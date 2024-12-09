Psychology Says If You Can Master These 3 Skills, You'll Always Be The Woman That Gets A Man's Attention

If you're wondering how to flirt with a guy, there's something really important I want to remind you of. Think back to when you were a teenager, do you remember how talking to boys was fun? You giggled, laughed, felt shy, and were blatant at the same time, but it was exciting and fun!

Sometimes, women fear flirting and think it's somehow inappropriate, or have grown unaccustomed to doing it. In a business setting, being flirty isn't good, but in most other situations, give yourself permission to have at it and be your flirty self.

While the attention you get will be great, flirting is also pure fun. Knowing how to flirt with a guy is an enlivening, exciting, and sassy way to express yourself and get a man's attention for good.

If you can master these skills, you'll always be the woman who gets a man's attention:

1. Open with a compliment

You can use something simple, like "Nice tie." Come on now, that's easy! If you see a confident guy sporting a great tie or some other piece of clothing you like — tell him! You can try the advanced version, too, if you dare. "Nice tie; it brings out the color in your eyes."

Men love compliments as much as you do, research from 2011 confirms, so give this a shot. You'll make his day for sure and it will warm him up to you and maybe start a little conversation, or not. Yes, this is bold, but flirty, too. This is how you get noticed and permitted to be approached.

2. Appeal to his sense of humanity

"Can I ask you for a favor?" Men, like any human, want to help others, and Stanford University research even backs this up.

Especially when it's easy but impactful. Being five feet tall, I have sometimes relied on my flirting skills because I can never reach anything at the grocery store.

This is my tried and true strategy. I wait for a taller man to come by and ask, "Can I ask you for a favor? Will you reach the bottle of Tabasco for me, please?" Then shoot him a little flirty smile.

No man has ever refused. They are happy to help. Sometimes a guy won't have time to talk or won't be interested, but there are times when he will be.

When I was single, I did this at the bar when I couldn't get a drink. I'd ask a man near me to get the bartender's attention, and then the guy at the bar would start talking to me! Worked like a charm.

3. Don't shy away from small talk

"Beautiful day, don't you think?" It's so easy to use this flirty tip, especially when spring is in the air. Chances are strong he'll agree, and if he has time and finds you appealing, he might extend the conversation! There you go, the ice is broken!

Now you have three time-tested and well-proven flirting tips to break the ice with a man in person. Flirting is the frosting on the cake of being friendly, which when taken alone is not quite enough to capture a man's attention.

Also, use your unique charm, and your authentic personality, to perk him up once the conversation begins. Be a little bit coy or bold. It's playful, fun, and lights you up! After all, one 2013 study tells us how successful it is to be authentic while dating.

Who doesn't want to feel lit up? Allow yourself to feel your inner youth and try these flirty tips. Make a game of it and see how many men you could meet. You may or may not get dates right away, but you sure will enjoy yourself!

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.