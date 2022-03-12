Woman Catches Fiancé Cheating With His Married Co-Worker On Her Wedding Day

Finding your fiancé with another woman on your wedding day is probably the worst kind of betrayal.

TikToker Kirsten Morgan shared a similar experience in her TikTok video about how she found her fiancé cheating on her with his coworker who was married.

Morgan started by explaining that she had been with her fiancé for 4 years and they were going to get married soon.

However, she had been suspicious about the relationship her fiancé had with his coworker a few days before the wedding. She confronted him on several occasions about it, however, he claimed that nothing was going on.

Morgan still had a feeling that something was wrong, so the couple decided to postpone the wedding.

On the day she was supposed to get married, she caught her fiancé cheating.

She further explained that she found her fiancé naked when she walked into her house.

Morgan mentioned that she saw women’s boots in the living room and just by looking at those, she knew it was the same coworker. She later found the woman in the bedroom putting her clothes on.

Morgan seemed quite shocked by everything so she called the cops claiming that there was an intruder in her house. In her video, she claimed that it wasn’t the best move, however, at the time, she didn’t know what else to do.

However, after dealing with the police, she confronted the woman. The woman stated that she was in love with Morgan’s fiancé. She was also planning on leaving her husband for him.

Morgan was confused as to why the woman was thinking that as Morgan was still with her fiancé and they were supposed to get married on the same day.

Morgan then said, “It later came out that they had been having an affair for quite some time…she told me, several months.”

She further mentioned the two had been together long before Morgan had doubts about them.

“As much as it hurt and as angry as I was, I was relieved,” said Morgan.

That certain time was difficult for Morgan as she had gone through a lot. She mentioned that she felt betrayed by her fiancé but other than that she felt abused by him.

She had suspected the two for a while, however, he had been cheating on her and lying all this time. Her fiancé even kept blaming her for her lack of trust and insisted that she had been losing her mind.

Even Morgan had started to believe that she might have been going insane. However, this incident gave her some relief and assured her that there was nothing wrong with her.

Her fiancé fought with her over the house she bought.

Morgan further mentioned that she wanted to sell their house she had bought with her money. However, her fiancé didn’t want to let that happen as he tried to steal it from her.

She also mentioned that the woman went back to her husband, however, that wasn’t the end of it.

Her fiancé brought another coworker into the house just a few weeks after everything had happened. The woman treated the house like her own as she had moved in with her mom and her dog.

Morgan had a hard time trying to get them to leave and then sell the house. Even after they left, she had to deal with all the mess and damages done to the house.

“333 days later, I was free. And we celebrated. I went to counseling. I’ve navigated on a lot of reading and worked on a lot of healing,” said Morgan.

Morgan kept stressing that it was an immensely difficult time for her. However, she has now moved past it and learned a lot from that experience.

