Store Manager Lets Kids Show Him Good Grades On Their Report Cards In Exchange For Free Groceries

Growing up, my reward for good grades was an ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. A scoop of vanilla with rainbow sprinkles was enough to motivate me all year long. Even a small treat for a job well done goes a long way.

One store manager in New York is giving kids the opportunity to earn a sweet reward in exchange for high marks at school. The incentive teaches kids that their hard work pays off and gives some the ability to help provide for their families.

A bodega manager gives free groceries to local kids who earn good grades.

Wail Alselwi (@islandock1) is the co-owner and manager of Zack's Finest Deli & Grocery in Staten Island, and he's created an incentive program for the neighborhood kids. He calls it "Grades for Grabs," and it's intended to celebrate students' hard work with prizes like snacks and even cash. Alselwi began sharing videos on TikTok, capturing the heartwarming moments when kids show him their report cards in exchange for their rewards.

In Alselwi's program, he lets students who earn an average of 80-90% take whatever they want from the store free of charge. Students who get an average of 70-80% can pick up to $10 worth of items. Students who earn a 90% or higher average get their pick of items from the store, a t-shirt, and a $100 bill. Alselwi also rewards students who show improvement in their grades or earn achievements like perfect attendance.

Alselwi told TODAY.com that he started the incentive in 2023 to help a local student named Zamier Davies improve his grades. He explained, "I just wanted to help him make the honor roll, and he couldn’t make it even though he worked so hard for it." Alselwi promised Davies that he could take treats from the store for raising his grade average, and his TikTok videos inspired other students to start stopping by with their own report cards.

Commenters admired the manager's generosity and emphasized the positive impact this program has on the students and their families.

Many users noted how excited Davies was to share his success with Alselwi. He ran into the store, out of breath, eager to show Alselwi his Honor Roll Certificate. The text on the video reads, "He finally made it."

Other users acknowledge that this incentive sets kids up for success. As one commenter wrote, "The kid is seeing a reward for doing good. This encourages a good life and a great future!"

While a lot of the kids pick treats like chips, candy, or ice cream, some pick staple foods such as bread, milk, or eggs. In another video, a young student named Bryant came to the store to show off his report card, and he picked only essentials for his family before Alselwi encouraged him to get even more. Only then did he add some junk food (and a Mother's Day gift) to his haul.

The manager has garnered the support of TikTok and the entire Staten Island community.

Alselwi's brother started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the initiative. About 2,700 people have donated almost $130,000, and the crowdfunding allows Alselwi to continue celebrating the students' achievements.

"Many kids lack encouragement, and sometimes, all it takes is a small incentive to boost their confidence and push them toward greatness," the GoFundMe reads. "Imagine a student working extra hard to improve their grades, knowing their effort will be recognized and celebrated. That’s the impact we’re making!"

"I created this fundraiser to help support that project, as all funding comes out of my pocket. I'd like to be able to continue supporting as many kids as possible through this project," it continues. "Thanks for all your support!"

The Staten Island Borough President, Vito Fossella, has also honored both Alselwi and Davies with Certificates of Appreciation for their actions. "We all want our children to do well in school, we all want them to do well in life," he said. "Sometimes kids, like everybody, are encouraged to do things because of different incentives — and everybody needs the right incentives to grow."

