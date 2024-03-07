Man Reveals The Simple Reason He Refuses To Use Self Checkout At The Grocery Store

For some of us, grocery shopping can be a truly dreadful experience. Between the packed stores and overpriced items, it’s often overwhelming and stressful.

In a recent TikTok, content creator Brock Perkins suggested a counterintuitive way to make grocery shopping a bit more enjoyable — something that also helps make us better people once we’ve returned home.

He revealed why he refuses to use self-checkout at the grocery store — and it’s not the reason you might expect.

“I'm gonna tell you today why you should not be using the self-checkout at the grocery store,” he started his video, holding up his recent grocery haul.

To many customers who appreciate the convenience and solitude of the self-checkout option, his suggestion feels outlandish. Going to a cash register and interacting with another person is considerably more overwhelming and time-consuming; however, it might just be the key to unlocking a happier, more open persona.

He suggested interacting with cashiers over using self-checkout to bolster ‘community’ and social engagement.

“It’s gonna help you connect back to your community,” Perkins suggested. “Whenever I go to a grocery store nowadays… I’ll always see two cashiers working and everyone is going to the self-checkouts.”

It’s a simple, yet effective way to connect with strangers. We’re all human — by nature, we’re innately yearning for social interaction and connection everywhere we go. Especially in today’s world that’s lacking “third places” and community spaces, it’s necessary to seek out connections and conversation.

“We need face-to-face interactions with people… we’re already so reliant on technology,” he added.

Photo: Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Research suggests that Perkins’ perspective is valid — the negative effects of technology on our social interactions and behavioral tendencies are becoming more and more of an issue in the modern world. So, it's important to make connections, even if it's just for a few minutes, while doing "chores" like grocery shopping.

While it might be impossible to escape technology entirely during the day, there are missed opportunities for human interaction at every corner. Of course, the grocery store is a great example of this, but there are countless other ways we can take advantage of situations to help our own social health and interact with others.

Strangers are all around us, navigating public transit, sitting across from us at coffee shops, working retail, and serving food. Take your eyes off your screens and connect with other humans — compliment them, spark a conversation, and give them an ounce of kindness as you navigate through your day.

Interacting with strangers can also help cultivate better mental health, for you and those around you.

Human interaction, even for just a few minutes, is essential to our mental health and overall wellness. “There is something about being genuinely kind to a stranger or another person selflessly…that makes you feel better,” Amy Millie, a trauma-informed personal development coach, suggested.

“Whenever I’m going through something, I make a conscious effort to give a stranger on the street a genuine compliment or have a conversation with them,” she continued. “It involves being really present and connecting with another human on a very human level. It makes me feel better and brightens another person’s day in the process.”

Research proves this to be incredibly beneficial for us — interacting with strangers can truly spark a sense of community and connection that we’re otherwise lacking in our daily lives.

So, amid the millions of “self-help tips” and confidence boosting strategies you see online, consider making a conscious effort to do something simpler: skip the self-checkout line at the grocery store. It might seem silly, but you’re likely to feel happier on your way out the door.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango focusing on pop culture and human interest stories.