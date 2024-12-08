7 Boomer Flirting Methods That People Make Fun Of, But Are Actually Great Ways To Meet Quality Men

Psychology Today conducted a study on love at first sight, and believe it or not, Walmart topped the list of places to meet men, and where people encounter irresistible strangers, they want to flirt with. The study was based on "missed connection" notices posted on Craigslist.

The biggest obstacles in dating are beliefs that feel like absolute truths. And, of course, these beliefs are based on your experiences. If you're willing to let go of those beliefs and become open to the "ease" of meeting good men, get ready to meet them because they are everywhere!

Here are seven boomer flirt methods that people make fun of, but are great ways to meet quality men:

1. Smile and make eye contact

I call these two actions "flirting basics," and both make it easier for men to approach you. As a single woman, this is something you want to be more conscious of.

The more approachable you are, the more men take the chance to walk over and say hello. In addition, when you smile, you automatically look more attractive. You can't go wrong when you smile brightly at a man who catches your eye.

A 2011 study showed that smiling and eye contact are effective flirting techniques. These universal nonverbal cues signal interest and availability, making the person appear approachable and potentially increasing attraction. Observing human behavior in social settings supports this, with both genders interpreting these actions as signs of romantic interest.

2. Be friendly

This is the place to turn up the charm. If you are naturally bubbly and interact easily with others, why not try it while shopping?

Being friendly and warm is like sharing your brand of sunshine, creating memorable, positive interactions with people. The more people you meet, the better your chances of finding "the one."

Being friendly can be a very effective way to flirt. It creates a positive first impression, lowers the barrier to interaction, and can be interpreted as a sign of genuine interest, especially when combined with subtle flirtatious cues like prolonged eye contact, light touches, or playful banter. However, a 2022 study published by Evolutionary Psychology found it essential to gauge the other person's response to ensure your friendly behavior isn't misconstrued as simply platonic.

3. Get off your phone

To become more approachable, be aware of your environment. Every once in a while, look up from whatever you are doing.

As a dating coach, I can't tell you how many men have asked me why women in the grocery store are so unfriendly. You are probably focused on looking at the grocery list on your phone and leaving the store as quickly as possible. The solution? Take an extra five to 10 minutes so you look around and connect with people.

4. Be brave and say something first

Be brave and say something! Most men are flattered when a woman strikes up a conversation.

This is another way to make it easier for a man to approach you. You can talk about anything, from the store to the weather to what you're making for dinner.

According to a 2019 study, breaking the ice is a key component of successful flirting. It creates an initial connection, reduces awkwardness, and opens the door for further conversation by initiating a light, positive interaction with someone you're interested in. This can be achieved through playful comments, genuine compliments, open-ended questions about the environment, or shared experiences.

5. Hang out where the browsing is good

To up your chances of meeting men while shopping, spend time in the sections of stores where people tend to linger. Bookstores, coffee shops, or gyms are great places to start.

Even the produce aisle at a grocery store can work. The other great thing about browsing is that it's easier to think of something to say; you can rely on what you are both looking at to start chatting.

6. Talk to people in the checkout line

Since you often have to wait in line to check out, make good use of this time. Comment on magazine covers or impulse items near the register.

It doesn't matter what you say. The idea is that you casually get a conversation started.

A 2018 study found that talking to people in the checkout line can be a good way to flirt because it provides a casual, low-pressure environment for initial interaction. This allows for lighthearted conversation, subtle signals of interest, and an opportunity to gauge someone's personality through their everyday choices and interactions with the cashier.

7. Relax and practice

The most important aspect of combining your shopping trip with meeting men is to relax. Sometimes, flirting and chatting are fun, but they go no farther than the door.

That's okay because it's all good practice. You will build your skills, confidence, and comfort level, which will help you seem even more attractive to men. Who knew shopping could help your love life?

A 2020 study found that flirting is beneficial because it can improve social skills, boost confidence, allow you to initiate connections with others more easily, gauge potential romantic interest, and even enhance your overall positive interactions with people, whether you're building friendships, networking, or pursuing a romantic relationship.

