4 Subtle Psychological Signs Of A Depressed Person, According To Psychiatrist

Despite how common depression is, it can easily be ignored or misdiagnosed, which is harmful because when left unchecked, the mood disorder can be debilitating. People can live a normal life with depression if they get the help they need, but it can be hard for a lot of people to even admit they have mental health issues.

Depression manifests itself in many different ways that are subjective to each sufferer, and while you may know the physical symptoms of depression, there are a few common psychological signs you should never ignore. According to Dr. Rafael Euba, a consultant psychiatrist from The London Psychiatry Centre, the following are a few signs to look out for.

Here are the subtle psychological signs of a depressed person, according to research:

1. Loss of interest

An inability to enjoy the things you once found pleasure in, coupled with a loss of interest in your usual social activities, such as spending time with friends, is one of the major signals that you're withdrawing into yourself. You want to be excited about your hobbies and the people in your life, but you just can't seem to care.

2. Fatigue and sleeplessness

Whether or not you're conscious of it, the weight of thoughts and worries on your mind can lead to sleeplessness and insomnia, because you're unable to switch off. All you want to do is just go to sleep and escape the world for a while but at the same time, you can't go to sleep because of all of the thoughts in your head.

A 2019 study explained that there is a strong link between fatigue and sleeplessness and depression, with fatigue being a prevalent symptom and sleep disturbances being common in individuals with depression, potentially impacting diagnosis and treatment. Sleep disruptions can affect the body's stress system, potentially disrupting circadian rhythms and increasing vulnerability to depression.

3. Severe mental reactions

While you may be experiencing indifference and a sense of joylessness, you might find that your reaction to negative news produces a heightened reaction that may lead to increasingly emotional reactions or preoccupations with the issue. It feels like everything makes you angry.

Individuals with depression may exhibit heightened reactions to both positive and negative social interactions, including increased sensitivity to social rejection and heightened reactivity to social events. A 2023 study concluded that this potentially leads to maladaptive behaviors and social isolation.

4. Persistent pessimism

Although feelings of hopelessness, irritability, and sadness are all part of the human experience, the key to spotting them as a symptom of a deeper issue is to realize when they go on abnormally longer than usual, for weeks or several days. There is joy in life, and you can always find your way back to it.

Research consistently shows a strong link between pessimism and an increased risk of depression, with pessimistic thinking styles and beliefs being associated with higher depressive symptoms and a greater likelihood of developing depression. A longitudinal study found that women who were pessimistic and subsequently experienced a stressful ongoing problem had higher depressive symptoms at follow-up.

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

