If You Have These 9 Symptoms, PAUSE: You're Probably Depressed

By Aviva Patz

Most of us would recognize classic signs of depression, with its heavy veil of sadness and hopelessness. But what if you just started getting stomachaches or were suddenly very snappy? Could you be depressed without knowing it?

"Depression doesn’t always look like debilitating sadness," says Richard Kravitz, MD, MSPH, a professor of internal medicine at the University of California, Davis, and an expert in identifying depression in primary care settings. "Patients are reluctant to consider depression as a cause of their symptoms—in part because they may equate it with weakness, but also in part because they simply don’t associate those symptoms with depression."

Accurately identifying the problem is key, he adds, because the sooner you get treatment, the easier it will be to return to your happy, healthy self.

Here are 9 symptoms of depression you probably don’t want to miss:

1. You're in pain.

Depression and pain share some of the same biological pathways and neurotransmitters. About 75% of people with depression suffer recurring or chronic pain, research shows. In a Canadian study published in the journal Pain, people with depression were four times more likely to have intense or disabling neck and low back pain than those who were not depressed.

"When you're in a negative state, you're apt to tune into your body more carefully, and therefore feel any discomforts more acutely," Kravitz explains.

You might also notice other signs of depression like stomachaches and headaches, or just experience greater sensitivity to pain in general. A 2008 study in the Archives of General Psychiatry found that when people with depression anticipate pain, their brain activity indicates more emotion and less coping, so they're less able to handle the hurt.

Get the best YourTango advice, celebrity news and giveaways in your email inbox daily. And it's free.

This article was originally published at Prevention. Reprinted with permission from the author.