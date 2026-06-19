9 Tiny Things Loving Parents Do That Their Kids Will Never Forget

Our parents are typically our biggest supporters when we're growing up. Or, at least, we hope they are.

The relationship kids have with their parents has a huge impact on just about every aspect of the rest of their lives. If they don’t feel loved by their mom and/or dad, it could lead to issues with trusting others and forming lasting relationships.

Loving parents give their children consistent support, developing that trust without even realizing it. There are plenty of tips and tricks to help people be great parents. Some people might feel stressed about doing big things for their child, feeling like they don’t have enough time or money, but children don't need grand gestures to feel loved. There are small, loving things parents can do that have an even bigger, more positive impact.

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Kids never forget it when their parents do these tiny, loving things for them

1. Saying, "Have a great day!"

This simple statement may not seem to hold much weight when you say it, but it can make a huge difference. My mom used to say a version of this to me before school when I was growing up. She would tell me, “to make today the best day,” which always made me wonder what I could do to make it better than the day before.

Telling kids to have a great day prompts them to practice mindfulness. It encourages them to consider actions they could take to create more enjoyable experiences. By letting your kid know you want them to have a good day, you are also reminding them to make it one for themselves. This makes kids feel supported because they know you want them to enjoy every moment.

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2. Taking them with you grocery shopping

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Kids’ bodies grow more than at any other point in their lives. They need food to support their development and sustain themselves. Unfortunately, kids can't always go to the grocery store themselves. They usually need a parent to go with them.

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Loving parents remember to buy enough food to support a growing child and make sure it's relatively healthy, keeping their kid fueled with nutrients rather than junk food.

When they take their kids to the grocery store with them, they show their children that they enjoy and value their company, and they also have the opportunity to teach them how they make food choices and why. Shopping for groceries is a great way for kids to learn multiple lessons, including budgeting and making healthy meal choices, and also allows them to have some autonomy by letting them make some of the choices for themselves.

3. Getting them ready for school

Many adults have gotten to work, only to realize they forgot the one thing they needed for the day. If you need a particular folder for a big presentation but left it at home, your boss might think you're unprepared or didn’t complete your assignments.

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This is similar to the mindset of teachers with children in their classes who show up unprepared for school. Kids forget things at home often because they are still developing their working memory. Parents who help their kids be prepared for the day by checking whether they have done their homework and whether it's packed in their backpack make it easier for their children to get through each day. If their kids do sports, they might also check to make sure their child’s jersey and cleats are packed. This makes sure their child is prepared for every part of their day.

Kids might not remember every morning you got them ready, but they will remember the overall feeling of that morning routine. They will remember feeling supported every day before they go out and experience the world for themselves.

4. Going to their games

When kids are involved in a specific sport or extracurricular activity, there are several occasions when their parents can come watch them in action. It might be a regular game or a recital. Regardless of the type of event, parents who attend ensure their child feels supported. Knowing someone is in the stands to support them is a great way to increase their confidence.

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The event might last an hour, but your kid will think about you being there long after. They might even perform better because they feel less anxious knowing their parents are there.

5. Scheduling playdates

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The way we interact with other kids in childhood has a major effect on our adult relationships. Kids without friends often struggle to form close bonds later in life.

Scheduling playdates for your kids can help them form friendships that last throughout their school years. This can make them feel more confident in their ability to connect with others and make friendships. Also, if it lasts for years, they might feel self-assured in their ability to be a good friend. Bad friends typically don’t maintain consistent friendships.

A child might forget the playdate, but they won’t forget the effort you put in. When they see their healthy friendships later in life, they will know who to thank.

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6. Reading them bedtime stories

Reading your kids bedtime stories can create lasting memories between you and your child. I still remember all the books my mom used to read to me again and again. It was a great way to end my day because I was next to the person who protected me most in the world. It was a small comfort before I fell asleep.

When a child feels safe and comfortable in their room, they might get a better night's sleep. This can help them feel more energized and focus better on school or activities the next day. It could also teach them the benefits of a good night’s sleep that carry into adulthood.

When you combine a good night's sleep with a good story, kids might have an easier time learning to read, as well. They are sufficiently energized to learn to read, and they probably also have a stronger desire to learn. If they are interested in the stories you are reading, they might want to read more books on their own.

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7. Doing their hair

Most of the time, moms are the ones doing their kids' hair before they go to see people. This can help the child feel more self-confident in their physical appearance. It can also help them learn how to take care of themselves.

Additionally, a hair care routine can make them feel reassured. When my parents got divorced, I would cry every time my dad told me he didn’t know how to braid. Eventually, he learned, and it meant more to me than he probably realizes. It assured me that everything was okay after the divorce and that my life could still look normal.

If you are a single dad with a daughter, I cannot stress enough the importance of doing this. But even if two parents are raising kids together, having a little help assures the child that there are people there to support them. It reminds them that even in hard moments, their parents still care enough to take a minute to do something as seemingly unimportant as braiding a kid's hair.

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8. Helping with homework

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Helping your kid do well on homework doesn’t mean they need to get every answer correct. It just means you are there to push them to do better. Good parents know everybody makes mistakes and accept where their child is at. Being allowed to make mistakes can take some of the pressure off school. This might make your child feel less anxious when taking tests or answering questions in class.

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Also, it means you can see where they are improving. Loving parents usually celebrate the seemingly small things surrounding school, like getting a better grade on a test than one they took before. A parent who celebrates their kid’s academic progress makes their child feel validated in their effort and confident in themselves.

9. Taking an interest in their hobbies

Parents who take an interest in their children’s activities can form a healthier bond with their children. When a parent doesn’t, they’ll find they are spending less time with their kid. They are doing two separate activities and are cutting down on their time spent together during the parents’ free time. They also might feel excited about your interest in their activity and talk to you more, so you guys can discuss it.

This can help a parent and child bond over an activity. It can also make a child feel supported in their interests. When a respected parent expresses interest in their activity, they might feel more confident in their interest and continue to pursue it.

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Lily Bell is a college student studying English and Publications who covers relationships, mental health, and personal narratives surrounding the human experience.