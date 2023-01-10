Mariah Carey Allegedly Seeking 'Primary Custody' Of Twins With Nick Cannon After He Welcomes 12th Child

It seems Mariah Carey might be fed up with Nick Cannon's growing number of children.

Carey and Cannon tied the knot in the Bahamas in 2008 and welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe in 2011, before eventually divorcing in 2016.

While Carey and Cannon have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship since their split, it seems Carey might be reconsidering certain aspects of their custody agreement following the birth of Cannon's latest child.

Mariah Carey allegedly seeking 'primary custody' after Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child.

According to Radar Online, a source alleged that Carey is seeking to gain primary custody of the twins she shares with Cannon.

The news comes after the "Wild 'n Out" host recently welcomed his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott.

"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn't see much of them," the source claimed, noting that Cannon is a doting father and does attempt to see the twins as frequently as possible.

"But she wants to put him on notice that he can't just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins' primary caregiver."

The source continued, pointing out that Carey isn't trying to "punish" Cannon, but attempting to put their children and their subsequent needs first.

The former couple's current custody agreement following their divorce in 2016, according to TMZ, is joint custody, with the twins primarily residing with Carey.

If Cannon wants to visit Moroccan and Monroe, Carey is also required to pay for his lodging and travel expenses.

Carey previously expressed concern about Cannon's lack of time spent with their children.

In December 2022, a source told Radar Online that Carey had asked Cannon to "carve out" more time with Moroccan and Monroe.

Carey expressed concern that Cannon wasn't spending enough time to spend with their children, and urged him to make sure their children are seeing him as often as possible.

In total, Cannon has the twins he shares with Carey, sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, and daughter Powerful Queen Cannon with Brittany Bell.

Twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also father to son Zen, who passed away in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, with Alyssa Scott, and their daughter, whom they just welcomed.

The "Masked Singer" host also opened up about feeling guilty for not spending enough time with all of his children.

During a December 2022 appearance on "The Checkup with Dr. Argus" on Paramount+, Cannon shared his experience being a father to so many children.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he revealed, according to Insider.

"One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," he added.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.