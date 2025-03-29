There's always been tension between older and younger generations. As people grow older, they become more set in their ways. Their perspective on the world hardens and they often lose sight of how challenging life can be for the generations that came after them.

Oftentimes, it's easier to cast blame than it is to consider systemic issues. There are many overly critical things people say about "kids these days" that are actually just about the economy, and giving younger generations some grace goes a long way. Comparing one generation's struggles to another does everyone a disservice, because it doesn't allow space for things to change.

Here are 11 things people say about 'kids these days' that are actually just about the economy

1. 'They depend on their parents too much'

The financial reality young people are facing is drastically different from what older generations experienced. Of all the things people say about "kids these days" that are actually just about the economy, this phrase overlooks how hard it is to be fully financially independent in this day and age.

According to Pew Research Center, more than half of young adults under 25 live with their parents, yet that statistic is more of a reflection of the economy than anything else. Young adults make more money than previous generations did, but they also carry more debt, and they're navigating a much more expensive world. Wages have increased, along with rent, groceries, and other everyday expenses.

Even though more young people live with their parents now than in the past, they're taking steps to be financially responsible. Most young adults who live with their parents contribute to the household, putting money towards the mortgage and utility bills. Depending on their parents for support doesn't make them any less of an adult.

2. 'They don't want to go to college'

People say that "kids these days" don't want to go to college, but they're only seeing one part of a much bigger picture. The truth is, kids want to go to college, they just can't afford it. College tuition is more expensive now than it's ever been, which raises a difficult question: Do they go into debt for a degree that might not pay off once they graduate?

According to a survey from BestColleges, 65% of Gen Z students believe the economy is doing poorly, which negatively impacts their outlook on the future. Almost two-thirds of students said that a college degree isn't enough to get hired after graduating, even though student loan debt totaled $1.7 trillion in 2024.

From the outside looking in, it might seem like kids don't want to go to college, but really, they're weighing their options and trying to make the best decision they can for their future.

3. 'They're not buying houses'

Buying a home is traditionally seen as a rite of passage, one that marks a person's entry into adulthood, but there are several economic roadblocks standing in the way of Gen Z and millennial homeownership.

The National Association of Realtors reported that higher interest rates are holding young people back from buying homes, along with the fact that there's less housing available.

They revealed that the median age of first-time buyers is 36 years old, compared to data going back to 1981, when people bought their first homes between 28 and 33 years old. When boomers and Gen X were 35, the average homeownership rate was almost 40%, but millennials have yet to hit that same number.

Young people aren't buying houses, but it's not for lack of trying. It's because they're getting priced out of an astronomically expensive market.

4. 'They don't know the value of hard work'

The value of hard work is one of the things people say about "kids these days" that are actually just about the economy. That statement misrepresents the perspective young people have around work. They're no less driven than older generations, they just want actual work-life balance. They've spent their lives watching older generations overcommit and eventually burn out, and they want something different.

"The idea that one must constantly work hard, sacrifice personal time, and prioritize the company's financial goals above all else doesn't bring humans true happiness," burnout coach Bethany Sadler-Jasmin revealed. "To reverse this culturally conditioned work ethic and finally feel fulfilled, we must challenge these societal norms and redefine work/life balance on our terms."

She advised younger employees to "set boundaries around work hours" and "embrace the value of leisure time and personal well-being," which can lead to a deeper sense of fulfillment.

5. 'They're not committed to their jobs'

As much as people like to complain that "kids these days" aren't committed to their jobs, young people's approach to the workplace is about the economy. It might appear as though they have no sense of company loyalty, but they're actually matching the way companies treat them, to begin with.

As Stanford University researcher Roberta Katz pointed out, Gen Z "grew up with workplaces not being very loyal to their employees." She explained, "It used to be that people went to work for big companies thinking they'd be there for their entire career and that the company would watch out for them: providing health insurance, and so on."

But those days are long gone. Lack of job security is real, which is why young people don't hesitate to walk away from jobs that aren't providing for them.

6. 'They complain about everything'

People say that "kids these days" complain about everything, without realizing how valid their complaints actually are. According to a 2023 survey from Bankrate, 52% of Gen Z said that their most significant financial concern centers around their inability to afford everyday expenses, and the intensity of their money worries negatively affect their mental health.

Yet they refuse to just sit back and accept those financial hardships. Instead, they're speaking up and demanding change. Older people might feel uncomfortable with how vocal Gen Z and millennials are about their economic struggles, but that says more about them than anything else.

Younger generations have always been vocal about the world's inequalities, as it's the only way to raise awareness about how broken the system really is.

7. 'They're not getting married'

Young people are dealing with ongoing economic uncertainty, which means they're pushing back big life decisions, like getting married. While shifting social expectations influence their decision to forgo marriage, their financial concerns play a much bigger role.

According to a survey from the Thriving Center of Psychology, 73% of millennials and Gen Z said that getting married is too expensive to consider in today's economy. For many couples, economic concerns contributed to their decision to move in together, as over 50% reported living together for financial reasons. Even so, 50% said they don't split housing costs evenly, and 37% feel like their relationships are financially unequal.

8. 'They quit their jobs for no good reason'

From an outside standpoint, it's easy to say that young adults quit their jobs for no reason at all, but it's really one of the uninformed things people say about "kids these days" that are actually just about the economy. They have very good reasons to walk away from work, most of which have to do with the economy.

As inflation keeps rising, wages haven't kept pace, which means that a lot of young workers are stuck in jobs that don't meet their financial needs. Companies don't provide for their employees the way they once did, and for many young people, switching jobs is the only way to increase their salary.

Along with fair wages, young people also want the opportunity to grow in their jobs. As Deloitte's 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey reported, almost all of Gen Z and millennials "want purpose-driven work, and they are not afraid to turn down work that doesn't align with their values."

"Having a sense of purpose is key to workplace satisfaction and well-being," they concluded. In the current economy, younger generations are denied fair pay and a sense of purpose, which is why they're quitting their jobs, without any regrets.

9. 'They don't know how to save'

Older people say that young people don't know how to build up their savings, but that's about the economy and not their personal financial habits. As living expenses keep increasing, young people lose the ability to save. They're worried about their financial future, but they're still struggling to make ends meet now.

According to Deloitte's 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, nearly 60% of young people live paycheck to paycheck. Despite the constant economic instability they live with, young people are still cautiously optimistic that their personal financial situation will improve over the next year.

10. 'They spend all their money on coffee'

It's a common stereotype that "kids these days" spend all their disposable income on coffee, but criticizing their spending patterns from afar is truly unproductive. When older people complain about young people's coffee habits, all they're really doing is missing the point.

The Dorothy A. Johnson Center for Philanthropy reported that wages "have not come close to keeping pace with the significant increase in the cost of goods over the last 50 years," which proves that the issue is really about fair pay, and not how much coffee costs. Young people have very little access to things that older generations take for granted, and letting them sip their coffee in peace is the least people can do.

11. 'Their expectations are too high'

It's easy for people to stand on the sidelines and declare that younger generations have unrealistic expectations, when it's one of the things people say about "kids these days" that are actually just about the economy. People make generalizations without taking their economic reality into account.

When it comes down to it, young people aren't asking for too much. All they're asking for is the same quality of life that older generations had easy access to. Young people crave a sense of financial security that they've never truly known, and that's not a very high expectation at all.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.