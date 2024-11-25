5 Old-Fashioned Holiday Date Ideas That Will Impress Even The Most Jaded Gen-Z Couple

The holidays can be stressful, especially for men who are dating. However, this is the best time to be dating.

Not only are there many women looking for a great guy, but the holidays provide an amazing backdrop for the perfect romantic date. Why? It's easy to give a memorable, romantic experience in an old-fashioned way.

Here are 5 old-fashioned holiday date ideas that will impress even jaded Gen-Z couples:

1. Take a romantic holiday walk

This classic never goes out of style. Some of the most romantic, scenic walks I’ve had were in European cities. However, you don’t need to be there to enjoy it.

Advertisement

Tips to make it extra special:

Hold her hand and put your hand around her. Research from the University of Virginia even states that it's good for you.

Stop, kiss her unexpectedly, and tell her you love her (if you do, that is).

Grab some hot cocoa or coffee to sip on.

2. Go outdoor ice skating

Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels

Advertisement

Skating outdoors is the most authentic experience. There’s something stimulating about the nippy, fresh air. If you can’t find outdoor skating near you, indoor skating will do just fine.

Tips to make it extra special:

Help her stay balanced by holding her hand (if you’re a better skater than she is).

Take a break and snuggle as you sip hot chocolate together.

Laugh at yourself when you fall.

3. Take in a holiday light show

Ryutaro Tsukata / Pexels

Advertisement

My father took us to these when my brothers and I were little. I’ll never forget the excitement I felt. It was magical! All these years later, I think it’s still one of the most romantic holiday dates you can take your partner on.



Most of them are in parks or large areas where you have to drive through. If you prefer to walk instead and cannot find one, most downtown areas are beautifully decorated and lit this time of year.

Tips to make it extra special:

Make a holiday CD or playlist of music for her and play it.

Grab some coffee or hot chocolate to sip on.

Bring a blanket for her in case she gets cold.

4. Watch The Nutcracker ballet

If your girlfriend or wife loves the arts, this is a date that never gets old. Some people have made it a holiday tradition and go every year.



Tips to make it extra special:

Do some research if you’re not familiar with the venue and get good seats.

If you tend to fall asleep, then drink something to stay away (smile).

If the thought of this bores you to tears, just skip it.

Advertisement

5. Christmas markets

If you have never experienced a great Christmas market, you’re missing out. Some of the best ones I’ve been to are in Europe.

Tips to make it extra special:

Sneak off to buy her a little trinket she said she liked and surprise her with it later.

Ditch your diet and enjoy something yummy together.

Hold her hand or put your arm around her as you walk.

There you have it. Five romantic experiences you can take your date, girlfriend, or wife on this holiday season. Remember to take photos.

One more quick hint: Don't forget to create chemistry. It’s pretty tough to create a romantic atmosphere without a bit of chemistry. Chemistry is important for relationships, as research from 2021 states it causes attraction between people.

Advertisement

Rhonda Cort is the founder of The High-Value Woman and CEO of Magnetic Woman International, a company specializing in helping female entrepreneurs enjoy a full love life.