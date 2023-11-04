8 Rules Nick Cannon Allegedly Makes The Mothers Of His 12 Kids Follow

When Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 12th child in December 2022, many wondered how he balances things with the many mothers of his kids.

Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Gold Sagon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole; twins Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott, who also gave birth to their son Zen, who passed away in 2021; and son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi.

With all of these kids to juggle, Cannon must make sure his children’s moms are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting.

Here are the rules Nick Cannon’s children’s moms allegedly follow.

1. They must get along with him.

When asked in a May 2022 interview about whether his children’s moms get along with one another, Cannon replied that they “don’t have to,” but added that they do have to get along with him.

Cannon has insisted that he keeps a healthy relationship with all of the women which may be the secret to successfully raising his children.

2. They have to be respectful of one another.

Though Cannon doesn’t force friendships between the mothers, you won’t see the women trashing each other either. In March, Bre Tiesi revealed that the mothers keep things civil and don’t have any drama with one another.

“I feel like everybody is focused on their own family and their own situation,” Tiesi said in an interview with E! News, adding, “and we’re all very supportive and just respect that. Like, ‘That’s your family, this is ours and [if] you need anything, we’re here.’"

3. Don’t expect commitment.

If there’s one thing Nick Cannon’s exes — and the rest of the world — know, it’s that monogamy is not his thing. Though he was once married to Mariah Carey, the mom of his first two kids, he has made it clear that settling down is no longer a priority.

Cannon told Dr. Laura Berman on “The Love Language” podcast that he doesn’t believe monogamy is healthy.

“We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have, and I don't feel like that's healthy," Cannon said. "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."

4. No talking bad about him in the press.

If Cannon has “baby momma drama” in his life, he does a good job of hiding it. The mothers of Cannon’s kids have never publicly trashed him in the media, which is something few other celebrity couples can say, unfortunately. Tiesi has even publicly praised Cannon for his parenting skills.

"I hear him on the phone [with his kids]. I hear stories. I hear stuff about the kids, and I know him very well. [I've been able] to watch him parent and [see] his patience and… his insight and how he explains things. He is just a very nurturing, loving human,” she said shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

5. They must be supportive.

Cannon has praised the mothers of his kids for being there for him through his own tough times, particularly during the loss of his son Zen. He was especially complimentary of Zen’s mom, Alyssa Scott, about how she dealt with her son’s passing.

"Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom," Cannon said of the model during his talk show.

6. They must work around his schedule.

In order to cover those hefty child support checks, Cannon is a pretty busy man. The “Masked Singer” host says he has a strict arrangement in place to make sure he is still active in his kids’ lives.

“Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be,” said the star.

“If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff.” He continued, “And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up. All of those things, making sure [I'm there for] all extracurricular activities. I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

7. The moms must ensure all the Cannon kids are close.

Cannon is often seen spending holidays with his children and integrating them with one another, but their mothers play a role in that effort, too.

Tiesi has said that she believes the kids will all be good friends when they’re adults. Abby De La Rosa admitted she has only met one of the other mothers, who she did not name, but says she has a close relationship with her.

"We've had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee," she continued. "She's a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we're apart[sic] of.

8. They must stay positive.

While it may seem like time management is of the utmost importance when raising 12 children, according to Cannon, it's "energy management" that plays the biggest role.

"Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight. "As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling."

