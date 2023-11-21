12 Unique Holiday Gift Ideas So Fun You’ll Want Them For Yourself

The holidays are coming and that means it's time to get shopping.

If you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the malls and department stores, you can easily get unique and thoughtful gifts right here.

We crafted a great list of fun unique holiday gifts for you to get just about anyone you know — including yourself. So grab your credit card and coffee and start scrolling!

Here are 12 holiday gift ideas you’ll even want for yourself.

1. Smoothie Box

Know someone who is obsessed with wellness culture? Give them the gift of smoothies with this one-stop shop for healthy, organic smoothie mixes that are delivered straight to their door.

They have 6 amazing flavors to choose from including chocolate, strawberry banana, mango, and more! You can also get bonus protein boosters to add to your favorite flavor to give you those extra good nutrients.

With these drinks, there are no added sugars and no additives in each box. You can trust when you drink one of these smoothies all you are getting is organic fruits, vegetables, and seeds to give you maximum nutritional value. It's the best gift for your health nut friend!

Bonus! Use discount code YOURTANGO for $30 off the first shipment!

2. Storypod

Want a great gift for a child? Try Storypod. This unique product is perfect for holiday gifting that kids have loved for years, "90% of our customers say their kids use Storypod once a week, and 81% multiple times per week".

So trust us, they'll use it!

Not only is the Storypod just entertaining but it's educational too!

Scared they'll outgrow it? Storypod has that covered, you see it grows with your child. The product contains age-appropriate content that helps kids grow through stages. For example, stimulating music for babies, reading & stories for preschoolers, podcasts, and trivia decks for 5+.

Storypod is a great addition to your bedtime routine that can help soothe kids to sleep with bedtime sounds, songs, and stories. The best part is that you can even record your own stories!

3. The Hera Rabbit Vibrator

This iconic rabbit vibrator from Je Joue is sophisticated, elegantly naughty, and a sensual treat for you or a close friend. This company brands itself on using high-quality material for all of its fun adult toys so you know you are getting the best when you buy from them.

The Hera Rabbit Vibrator is everything you've ever wanted. Cosmopolitan has even rated it as, "The best rabbit I've ever tried!" It's the world's softest — and sleekest — rabbit (not the animal!) out there. It has a soft tip that provides the rumbly vibration right to your G-Spot and a flexible thumb to stimulate the clitoris. This means you can seek the elusive blended orgasm!

With 5 speeds and 7 patterns, this toy is great for anyone.

If a rabbit isn't your scene no worries, Je Joue has plenty of fun things to choose from. All of their toys are also equipped with a rumbly, low-frequency motor for deeper, more intense vibrations.

You know what that means? It means better climaxes thanks to how the lower vibrations can travel deeper within the body which allows it to stimulate all of your internal pleasure points, unlike some other buzzy vibrators on the market.

Plus, they are running a Black Friday sale of 50% off!

4. Blue Nile Jewelry

This holiday season, make spirits bright with the gift of exquisite jewelry that captures the magic of the moment. Whether you're searching for a dazzling surprise for a loved one or looking to treat yourself, Blue Nile’s curated collection is sure to enchant you.

Explore a selection of timeless classics that effortlessly transition from day to night designed to be cherished and passed down through generations. From dazzling diamond tennis bracelets to classic diamond studs, Blue Nile’s selection of gemstone, natural and lab-grown diamond jewelry is sure to please any recipient on your gift list. Add meaningful engravings to create a one-of-a-kind treasure that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Whether you’re looking to pop the question this holiday season with one of Blue Nile’s beautiful engagement rings or just splurge on a gift of lasting memories that speaks to the heart, a timeless piece of jewelry for yourself, Blue Nile offers both affordable and high-quality pieces of jewelry that make holiday gifting a breeze ensuring that each piece becomes a cherished symbol of the joy and love shared during this special time of year.

They are even running a holiday sale giving customers up to 50% off with free shipping. Shop the sale now!

5. BON CHARGE Red Light Face Mask

Discover the secret to radiant skin with the BON CHARGE Red Light Face Mask! Unveil your inner beauty as this cutting-edge beauty device harnesses the power of red light therapy to rejuvenate your skin. Experience reduced fine lines, improved skin tone, and a natural, youthful glow.

Who doesn't want that?

Elevate your skincare routine and embrace a brighter, more youthful you. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to enhance your beauty regimen. Try the BON CHARGE Red Light Face Mask today and indulge in the luxury of timeless beauty!

For a limited time, BON CHARGE is offering an exclusive 25% discount applied automatically at checkout!

6. EBY Undergarments

Are you sick and tired of irritating undergarments that poke and prod you? I am too. Thankfully, EBY has dedicated their resources to finding the perfect solutions for everyday bra and underwear problems — made by women, for women.

This holiday season, EBY is here to make every woman's life easier. They created the products we need to look & feel our best!

They have everything from first-layer pieces that fit & flatter our bodies, like an everyday Only Bra, to a special occasion bra in Seamless Sheer, and even a go-to Support Bra. They also have styles that work for our bodies — every type.

EBY is based on the simple truth of providing comfortable bras that move with your shape. EBY’s seamless and wireless bras and undies are so comfortable you forget you’re even wearing them! BRB, I'm buying six.

7. ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink

Give the gift of worry-free mornings this holiday season with ZBiotics. ZBiotics® Pre-Alcohol™ Probiotic Drink is the world’s first genetically engineered probiotic. It was invented by PhD scientists to tackle rough mornings after drinking.

Here’s how it works: When you drink, alcohol gets converted into a toxic byproduct in the gut. It’s this byproduct, not dehydration, that’s to blame for your rough next day. ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic produces an enzyme, to break this byproduct down so you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

Give your friend a gift they’ll actually want and use this holiday season.

8. Bearaby Cotton Napper Weighted Blanket

These days a weighted blanket is better than drugs. I would kill for a weighted blanket, specifically this one.

The Cotton Napper is a knitted weighted blanket made of 100% organic cotton that helps you sleep better and feel calmer, naturally. The signature chunky-knit design of the Bearaby Cotton Napper helps you sleep more deeply, and wake feeling rested and revitalized.

The soft, sustainable fabric is the only thing inside this blanket to give it weight, and the organic long-staple cotton is OEKO-TEX 100 and Fairtrade Certified. The Bearaby Cotton Napper is hand-knit, filler-free, breathable and sustainable. and it comes in so many pretty colors!

You get a weighted blanket and help the planet. Amazing!

9. Ecoslay Hair Bundle

Calling all fellow curly hair girlies! This is your gift to get and give. These are the curly hair essentials to have, so stock up on your fan-favorite eco-friendly, sustainable hair bundles.

Black-owned and founded, Ecoslay offers wash day bundles including a cleanser, conditioner, and styler.

Their popular Wash Day bundle includes the brand’s top-seller Orange Marmalade, deep conditioner Banana Cream, and your choice of scalp-stimulating solution Peppermint Schnapps or Chai Latte.

Each product is handmade with non-toxic, plant-based, and vegan (some products) ingredients designed to help with frizz, dryness, breakage, and hair growth. You can also grab each product in a smaller size for the perfect stocking stuffer!

They even have a hair quiz to help you figure out which bundle to get for your hair type.

10. Eureka New400 Vacuum

"Looking for the best floor cleaner under $200? Check out the New400.

It's engineered with a powerful 120W motor, ensuring a thorough clean in just one pass.

The innovative dual-water tank system continuously provides fresh water, preventing the recycling of dirty water, a common issue with traditional steam mops.

Furthermore, the New400 features a self-cleaning mode. Effortlessly place it in its dock, press a button, and watch as it cleans itself — no brush roll disassembly required.

The New400 is not just a convenience; it's a revolution in cleaning, comfortably fitting your budget."

11. Artemis LED Face Mask

If you have someone who is OCD about their skincare routine, introduce them to Artemis. They have the LED face mask to rival all face masks.

This product is a full-face mask with 1080 LEDS designed to help you achieve that “glass” skin appearance. It's also fully customizable with a skincare app powered by AI, so that friend can have exactly what they want.

Artemis specifically designed the mask for skincare professionals and at-home users so it's great for any user. Plus you can get free 2-3 day FedEx expedited shipping with your purchase!

Not only do you get free shipping, but when you use discount code YT16 you get 16% off!

12. Orgain Peppermint Hot Cocoa Protein Powder

All photos by Alchemy Advertising

Level up your holiday with Orgain’s plant-based Organic Peppermint Hot Cocoa Protein Powder that offers an indulgent holiday-themed taste experience packed with clean, organic nutrition.

Back by popular demand, Orgain’s best-selling seasonal plant protein powder offers a creamy blend of peppermint flavor and chocolate cocoa that can be added to your go-to smoothie and morning coffee, or simply mix with water for a classic peppermint hot cocoa.

Try adding it to your favorite holiday recipes for a protein-packed twist on season classics!

Orgain Peppermint Hot Cocoa Protein Powder is made with organic, high-quality ingredients to maximize nutrition and packed with protein to help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

All Orgain products are USDA certified, organic whenever possible, non-GMO, and made without soy, artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Orgain nutritional products, including the #1 plant protein powder in the U.S. and creamy ready-to-drink shakes provide clean energy to level up your day.

— Created in partnership with Alchemy Advertising

Deauna Roane is a writer and the Editorial Project Manager for YourTango. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic, and MSN.