In order to keep track of expenses and savings, many people set up a family budget that lays out long-term and daily financial goals. But sometimes, as important as it is for their family's financial success, some men mismanage those funds. Whether it's overspending on his hobbies or impulsively purchasing items he believes are good for the household, these are just small things husbands buy that show they have zero respect for the family budget.

He may think that doling out cash on these minor things won't affect his family and their financial standing, but it all adds up over time. The point of a family budget is to create stability, but when a husband is too caught up in gaining satisfaction from material items, he squanders any opportunities.

Here are 11 small things husbands buy that show they have zero respect for the family budget

1. Buying lunch at work every single day

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There isn't anything necessarily wrong with purchasing lunch once or twice a week, but doing so every day can add up quite quickly. According to experts from Ramsey Solutions, in 2024, Americans spent an average of $3,945 on eating food outside the home, which added up to about $329 per month.

So, for those on a strict budget, this isn't going to work well long-term. Causing an immense amount of financial strain, men who are on a family budget should shrink the amount they spend on lunch. Whether this means waking up early to make lunch or bringing leftovers into work, they can find ways to adhere to the budget set.

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2. Premium subscriptions he forgot about

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As much as men may try, it's all too common for some subscriptions to slip under the radar. Without realizing, men can waste hundreds of dollars each year when they don't take the time to really pay attention to where their money is going.

The average person has about eight subscriptions and ends up spending around $219 per month on them, but think they only spend around $86. So, when men continue to waste money in this way, it shows their utter disrespect for the family budget.

Even if it's time-consuming, take the time to see what you're subscribed to. You may still decide to keep most of your subscriptions, but for the ones you barely use, canceling it now will save quite a lot over time.

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3. Expensive hobby upgrades

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Everyone has a hobby in life that brings them joy, whether it's riding motorcycles or fishing. There's nothing wrong with men finding enjoyment in those hobbies, but expenses can quickly become a problem, especially if a husband is choosing a hobby that costs a lot to maintain.

The average American spends around $98 a month on their hobbies, with those producing music spending a whooping $174 per month. For many on a tight budget, this may not be in their range, especially if they're saving for something important.

Before you make that purchase, be sure to calculate your monthly budget thoroughly. If you can't afford it now, slowly save up until you can. It sucks, but taking care of your family often means making sacrifices.

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4. Impulse tech purchases

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There's nothing wrong with wanting a computer or phone upgrade, especially when an outdated device is no longer serviced by the company that produces them. When men spend every day on these things and they aren't up to date, it can be frustrating to deal with the limited storage or lagging. But while these upgrades may be important, it doesn't mean they should be bought right away.

Having a family budget often means needing discipline. Discussing things with their wife, it's better to see where they have room to work with and what needs to be pushed back for now. It's frustrating, but in order to set a family up for financial success, it takes patience.

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5. Sports betting

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Most men are huge fans of sports and get caught up in the noise and excitement. But just because sports are incredibly entertaining, it doesn't mean there aren't dangers to it, particularly financially risky decisions. Watching sports is one thing, but betting is an entirely different monster.

Wasting money, husbands spend money on sports betting, showing their lack of respect for the family budget. According to YouGov, around 65% of people bet $1 to $100 on football and basketball, while 20-23% spend up for $500 on all sports overall.

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6. Unused gym equipment

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If a man is busy and doesn't want to drive to the gym every day, saving up for a nice set of weights could be just what he needs to prioritize his fitness without inconveniencing himself. Exercising constantly at home, most people wouldn't complain if the gym equipment was being put to good use.

Unfortunately, unable to be consistent, some husbands waste money on gym equipment that they never use. And this equipment can get extremely expensive, with the average home gym costing between $1,500 to $2,500.

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7. Car gadgets

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Everyone wants to make their car feel like a second home. Because some people use their car so often, it's normal to invest in a phone mount or a good tire inflator. But as cool as car gadgets may be, they aren't always necessary. From LED lights to Bluetooth trackers, some things aren't worth risking the family budget for.

The last thing a person trying to stick to a budget should be purchasing is items for their car that are unnecessary. Men can invest in it when they're financially more stable later on, but doing so when they're on a tight budget is quite an impactful and disrespect mistake.

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8. Gaming purchases

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With nearly two-thirds of Americans playing video games, it's tempting to want to dish out loads of money for the latest upgrades or hardware. Some men, in particular, want to have the best gaming experience possible, so they spend hundreds on items to improve that feeling.

It's easy to get sucked in and overspend, especially when it's on something that's for entertainment purposes. But throwing the entire family's budget off track is reckless.

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9. Convenience delivery apps

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Nobody wants to get up and drive to the store to pick up necessities. Already exhausted from work and daily responsibilities, husbands may waste money on convenience delivery apps, which end up throwing the family budget off balance. While their feelings may be valid, their spending habits aren't.

With delivery fees and tips, it's easy to overspend. In 2023, the average delivery service customer spent $407 a month. So, while their feelings may be valid, men should be wary of convenience. Needing to budget carefully, doing that five-minute drive is crucial for managing your family's finances.

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10. Daily gas station drinks or snacks

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Whether it's stopping to use the bathroom or filling up their gas tank, some men have made it a habit to always stop in for a snack or beverage. Not viewing it as a big deal, they don't quite grasp how disrespectful they're being towards their family budget that they're supposed to stick to.

Unable to stop themselves, they waste far more money than they'd care to admit. But men who want their family to succeed financially will sit down and look at their spending habits. Once they notice that they're spending money on unnecessary items, they can remember what's most important.

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11. Random tools and gadgets for 'future projects'

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In the moment, it may seem like a good idea to buy items with the intention of using them for home projects. Whether it's professional-grade tools and equipment, or the latest gadgets meant to speed up the process, they essentially act too soon.

As economics professor Carlos Alós-Ferrer suggests, when we break down overwhelming goals into smaller actions, it makes the project feel more manageable. It won't be easy, but by holding themselves accountable and thinking before making any purchases, husbands can save quite a lot of trouble for themselves.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.