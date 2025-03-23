10 Things A Therapist Recommends You Do ASAP When You Feel That First 'Meh' Of Depression

If you feel like you may be slipping into depression, it's crucial to take proactive steps to address your mental health. Often, the best thing you can do is take things one step at a time. For instance, if you are lying in bed, the first step is to get up.

From there, you can plan accordingly. But remember that you likely can't do anything until you get up and start moving. So start there. Beyond that, you may need to take multiple steps to try to find your way through what feels like an emerging depression.

Advertisement

Here are ten things a therapist recommends you do when you start to feel depressed:

1. Seek professional help

If your depression feels immediately serious, or if the steps below do not ease your symptoms, reach out to a mental health professional, such as a therapist or counselor. They can provide guidance, support, and treatment options tailored to your needs.

2. Talk to someone you trust

Chay_Tee / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Share your feelings with a trusted friend or family member. Sometimes, just talking about what you're going through can provide relief and emotional support.

Research strongly supports the importance of seeking support from trusted individuals at the first signs of depression, as social connection and open communication can buffer against adverse outcomes and promote well-being. Social support can remind individuals that they are not alone in their struggles and that help is available.

3. Prioritize self-care

Prioritizing self-care offers a variety of physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Self-care activities such as meditation, deep breathing, and relaxation techniques can help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm. Engaging in self-care can alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression, boost self-esteem, and enhance overall mental well-being.

Advertisement

Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep contribute to better physical health, increased energy levels, and a stronger immune system. When you take care of yourself, you're better equipped to give and receive love, support, and understanding in your relationships. Prioritizing self-care can improve focus, creativity, and productivity by reducing burnout and increasing motivation.

Self-care contributes to a greater sense of happiness and contentment. It allows you to focus on your needs and what brings you joy. Self-care is an investment in your physical and mental health. It can positively impact various aspects of your life. It's not a selfish act. It is a necessary act to ensure you are at your best, both for yourself and those around you.

4. Establish a routine

It can be challenging, but you must create a daily routine with structured activities and responsibilities. A sense of purpose and structure can help combat feelings of hopelessness.

Advertisement

Establishing a routine can bring about several benefits in various aspects of your life: Routines help you allocate time efficiently, ensuring that important tasks and activities are given priority. While we are more than our jobs and productivity, having a structured routine can boost productivity by eliminating decision fatigue and providing a clear plan.

Additionally, routines promote consistency in your actions and behaviors to make good habits and break bad ones easier. Knowing what to expect in your day can reduce anxiety and stress because it provides a sense of control and predictability.

A bedtime routine can signal to your body that it's time to sleep, helping you fall asleep faster and improve the quality of your rest. Routines contribute to a greater sense of well-being, stability, and satisfaction in life.

At the first signs of depression, routines can provide structure, improve mood, and foster a sense of control, which are often diminished during depressive episodes. A 2021 study found that this could include waking up and going to bed simultaneously, eating meals at regular intervals, exercising regularly, and engaging in hobbies or activities that bring pleasure.

Advertisement

5. Avoid isolation

Try not to withdraw from social interactions. Isolating yourself can worsen depressive feelings. Make an effort to maintain connections with others.

6. Limit stressors

Identify and reduce sources of stress in your life. This might involve setting boundaries, saying no when necessary, and avoiding overwhelming situations.

Limiting stressors at the first signs of depression is crucial, as stressful life events often trigger or exacerbate depressive episodes and can lead to a cycle of increased vulnerability. A 2014 study concluded that having a strong social support network can help buffer the effects of stress and promote resilience, which is essential for preventing and managing depression.

Advertisement

7. Consider medication

If recommended by a mental health professional, consider medication as part of your treatment plan. Antidepressants can be effective in managing depression.

8. Keep an objective eye on your thoughts

Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Be aware of your negative thought patterns and cognitive distortions. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques can help you reframe negative thinking. Keeping a thought journal is one of the most effective ways to monitor your thoughts.

Write down your thoughts and the emotions associated with them. This helps you identify recurring thought patterns and can help in monitoring your progress.

Research emphasizes the importance of objective thinking at the first signs of depression, as it can help individuals recognize and challenge negative thought patterns that can worsen symptoms and hinder recovery. Depression is often associated with cognitive biases, where individuals tend to interpret situations and events negatively, leading to feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness.

9. Seek out community and support groups

Consider joining support groups or communities of people who have experienced depression. Sharing experiences can be both comforting and educational.

Advertisement

10. Stay informed

Learn more about depression and its treatment options. Education can empower you to make informed decisions about your care.

Remember that depression is a treatable condition, and you don't have to go through it alone. It's vital to reach out for professional help when needed. And to build a support network around you. Your mental health is a priority, and seeking assistance is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Staying informed about depression diagnosis for early detection, effective treatment, and improved quality of life, as untreated depression can lead to significant negative consequences. Being informed about treatment options allows individuals to participate actively in their treatment decisions, leading to better outcomes.

Advertisement

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

Miki Anderson is a licensed clinical mental health counselor in North Carolina with in-depth knowledge of anxiety, depression, trauma, ethical non-monogamy, and kink lifestyles.