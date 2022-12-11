Inside The Theory That Nick Cannon Is Having So Many Kids So He Can Use Them To Treat His Lupus

Nick Cannon's ever-growing brood of 11 children is one of the celebrity world's most talked about topics.

The television host and rapper shares his kids with six different women — including ex-wife Mariah Carey — many of whom have had overlapping pregnancies.

Cannon seems to play an active role in his kids' lives but appears to have no interest in settling down — or getting a vasectomy — leading fans to speculate if there is a secret reason for his passion for procreation.

Why is Nick Cannon having so many children?

According to fans, Cannon may be having so many children because he has lupus and may need a kidney transplant in the future.

Cannon was diagnosed with lupus in 2012 and has been battling the illness ever since.

He shared that lupus has “made him stronger” and has allowed him to “pay attention and focus more on [my] health.”

“I have lupus, but lupus doesn’t have me,” Cannon said.

Lupus is an inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues.

The disease can target organs such as the kidneys, and cause them to fail and be unable to properly remove waste from the blood or properly control the amount of fluids in the body.

Despite treatment options for lupus such as Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) and Immunosuppresents to alleviate symptoms of the disease, some patients may eventually need a kidney transplant in about 15-20% of cases.

Some believe that Nick Cannon is having kids to increase his chances of having a kidney donor.

Since parents and children share similar tissue types, which is crucial in an organ transplant, children can donate a kidney to one of their parents.

The more children one has, the better chance one has of receiving the best possible match for a transplant.

Some people believe that Cannon is having so many children to secure a kidney donor in case his lupus treatment fails and he needs a kidney transplant.

TikTok user Kylie Marisa @thekylemarisa expands upon this theory in a TikTok video.

“As we’ve seen with Selena Gomez who also suffers from lupus, she’s already had a kidney transplant,” Marisa says.

Gomez received a kidney from her former friend, Francia Raisa, in 2017 after lupus attacked her kidneys.

“One of the biggest complications of lupus is the requirement of a kidney transplant or multiple kidney transplants,” Marisa continues.

She believes that Cannon is having so many children so that the odds are in his favor if he eventually requires a kidney transplant.

“Let’s say you're a multi-millionaire like Nick Cannon, and he could have a rare blood type like I do. How can you guarantee that are organ donors available to you when you would need a kidney?” she points out.

“The more children you have, the more likely you are that at least one, probably a few, will be your donor match.”

Other TikTok users agreed with Marisa and believed that she made a valid point.

Fans suspect Nick Cannon plans to use his kids' umbilical cord to cure his lupus.

“I’ve seen people say he could be benefitting from the cord blood and stem cells,” one user added.

Cord blood stem cells are collected from the umbilical cord and placenta of babies after birth and can be stored and used in future organ transplants.

“It all makes sense now,” another user wrote.

However, others debunked the theory.

“It depends on what kind of lupus you have and what organs it can attack. This statement is not true,” one user commented.

“Lupus is genetic, he could be having all these kids and a majority will have lupus as well,” another user shared.

“This theory doesn’t make any sense because he could literally post a reward for anyone who matches and he’d get offers from everywhere given his status,” another user pointed out.

Despite the theory, there is no concrete evidence that Cannon is continuing to have children due to his lupus diagnosis and the need for an organ transplant.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.