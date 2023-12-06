14 Tiny Body Language Hacks To Show A Guy You're Into Him

How to get his attention without uttering a word.
By Ronnie Ann Ryan — Last updated on Dec 06, 2023
Photo: Jupiterimages | Photo Images
Whether you know it or not, your body is communicating before you utter a word. If you are single, working on your body language is a smart strategy to improve your dating results. Why? Because when you flirt, you are relying on body language to convey your openness and approachability.
As human beings, we naturally pick up more information and make judgments based on body language. So, by learning how to read body language, you can make sure yours is conveying what you want to say and telling a friendly story.
It's no secret that men don't enjoy being rejected. Women don't like it either! (Who would?) So, if you are a single woman looking for love with the right man, there's certain dating advice to follow and make it your main objective to look friendly and interested. It's so much easier than you think.
RELATED: 10 Ways To Flirt With A New Guy (Without Looking Desperate)
Here are 24 body language hacks to show a guy you're into him:
1. Smile
It makes you look pretty.
Photo: Vinicius Wiesehofer/Pexels
2. Primp
Play with your hair and smooth your clothing as if to say, "Look at me! I'm ready for male attention."
3. Stand tall
Good posture makes you look confident, and men love a confident woman.
4. Glance
Enjoy brief eye contact with a man before slowly looking away.
5. Expose
Show off your wrists and neck because they are traditional erogenous zones.
6. Tilt
Tilt your head because this sends the message you are interested.
RELATED: 10 Ways To Tell If You're Into Him More Than He's Into You
Here are some body language tips for using your body to communicate from a close-up:
1. Nod
When he's talking, look interested in what he is saying.
2. Touch
Touch him lightly on his arm or shoulder to make a point, but don't linger.
3. Whisper
Get close to whisper something, then pull away, and look him in the eyes briefly and smile.
Now, here are some gestures you should always try to avoid:
1. Crossed arms or legs
Don't cross your arms in front of your body or stand with your legs crossed as this signals you are not approachable.
2. Slouching
Poor posture and slouching shoulders demonstrate low self-esteem, which is the opposite of what most men want.
RELATED: Guys Explain What Men Want In A Relationship
3. Hidden hands
Hands in your pockets mean you might be hiding something.
4. Nose touching
Don't touch your nose. It's the telltale sign of a liar!
5. Too close
Don't invade his personal space before you know he is interested, so he doesn't feel crowded.
Given my 10 years working as a dating coach with thousands of women, I've gathered some fabulous evidence that flirting and body language work. Let me share a story to prove this point.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Two of my clients, Beth and Connie, both 49 and divorced, took my flirting class and decided to go to a bar and try it out. These two women were both very "type A" career women who normally didn't interact with men and, to tell the truth, weren't that warm and friendly.
They came back to class the next week excited with girlish glee to share their stellar results. Beth had two men ask for her phone number, which she claimed had never happened before in a bar or anywhere, and Connie was asked out on a date.
These two women were delighted and astonished by what a little flirting could do. But as their dating coach, let me share another potent secret with you: The biggest change in their behavior was that they were open to and paid attention to the men. They decided to be friendly and interested.
Normally, Beth and Connie would have looked down their noses at any man who had the nerve to approach them while drinking a glass of wine at a bar. But on this night, they looked for opportunities to connect with men. And voila! — it worked.
RELATED: How To Get A Guy To Notice You — And Keep His Attention
More for You:
Ronnie Ann Ryan is a love and dating coach. She has been featured on Fox, NBC, BBC, eHarmony, and more.
This article was originally published at It's Never Too Late for Love . Reprinted with permission from the author.