Times are changing, even for seemingly concrete parts of our lives, like holiday celebrations and family time, and it’s impossible to ignore. Especially for younger generations, struggling at higher rates with financial insecurity and instability, traditions that their parents might’ve prioritized — from getting a Christmas tree to planning a holiday trip — are now purely nostalgic.

Several sweet holiday traditions are slowly disappearing with younger generations. This is mainly influenced by affordability and accessibility but partly explained by shifting societal and cultural norms that Gen Zers and millennials prioritize.

Here are 11 sweet holiday traditions slowly disappearing with younger generations:

1. Traveling for family gatherings.

Not only are younger generations concerned with general travel affordability and convenience, but there’s also a drastic shift in the cultural perspective of family time around the holidays. Many younger generations like Gen Z and millennials are more concerned with prioritizing their own physical and emotional well-being — setting boundaries with their families around the holidays than forcing themselves to visit family, which only adds to the stress of this time of year.

According to a 2024 USA Today survey, nearly 85% of Americans report trying to find a way to avoid family gatherings and outings around the holidays, most notably to avoid “the stress” of family time and unnecessary drama. Instead, they’re creating their intimate traditions, traveling on their own, or even excusing themselves from gatherings early to protect their well-being.

2. Holiday shopping in person.

Not only are younger generations more reliant on gift categories and influencers online to purchase their gifts, but according to a Coveo holiday spending report, they’re more likely to avoid stores altogether — even on traditional holidays like Black Friday — opting for social media to curate their budgeted gift lists better.

While older generations might’ve camped outside department stores on Black Friday or made a whole trip out of holiday shopping, younger generations aren’t afraid to opt for convenience — not just to save money but to streamline the entire gifting process, from building a wishlist to ordering gift wrapping.

3. Going ‘all out’ on holiday decorations.

While many people across age groups might’ve opted to put up their Christmas tree or other holiday decorations early this year — a trend that sparks both sociability and improves mood, according to a Journal of Environmental Psychology study — younger generations are generally spending less on holiday decorations overall.

Not only are younger generations less likely to have the disposable income to spend on these extra decorations, but they’re also less likely to own a home to decorate to the same extent their parents might have. Even for basic decorations, like a real Christmas tree, prices have gone up drastically over the last five years alone, making them equally inaccessible and seemingly irresponsible for Gen Zers and millennials struggling with necessities.

4. Holiday caroling.

With less community engagement and more safety concerns, the practice of holiday and Christmas caroling has generally disappeared across many towns. Especially coupled with the dwindling walkability and community-centered infrastructure in many suburban areas and cities, it’s near impossible to commit to the tradition safely.

As younger generations increasingly rely on social media to connect with others, build communities, and cultivate their relationships, it’s not surprising that in-person holiday traditions like caroling are replaced with more practical and convenient modes of communication and connection.

5. Sending holiday cards.

Despite a 2023 survey that suggests younger generations prefer to receive physical mail and holiday cards over virtual alternatives, most Gen Zers and millennials haven’t adopted this traditional practice over the holidays. Whether it’s time constraints around purchasing cards, writing messages, finding addresses, or getting holiday photos, many prefer the convenience of online communication despite appreciating the sentimentality of a handwritten message themselves.

6. Printed gift catalogs and magazines.

In an age of influencers, Amazon Prime, and social media gift categories, the traditional printed gift catalogs most people remember perusing through as kids are nearly obsolete for younger generations today. Instead of circling their gifts of choice, younger generations today are building online gift lists and sending links to their loved ones — only adding to the list of sweet holiday traditions slowly disappearing with younger generations.

7. Handmade and DIY gifts.

A 2024 study on burnout revealed that younger generations, like Gen Z, are far more likely to experience overwhelming workplace stress compared to their older counterparts, contributing to a toxic work-life balance and poor emotional well-being. They have less time to invest in their personal development and lives, including hobbies like crocheting, painting, or sewing that could be repurposed as holiday gifts for friends and family.

So, no — the list of holiday traditions slowly disappearing with younger generations isn’t necessarily a “choice” but a consequence of the other financial, social, and interpersonal stressors they’re experiencing.

8. Handwritten thank you cards.

Along with other handwritten holiday cards, many younger generations, like Gen Z, are moving away from handwritten thank-you messages to express their love, gratitude, and thanks. Focused on convenience — and sometimes affordability — they’re more likely to opt for a text message or social media ping than anything else.

Experts even suggest that Gen Zers are more well-versed and generally better text communicators than written ones, primarily due to these changing cultural norms and expectations.

9. Traditional gift exchanges.

An American Express holiday report revealed that many younger generations have become less interested in traditional holiday gift exchanges in recent years, instead opting for service or experience-related gifts over the holidays. If they have the financial means, this new holiday gift trend could help supplement the dwindling sense of community many Gen Zers and millennials are grappling with, from taking a trip together to offering babysitting services or cooking a meal.

10. Modern and aesthetically pleasing decorations.

When it comes to decorating their homes and purchasing holiday decorations, younger generations are actually opting for more vintage and classic styles over the modern aesthetic baby boomers and older millennials are generally more drawn to.

According to a Michaels and One Poll survey, nearly half of Gen Zers and millennials prefer artsy, traditional, or vintage holiday decorations over modern or monochromatic ones. Ditching traditions, like family shopping and organized home decor planning, for traditional, younger generations are consistently opting for nostalgic, warm, and comforting holiday vibes over sterile modern ones.

11. Setting the table for holiday meals.

Whether it’s investing in Christmas cutlery or holiday table gifts, many younger generations and families are experiencing a shift in their eating habits, table etiquette, and holiday traditions around the table.

Luckily, according to author Clare Finney at Vogue, basic dining etiquette and table traditions aren’t going away completely; they’re changing on a household and societal level. As new generations of parents, adults, and children bring their unique language, experiences, and expectations to the table — literally and metaphorically — our holiday traditions will evolve alongside them.

