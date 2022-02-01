Nick Cannon Reveals Why He's Celibate After Announcing He's Expecting His 8th Child

Nick Cannon is opening up about his celibacy journey after announcing he's expecting his 8th child with model Bre Tiesi.

In October 2021, Cannon first revealed that he was practicing celibacy per the suggestion of his therapist after welcoming four children with three different women in under a year.

"I'm celibate right now," 'The Masked Singer' host shared during an interview on Revolts 'Drink Champs.' "I'm going to see if I can make it to 2022."

When the hosts suggested Cannon was "not really, kind of" celibate, he quickly interjected to shut down any theories that he wasn't actually going to follow through.

"Nah, y'all said I ain’t really. I’m saying I’m going in,” Cannon said.

Nick Cannon revealed he has been celibate since October 2021.

Speaking on his talk show on Monday, Cannon further explained his celibacy journey, saying, "My therapist was one of the [people] who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre [Tiesi] was pregnant."

The 41-year-old comedian also credited his celibacy journey with helping him become a better father and role model to his children.

“I’m trying to lead by example because I am a father of many. I gotta show self-preservation, self-control, discipline. It’s those aspects.”

During a conversation with radio host Angela Yee, Cannon shared that he felt his "life was out of control."

"The celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this," he added.

However, Cannon confessed that having so many children "is a challenge," but he's not ruling out on continuing to expand his family in the future.

“I just want to have as many children as I can … provide for and be a good father too,” Cannon said. “I want to be the best father that I could possibly be, but I’m not counting out ever having more children.”

Nick Cannon says none of his children were accidents.

During an interview with Power 106 radio in July 2021, the father of eight revealed that all of his children were intentionally conceived, saying that he "don't have no accidents."

The 'Wild 'N Out' host first became a father in 2011 when he welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon then went on to date model Brittany Bell, welcoming son Golden, 4, in 2017, and daughter Powerful, 13 months, in 2020.

In June 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, and the same month the television host and Alyssa Scott had son Zen, who passed away from brain tumor in December 2021.

“They’re all amazing women and they all have their own journeys and I don’t think that because they all have children with me they should be forced to get along,” Cannon said when Yee asked him about his kids’ mothers.

“My children all get along and they have all allowed my children to know and grow and see each other, and that’s all I ask.”

Nick Cannon has an amicable relationship with the mothers of his children.

Though he is not in a romantic relationship with any of the women, Cannon has maintained close friendships with them.

In the wake of announcing he is expecting a son, Cannon shared that he wanted to be respectful to Scott, who was still grieving the loss of Zen.

"I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough — She held off making our announcements and speaking on social media," Cannon said.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.