When people talk about family estrangement, they usually talk about going no-contact with a family member. But some adult children choose to quietly go "low contact" instead.

Often, there are signs these adult kids have taken space from their parents, but they're more subtle than you may expect. If you're worried your grow kids are among those joining this trend, read on to learn the signs and maybe how to handle it, too.

You'll know your adult child is quietly going 'low contact' if these 11 things start happening

1. They reach out less often

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If your adult child is reaching out way less than usual, it could be a few things: They're busy, they're feeling down or maybe they're taking some space from you and considering going low contact.

But before you react by assuming the worst, reach out to them and just ask, "How are you? Is everything OK?"

Not reaching out often means that they've put the proverbial ball in their parents’ court. They’ll answer texts and calls from their parents, but they’re not the ones to reach out first.

This is both good and bad. They're not cutting you off, they still want a relationship with their parents, but they want it to be on their own terms. On the positive side, it gives parents an opportunity to show up for their kids and prove that, even if they're adults, they're still very loved.

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2. They share fewer personal details

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When an adult child stops sharing as many personal details about their lives, it can be a sign they're quietly going low contact with you. This often means they don’t talk about their romantic relationships or any problems they’re experiencing. Instead, they keep conversations on a surface level.

This often happens when they feel unfairly judged by their parents. They’ll talk about the new show they’re watching or the new recipes they’re trying, but they won’t entertain conversations about anything deeper than that.

A nationally representative study cited by the American Psychological Association reported that 27% of Americans are actively estranged from at least one family member. While this percentage appears high, the report notes that there isn't estrangement across all populations. Rather, people are talking about estrangement more.

As psychologist Lucy Blake points out, “Families have always been complicated, and now we’re discussing it more.”

She notes that estrangement isn’t always rigid, explaining, “It’s often not a permanent state, but something people move in and out of.”

If your grown kids are behaving like this, there's one place you can always safely start: yourself. Get honest and figure out if you're playing a role in this. If not, nothing is lost, as it never hurts to pause for introspection.

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3. They set clear boundaries with you

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It may be shocking for a parent of adult children to have their own kids outline clear rules for when and how they’ll communicate, but that doesn't necessarily mean something is wrong. It could mean they're considering a low-contact relationship, but it could also be a safe way for them to practice setting healthy boundaries.

In a 2024 article, psychologist Nick Wignall explained that people with healthy boundaries follow specific rules, including being hyper-specific with their boundaries, since “vague boundaries don’t work.” He explained that boundaries must be specific regarding the input (what the other person does) and the output (what you will do in response).

If a parent is struggling with these boundaries, it can be helpful for them to do two things: Look inside and see if they played a role in their kids feeling a need to create them, and to see their child's willingness to set boundaries as a skill that will help them in many areas of life, and find a way to be grateful for it.

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4. They don't respond right away or pick up when you call

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While Gen Z is notorious for ignoring their parents' text messages, a new pattern of delayed responses is a sign that an adult child is avoiding contact with their parents.

For example, if they always picked up right away and now let it ring through to voice mail, even when they're not at work, it could be a sign your adult child is going low contact. Instead of just being busy, maybe they feel like they need to take their time and allow themselves to build their mental fortitude for a challenging interaction.

While receiving delayed responses might not make their parents happy, it’s a simple thing adult children can do to make their lives their own, and while it may be hard, accepting this is part of letting an adult child grow up. Taking time to respond when their parents reach out reinforces their autonomy and sense of independence, which is crucial for their mental health.

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5. They meet in public rather than going to your house (or theirs)

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If your adult kids used to come over and curl up on your couch sometimes, but now they only want to meet for dinner out (or something neutral like that), it could be a sign they're quietly going low contact with you. Many of them feel they remove the risk of a big blow-out argument by meeting up in public rather than in their home or yours.

This is a smart tactic, as a neutral place allows adult children and their parents to exist on more even ground, so the power dynamic stays slightly more balanced.

Their parents might not understand why they won’t come to their home, but adult children don’t have to justify their decision. As parents, you have a choice whether you'll take this as an opportunity to think about your own role in this change and whether you want to address it with your kids directly.

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6. They shut down your feedback or criticism

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In the past, your adult child might have ignored or overlooked jabs and criticism, even if the net effect was that it lowered their self-esteem and their trust in you. Now they're simply not willing to accept it, no matter how much you believe you're doing it for the best.

This hurts, yes, but it can also be a hopeful sign. They are protecting their well-being and their energy, something you'd likely love to see them do in other areas of life.

In addition, by going low contact, they may be trying to react to criticism in a more assertive way. Rather than yelling or retreating, they're shutting it down, and if you choose to, you can embrace this by telling them you're proud they're setting boundaries and you're sorry if you weren't as kind as you should've been in the past.

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7. They reject old family behavior patterns

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Rejecting old family patterns of behavior can be incredibly uncomfortable for the people who are still participating in them. After all, you might think, this is how it's always been. Can't they just go along with it and keep the peace?

But the younger generations are done compromising their well-being to keep the peace. They won't be the peacemaker or the scapegoat or any other family role that was assigned to them that no longer serves them.

According to Lucy Blake, Ph.D., familial estrangement is varied in how it looks and affects people, but says therapy seems to help them regardless.

"Patients dealing with estrangement have been found to benefit from therapy in specific ways, including receiving warmth, validation, and safety, which may have been missing in their previous relationships," she told hosts of an APA podcast.

Yes, this can be painful, but parents whose kids are breaking these patterns can find inspiration to break patterns themselves, if they choose. Once one member of the family rocks the boat, so to speak, it becomes easier for others to change, too.

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8. They block or limit you on social media

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If your adult child has limited what you can see on social media or even blocked you, they're probably going low contact on purpose. If they've limited what you can see, you can be reassured that this happens to all sorts of parents, and you don't necessarily need to take it personally or worry they're hiding something terrible. Grown children deserve privacy, after all!

If, however, they've totally blocked you, then there might be something you need to resolve with them. Maybe in the past you've been judgmental of what you see on there or overstepped boundaries, like DMing their friends or making inappropriate comments on their posts.

If you're worried about why it's happening, reach out to them. But it's probably better to only do that if you're willing to hear the truth about why they've blocked or limited you.

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9. They seem emotionally detached when talking to you

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When an adult child seems more emotionally detached from you than other people, it can be a sign they're quietly going low contact with you. Fortunately, it might also just be part of a normal process of maturing or building a family of their own.

Detachment isn't an overall bad thing. Psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith describes detachment as “a process of letting go [that] allows you to release difficult situations and, sometimes, difficult people.”

He notes that detaching allows people to gain clarity. While it isn’t an easy process and might even be painful, detachment is often necessary to maintain some semblance of a relationship, especially between parents and their adult children who don’t have a close bond.

Being less emotionally engaged helps adult children tend to their needs while avoiding the drama of cutting their parents off for good. It can also give you both time to figure out how you can have a better relationship going forward.

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10. They no longer believe you by default and are peaceful about it

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This can be a tough one as a parent because, when kids are small, they have blind faith in the adults whom they trust.

As they reach adolescence, they start testing out if their parents were telling the truth, and how much their parents truly do know about the world. This happens to kids who have even the best parents, and kids don't often realize this is what they're doing.

Over time, your adult child may have learned that you aren't as trustworthy as they believed when they were little kids. Maybe you withheld some major information from them or told them lies to protect them. Or maybe you fudged a little out of habit and ended up undermining your own word.

Either way, it makes sense that adult kids will stop believing that parent the same way they did before. They may not announce it, but you will likely see it on their face or notice they're not taking your advice as they may have in the past. This is a sign they're quietly going low contact. It might also be a sign it's time to get right with yourself and figure out what role you may have played in this rift.

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11. They remove themselves from family conflict

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If your grown child suddenly refuses to take sides in arguments and don’t engage in family drama, they may be making a statement about what they're willing to tolerate and what they're not. It's a boundary they get to set now that they are out of your house and living their own lives.

If you're used to connecting with family members over drama, this can be jarring. But life coach Alex Mathers noted that people with the least drama have habits that protect them.

“They protect their energy above all else,” he explains. “Note what drains your energy and cut it out. Replace it with energy boosters and be brutal with how you negotiate this time."

Adult children who have little contact with their parents know that they can’t force them to change. Instead, they accept them as they are while putting safeguards in place to protect their own well-being and sense of inner peace.

If you feel a big loss as a result of your adult kid disengaging from family drama, reach out to them. Although it may feel like it, they likely aren't rejecting you, they're blocking one aspect of your family's tradition that simply doesn't serve them any longer. Maybe that would be good for you, too?

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.