Raising a child is a serious task. Every parent wants to create a productive member of society. Research indicates that children require their parents to care for them in a manner that promotes their overall well-being. They need to be raised in an environment that promotes the ability to thrive and grow.

When a parent provides their children with a positive space to grow into themselves, they are sure to raise a particularly fine human. They will do the little things in life that make others feel special and important. From opening the door for someone struggling with their hands full to practicing moments of empathy with their friends and family, people like this are bound to impress everyone they meet. If your child does these things regularly, you can be proud of your parenting. You created a wonderful member of society.

You know you raised a particularly fine human if they do these 11 things on a regular basis

1. They open the door for strangers

We can get caught up in our own world, and it may be difficult to notice the people around us when we are more concerned about ourselves. From what’s going on at work to our social plans, it can feel like the world revolves around us. If you raised a particularly fine human, they will never get caught up in themselves. They will always pay attention to the world around them.

One way they show their attention to others is by opening the door for them, which can be seen as the new golden rule, says Art Markman, PhD., for Psychology Today. When they see someone with their hands full, they are there to hold the door for them. As for going on dates, they are notorious for opening the car door for their partner and making sure they beat them to the restaurant door to hold it open.

2. They say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’

While most of us expect to be treated with basic manners, a new study found that the world might be getting ruder. A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found that nearly half of the Americans they spoke to believe that rudeness is on the rise. With people feeling less inclined to have manners, someone who says ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ is special.

From time to time, we can all get caught up in the world around us and forget to say things like ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’ However, manners are still commonplace for people raised by great parents. If you notice your adult child consistently shows manners, you raised a particularly fine human.

3. They admit when they are wrong

Even the kindest people struggle to put their ego aside to admit when they are wrong. We have all been guilty of arguing over things we know are irrelevant. When someone calls us out on something that bothers them, it’s not uncommon to deflect instead of taking accountability. It’s easier to point out someone else’s flaws instead of conquering our own. However, some struggle less with putting their guard down and admitting when they are wrong.

You know you raised a particularly fine human if they are quick to admit when they are wrong. They grew up introspective. It’s not hard for them to see their mistakes, and they always own up to them. Unlike those who apologize too much, they have a strong sense of self where vulnerability comes easily.

4. They communicate clearly

Communication isn’t my strong suit. I have a hard time verbalizing my feelings. For others, it comes naturally. Parents can help foster good communication skills. The way children are spoken to is important, says a study published in the National Library of Medicine. They mirror what they see their parents do. If you modeled clear communication skills for your children, you can rest easy knowing you set them up for success.

Someone with clear communication skills shows it in how they handle tense moments. From de-escalating problems to clearly spelling out what hurt their feelings, these people are great communicators. Stronger relationships form when communication is clear and concise.

5. They listen well

Going hand-in-hand with strong communication skills is listening. Talking through things with someone else can be difficult if you are not willing to listen to what they have to say in return. Combining these skills makes for effective problem-solving. Of course, this habit is not only good for de-escalating situations but also handy in day-to-day life.

“While listening is often viewed as something that just naturally occurs through the simple act of hearing spoken words, in reality, there is nothing simple about good listening. It’s an acquired skill that requires daily practice and discipline, although well worth the time and effort because good listening helps us effectively examine, accept, or challenge the information we hear, thereby improving our decision-making,” says Sherrie Bourg Carter, Psy.D., for Psychology Today. “Equally important, active listening helps us better understand other positions, provides a path to finding common ground; builds trust, rapport, and connections in our communication with others; and increases our chance of being heard ourselves.”

6. They act the same way no matter who is around

We've all met people who feel entitled. They’ll sacrifice their authenticity to get what they want. Whether it’s showing off to someone they believe can get them something or treating those with lower social standing poorly, this behavior is off-putting. Changing personality traits to try to impress people isn’t genuine. You know you raised a particularly fine human if they are always authentic in their connections with others. They do not feel entitled, nor do they believe some deserve to be treated better than others.

When someone is authentic, they act the same no matter who they are around. Their words match their actions. This type of person is genuine and kind-hearted. If your kid acts like this, you raised a good one.

7. They stand up for what’s right

Picture this: you witness someone being bullied. Whether it was at school or recently in a social setting, it’s uncomfortable to see someone being picked on. If you raise a particularly fine person, they will always stand up for others. They want everyone to be treated fairly. They will never choose to stay silent. When they see something, they say something.

There is a positive aspect to fighting for what is right. People with strong morals are happier than those who lack them, one study found. Having a strong character comes with confidence. These people are kinder and happier. They form stronger connections with others around them.

8. They help without expecting things in return

Whether we want to admit it or not, we find happiness in transactional relationships. When we do a favor for someone, we know that they will have our backs the next time we need something. It has become an expectation. However, this is not always healthy. It’s important to do things for others out of the kindness of your heart with no expectations in return. A particularly fine human does this with ease.

Those who do not expect things in return after helping someone form genuine bonds with others. Those who are always looking for something in return struggle with this. “There is a directness to a transactional relationship and clear utility to engaging in such interactions, often with mutual benefit. However, by the very definition of this kind of relationship, there is little room for meaningful connection,” says Nicholas Forlenza, PHD, for Verywell Mind.

9. They keep their cool

Learning to keep your cool in stressful situations isn’t easy. It takes strong self-control. They understand that there is nothing to be gained by lashing out in anger. Instead, they calmly work through their issues. They avoid heated arguments with others and instead value open conversations.

You know you raised a particularly fine human if they can cope well in the midst of stressful situations. Whether they take a moment and walk off what’s got them worked up, or they are capable of talking through it easily, they are a special person. They prevent issues from becoming major problems. Keeping a cool head allows for quick de-escalation. While your increased heart rate may tell you to lash out, someone with the ability to stay cool can calmly address these situations. Of course, it’s not easy, but they make it look that way.

10. They show up for the people they love

Many people say the phrase, ‘I’m always here for you,’ but few actually back it up with action. You know you’ve raised a great person if they are supportive. They show up for the people they love, no matter what. Even when they have a lot going on, they don't let their issues prevent them from helping others. This can mean physically attending events or providing emotional support.

Supportive people form healthier bonds with the people they care about. Research supports the notion that friendship keeps us healthy. Loneliness and isolation can cause health problems. By raising your child to show up for the people they care about, they aren’t only keeping themselves happy, but also others, too.

11. Think before they act

It can be hard to approach situations calmly. We can get caught up in our feelings and say things without thinking. This can cause lasting damage to our personal relationships. This can also be detrimental in the workplace. You’ll know you raised a particularly fine human when they think things through before they react.

They know a thing or two about why it’s important to think before they act. “Your thinking impacts your anger, upset, or fear and colors how you see your situation. Take your own emotional temperature, and if it's high give yourself a timed ‘time out’ to calm down the intensity of whatever you are feeling,” says Marci G. Fox, Ph.D., for Psychology Today. “That will give you the time you need to chill so that you can then think about your thoughts. Sometimes you realize that you were thinking about the situation incorrectly or may have overreacted altogether.”

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.