From technological shifts, to hefty societal pressures, and economic struggles, Gen Zers — currently between the ages of 13 and 27 — are struggling to find the security everyone is yearning for in their daily lives. Juggling many more struggles than older generations, they're forced to compromise and reimagine what their lives will look like under the veil of constant anxiety and stress.

While they've certainly proved themselves as the digitally-savvy "trailblazer" generation, there are certain things Gen Z people are tired of at this stage in their lives, especially when it comes to clawing their way towards a stable foundation that will inform their next few decades of life.

Here are 10 things Gen Z people are tired of at this stage in their lives

1. Trying to save money

A recent report from Pew Research Center argues that Gen Z is struggling financially at higher rates than older generations at the same age, battling student loan debt, rising costs, and inaccessible housing options. Despite being more educated and working earlier in life than their parents and grandparents, they're reportedly worse off financially — with one-third of Gen Z adults still living with their parents, according to a separate Intuit Credit Karma report.

Living paycheck-to-paycheck with entry-level and intermediate jobs, they're not just struggling to pay rent, afford their monthly student loan payments, and buy groceries, they're also falling behind in growing emergency fund accounts, savings, and contributions to retirement and investment funds compared to older peers.

A study from the journal Frontiers in Psychology even found that this financial struggle is growing incredibly harmful for Gen Z's emotional well-being and mental health, feeding into a toxic cycle of isolation and constant money anxiety that impacts every part of their daily lives.

2. Combating disrespect because of their age

With misguided discourse suggesting Gen Z's "change maker" attitude in corporate settings is manifesting as a result of their privilege, immaturity, or "laziness," many younger generations of workers and professionals are finding it twice as hard to move up the corporate ladder, find a stable job, and prove themselves worthy of financial security and success.

Despite being largely more educated, with internships, college degrees, and practical specialized experience, than their older peers, they're still struggling to assert themselves in adulthood, faced with societal judgements about their work ethic and maturity.

3. Finding a secure job

Of course, it's not just misguided labels of "laziness" that are contributing to Gen Z's massive unemployment rates — growing close to 12%, according to Newsweek reports — it's also the tumultuous nature and competitiveness of the current job market. From AI advancements, to new Gen Z workplace expectations, and hiring slowdowns across industries, they're struggling to find any job, let alone one that provides security, safety, growth opportunities, and comfort.

Many young Gen Z graduates are even finding it difficult to land a "filler job" like service or retail work, as many people are forced to take on second and third jobs just to pay their bills and make a living. This competitiveness, along with the desperation that's currently fueling the job market, is exhausting for younger workers trying to land their first job or find their place in this massive corporate institution.

4. Maintaining a healthy balance with technology

While older Gen Zers name financial security and cost of living as their biggest concern, according to YPulse's "News Consumption and Trust" report, many younger Gen Z people between the ages of 13 and 17 consider an overdependence on technology to be their biggest struggle.

Especially with shifts to online learning, a dramatic rise in cell phone dependence, and harmful consequences to social media usage that younger Gen Zers are experiencing more frequently, they're finding it impossible to strike the right balance.

When their social connections, work, and education are all intrinsically tied to technology, it feels impossible to set healthy boundaries, especially when mental health concerns draw them back to the comfort of its escapism.

5. Battling burnout and mental health concerns

According to an American Psychological Association survey, Gen Z is more likely to report mental health concerns than older generations — not just because of negative technological outcomes, but because resources and information about disorders have become more mainstream and accessible.

Coupled with financial and social stressors, pandemic-related consequences, and shifts in family dynamics, Gen Z is overwhelmed by many more concerns than older generations were forced to juggle at the same age, and they're burning out quickly.

6. Trying to find safe, accessible, and affordable community spaces

As cost of living increases and inflation continues to grow untethered, the presence of affordable and accessible community spaces — coined "third places" — has sharply decreased. Even millennials on the cusp of generations experienced this shift, unable to meet new friends and connect with other people outside the house purely because of financial, social, and other unfavorable barriers.

Considering they're cultivating the majority of their communities and friendships online, Gen Zers are unable to extend these relationships to in-person settings, as coffee shop prices rise, public parks start charging admission fees, and social events like concerts and book clubs become economic luxuries. This lack of in-person community and social interaction feeds into the cycle of loneliness and isolation that many Gen Zers are struggling to break free from.

7. Maintaining their 'perfectionism'

A recent Gallup survey revealed that many Gen Z kids and adults struggle with pressures to "be perfect" in their daily lives, with a particular emphasis on young women and girls. Sparking feelings of anxiety and inadequacy as they navigate their lives, many are feeling burnt out trying to juggle their financial struggles, career aspirations, and personal development under the watchful eye of parental and societal "perfectionist" expectations.

Nearly one-third of Gen Zers struggle with this perfectionism, according to the survey, especially without the support or communication from their inner circles and families that are equally burnt out by challenging economic conditions and changing societal expectations.

8. Keeping up with beauty standards and professional dresswear

A Mental Health Foundation report on body image found that many Gen Zers are feeling anxious about societal pressures to maintain a certain appearance and staying up-to-date on changing beauty standards. Especially with growing accessibility to social media, consumerism on apps driven by influencers, and workplace standards for "business casual" clothing, they're feeling exhausted keeping up.

Especially with their current financial struggles, Gen Zers often aren't able to afford purchasing new clothes to conform with traditional workplace dress expectations; instead, they're subjected to the judgment and opportunity consequences that come with breaking the norm.

While there are harmful consequences to not conforming to traditional dress expectations in the workplace, Gen Zers have been able to spark a shift in professionalism ideals in many companies and industries, blending their commitment to work-life balance with their office wear.

9. Working overtime and long hours

In addition to frustration over work-life balance and traditional working hours, the majority of frontline Gen Z workers — nearly 83%, according to a 2024 UKG survey — are experiencing burnout and exhaustion in their jobs. Of course, it's not just the hourly requirements that are frustrating for these younger workers, but the stagnant wages and job insecurity they're forced to battle.

While their parents could save for a home, build their financial lives, and invest into retirement funds with their first few jobs in adulthood, Gen Zers are consistently left behind — forced to work long hours, burn themselves out, and sacrifice their personal time just to afford necessities and pay their basic bills.

10. Following traditional life paths like college

While they've largely been pressured their entire lives to follow traditional life paths, like secure job industries and a college education, many younger Gen Zers are opting for more unconventional options as they enter adulthood.

By choosing service work, blue-collar jobs, and trade schools, they bypass the student loan debt that's plagued older Gen Z workers and generations, instead saving money, paying their bills, and preparing for a secure financial future with trade jobs that can essentially ensure a $100K salary within the first year.

They've been generally let down by the once-secure paths to financial success and freedom that worked for their parents and grandparents, and have been forced to redefine their best options and most rewarding professional ventures.

