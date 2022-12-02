25 Aphrodisiac Foods Guaranteed To Make Any Man Fall For You

Keeping up a healthy sex life has just as much to do with your desire for each other as it has to do with your diet.

Yes, it's true!

We already revealed which foods you can be eating for a healthy down-there (and healthy foods for a higher sex drive), but this week we're taking a different approach.

If you're looking to increase your man's libido, strengthen his sperm, and have a sexier time in the sack, incorporate some aphrodisiac foods to your man's daily routine.

Before you know it, he'll be treating you to something a little special, too. (Wink wink!)

Here are 25 foods guaranteed to make any man fall for you:

1. Garbanzo Beans

A zinc powerhouse, garbanzo beans (aka chickpeas) are going to help keep your man’s sperm healthy according to new research.

2. Avocados

Who doesn't love avocados? They make it onto almost every “foods for better sex” list out there thanks to the natural fat that’s great for energy.

3. Eggs

Looking to go on the “better sex diet”? Then have your man indulge in eggs, which are rich in vitamins B6 and B5 for balanced hormone levels.

4. Spinach

This leafy green, along with some other green vegetables, is a potent source of magnesium, which helps dilate blood vessels.

5. Dark Meat Chicken

Another one of our favorite zinc powerhouses, dark meat chicken (along with beef and pork) is good for your man's sperm health.

6. Bananas

Since they're rich in potassium and B vitamins like riboflavin, bananas are a good way to keep up your man's testosterone production.

7. Walnuts

According to a new study, eating just a handful of walnuts a day can improve the quality of your man's sperm. Eat on!

8. Watermelon

Apparently, you can get quite a bit of sexual satisfaction from watermelon, thanks to a phytonutrient called citrulline which is said to promote smooth muscle relaxation.

9. Oysters

Yes, they're said to be an aphrodisiac — but oysters are also great thanks to their high doses of zinc, which improves sperm count in sub-fertile men.

10. Strawberries

They're sexy simply for being red, but strawberries also have a secret: thanks to being high in B vitamin, folate, and vitamin C, they can boost your libido!

11. Yogurt

Not sure you want him to indulge in all of that meat to get your zinc on? Have your man go for the yogurt instead, which is high in zinc as well!

12. Broccoli

Vital for DNA strength, there's plenty of folate in broccoli (and cauliflower), so make sure your man is getting his daily dose.

13. Oatmeal

Did you say he doesn't love oatmeal? Well, time to start! It's a natural way to boost testosterone in the bloodstream, an important hormone for both sex drive and orgasm.

14. Eggplant

It might be a pure urban legend, but eggplant is said to increase both men's and women's sexual stamina. Hey, why not?

15. Salmon

Do you know what's good for high-quality semen? Omega-3 fatty acids! Since salmon, and other fatty fish, are full of them, start loading up on the sex-boosting benefits of this fish.

16. Cherries

Full of anthocyanins, which protect your artery walls and help prevent fatty plaques, why he should be having more cherries and berries in his diet.

17. Cashews

Who doesn't love this delicious nut? As one of our favorite zinc powerhouses (you know, for healthy sperm), it's time to eat up!

18. Figs

Researchers believe that amino acids, which figs have in spades, increase libido and sexual stamina. Serve him some wrapped in bacon, and eat on!

19. Garlic

Garlic is ridiculously high in allicin, which boosts energy, increases circulation, and is said to greatly increase stamina.

20. Brussels Sprouts

Just one serving of Brussels sprouts, which are very high in folate and therefore help to keep his sperm strong, is a great way to start.

21. Chili Peppers

If he likes it "Caliente" then it's time to rejoice! The spice in chili peppers contains capsaicin, which produces heat, promotes circulation, and boosts endorphins.

22. Asparagus

A great source of vitamins K and A, folate, and copper, asparagus is also known as a histamine producer — which is especially food for reaching orgasm!

23. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds, along with pepitas (pumpkin seeds) and sunflower seeds, are a rich source of arginine, an amino acid that is essential for healthy erections.

24. Papaya

Full of essential vitamins, papayas are a great tropical fruit to add to your man's fruit-eating repertoire. Batidos, anyone?

25. Dark Chocolate

We know you'll have no trouble feeding your man this one, chicas. Dark chocolate contains a compound called phenylethylamine, which releases the same endorphins that are triggered during sex and makes the attraction between you grow.

Start tonight!

Latina Magazine is a Yourtango partner and a platform for the intersection of culture, politics, and entertainment.

Sign up for YourTango's free newsletter!

This article was originally published at Latina Magazine. Reprinted with permission from the author.