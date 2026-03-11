Some people are naturally positive. They are capable of seeing the good in anything. Even on their worst days, they can find something to be grateful for. It’s a wonderful mindset to have.

I can’t say I am a naturally positive person, but I know many people who are. They are like lights in my life who try to keep me looking at the world through rose-colored glasses. Life isn’t easy, but having positive people around can make a difference. If you know someone who sees the good in everything, they likely make certain comments without realizing it. They are naturally radiant and say these phrases even in difficult moments.

People with a positive mindset say these 11 things often without even realizing it

1. ‘Let’s learn from this’

When someone has a positive mindset, they can see the good in everything. Even when they make a mistake, they view it as a chance to learn. Accountability can lead to positive change. If someone is doing everything they can to foster a positive mindset, they want to grow from mistakes. Anything can be a lesson learned.

A positive person may not look to make excuses for their behavior. Instead, they’ll likely own up to their mistakes and find a way to grow from them.

2. ‘Good things will come my way’

Someone with a positive mindset is an optimist. They see the good in everything. When they set their sights on something, they will say things like, ‘Good things will come my way’ as a manifestation. It’s a habit they may not realize they have. This positive mindset might be in their nature.

Optimists take to goals better than people with a negative mindset. It makes them seek out ways to improve themselves. There is a link between optimism and higher income, as someone who looks for the good in everything may take every chance they can to move up the corporate ladder.

3. ‘I am grateful’

People with a positive mindset are mindful. They practice gratitude with ease. They may not realize they are often talking about how grateful they are for the people and things in their lives. Being thankful is second nature. It’s a positive emotion that allows us to appreciate our lives. Someone who is always in a positive mindset often shows gratitude.

"Feelings of gratitude often emerge spontaneously in the moment, but evidence suggests that consciously cultivating such thankfulness can have mental health benefits," says Kendra Cherry, MSEd.

4. ‘There is always a way’

Unfortunately, I am one of those people who can become easily defeated. Instead of seeing the good in things, I can be guilty of giving up quickly. People who have a positive mindset can push themselves to keep going even when things look bleak. They’re not going to give up their goals that easily. Instead, they say things like ‘there is always a way’ to show their motivation.

Positive-minded people with motivation work hard to achieve what they want. They set their minds to every goal they set. It can be a superpower that negative-minded people miss out on.

5. ‘We can figure this out’

Positive thinking can release stress. When something is weighing heavily on our shoulders, it can be hard to see the bright side. People who see the good in everything say things like, ‘We can figure this out.’ It’s a constant reminder that they can do their best. Even when things seem impossible, they use their positive thinking abilities to convince themselves there is a way, and they will find it.

This can be especially motivating when working on something with another person. Whether it’s navigating a complicated relationship or a struggle at work, a positive person who says ‘We can figure this out’ brings the positivity the situation needs.

6. ‘It could always be worse’

Life has difficult moments for all of us. No matter how positive we are, we will still experience painful moments. Whether it’s a bad breakup or being let go from a job you loved, these moments can cloud our judgment. Instead of seeing the good in what we do have, we can jump to the worst-case scenario. Positive-minded people try to see even the worst things as something to learn from.

Saying things like, ‘It could always be worse,’ may serve as a reminder of what they do have. They are still seeing the good in their life and admitting that, though things are difficult, they are still surviving.

7. ‘That’s okay’

We can get upset by certain things. That’s part of life. What’s important is forgiveness. If someone hurts our feelings, it’s key that we try to work through the issues we have with them. By saying things like, ‘That’s okay,’ they are accepting that, though we were upset, finding forgiveness matters more. A positive person knows that holding a grudge doesn’t get them anywhere.

"At some point, everyone has been hurt by the words or actions of another person. These incidents can range from everyday disappointments, such as a misunderstanding with a friend or a setback at work, to deeply painful events such as bullying or abuse. Those experiences may leave lasting feelings of resentment, bitterness, and anger. Sometimes, they might even lead to hatred," says the Mayo Clinic. "But if you hold on to the pain, you might be the one who pays most dearly. By embracing forgiveness, you may feel more peace and hope. Think about how forgiveness can help support your physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being."

8. ‘How can I help?’

Positive-minded people may find it easy to extend a helping hand to others. Positivity allows us to be more open to other viewpoints. If someone is struggling with something, someone with a positive mindset may have more bandwidth to listen and attempt to help. It can make them appear more helpful than the average person. They likely try to lift others as much as possible.

An unexpected benefit of positivity is open-mindedness. It can make someone more helpful and caring. They will often ask how they can help, even if they have a lot on their own plate.

9. ‘Let’s look on the bright side’

It can be easy to get caught up in negative thoughts. Sometimes, negativity can have the loudest voice in our heads. I know I can get caught up in things that make me upset and overlook the positive. If someone has a positive mindset, they may say things like ‘Let’s look on the bright side’ about everything. It’s a way that they are trying to keep you feeling good and not focused on what could go wrong.

Your mindset matters. By focusing on the bright side, you are helping yourself see the good in everything. Someone with a positive mindset tells you to look on the bright side because they know there is a benefit to the practice.

10. ‘I’m proud of you’

If a person has a positive mindset, they may see the good in you before anything else. They’ll see your accomplishments and how much work you put into them. As a result, they will likely tell you how much they appreciate what you do. They want to boost your self-esteem. By being positive towards you, they may hope you will pick up the skill.

Telling someone you are proud of them can boost their self-esteem. It’s a special way they can connect with you and try to uplift you. A positive person may constantly say how proud they are of you without noticing.

11. ‘This is temporary’

Being in the throes of something difficult can feel overwhelming. It can seem like that feeling will never resolve itself. We can get caught up in negative thinking, focusing on how difficult what we’re going through is. When someone has a positive mindset, they can take a step back and look at the bigger picture. Instead of only seeing the negative, they can remind themselves that this difficulty is temporary.

It’s important to be present in moments like this. A positive person will try to remind you that everything will be okay.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.