

4. Sharing real secrets

Men are often like clams. They don’t show vulnerability. When they feel vulnerable, they shut down. They quite literally clam up because they don’t want to be seen as weak, or they worry that you’ll use it against them.

A man who lets his walls down is a man who is dead serious about being with you, because he trusts you that much. If he’s talking about major secrets, that means he really loves you.

5. Exciting news and achievements in his life

Imagine the following scenario: you just got a dream job offer, with all the bells and whistles. Who do you call first? It’s almost always the person whom you prioritize the most. It’s the person who you are closest to, emotionally speaking.

When he gets major news, ask him if he told anyone else. If he said you (or his parents) were the first, then that means that you hold a major place in his heart.

6. Little things about his day

When men truly love their partner, they are hyper-talkative. They’ll tell you all the little stories, from the wacky coworker who put tuna in the microwave to the funny thing their friend said. They want you to come into their world, even if you aren’t always present.

If a man glosses over what he does, that’s a bad sign. At best, he’s ashamed of what he does. At worst, it’s because he really doesn’t want you to partake in anything that has to do with his real life.

7. His big decisions

A lot of guys will ask for a woman’s opinion on things like his haircut or even the next jacket he buys. But when it comes to matters of things like his choice of home? His budgeting skills? Business advice? It’s rare to see that happen unless he’s ready to move you in.

Men tend to think about themselves first and foremost. If he’s weighing your input, that means that he really, truly cares what you think. He wants you to stick around.

8. What makes you happy

Let’s turn the talk to guys who are just a little too shy to be direct with their partners. Some guys turn to their friends to ask what they can do to impress a girl, especially if they are a little intimidated by you.

Guys who do this tend to be a bit extra shy. Giving them subtle hints can help work wonders for your relationship.

9. Long-term money plans

Men who talk about money are not uncommon, especially when they flash cash or want to ask you for money. That’s basically a typical “man” thing to do when they are not feeling themselves. However, there’s another type of money talk that is far more telling: when they talk about budgeting and goals.

If he’s actively trying to figure out how to work with you on your long-term goals, that’s a huge deal. That means he wants to stick around and actually see them get accomplished.

10. Talking about you

Did you recently have a conversation about potato bugs? What about toe jam? Or how about the all-American topic of frankfurters that got spoiled? No?! Oh my. I’m willing to bet that the reason for that has to do with your level of interest in those topics.

Let’s be real here: people tend to talk about the things that matter to them. If he regularly compliments you, talks about how proud he is to be with you, and talks about how much he adores you, that’s a very good sign. That tends to indicate interest in you, often in the long-haul way.

11. Future plans that include both of you

A man who talks about his future with you in a bright and sunny way is the ultimate green light. This is a sign that he’s not just planning to settle down with you, but that he’s genuinely excited to see what the future holds for both of you.

The guy who does this is a true optimist and often is a total team player. Take it from him: if he’s that jolly over the idea of spending life together, chances are that he’s already daydreaming about everything from floofy dresses to rocking chairs.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.