Mom Of Nick Cannon's Baby Praises Him For 'Always Showing Up' — Fans Say He's Doing The 'Bare Minimum'

Two of the mothers of Nick Cannon's kids are trading conflicting accounts of his parenting skills and fans are weighing in.

A statement made by Bre Tiesi, who stepped in to defend Cannon from another ex, has fans debating what standard we set for fathers versus the pressure we place on moms.

The debate began when LaNisha Cole — who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with Cannon — seemingly shaded the "Wild 'N Out" host for posting a photo collage of his other children and their respective mothers, while leaving out her and Onyx.

Cole posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram Stories on December 18, addressing all of the questions about why she and Onyx weren't included in Cannon's recent photos.

LaNisha Cole accused Nick Cannon of posting "fake photo ops" of his other children.

"There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my DMs. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way ... Happy holidays to you and your family!" Cole wrote on her social media.

In another message, she continued, "It's important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all."

Cole then accused Cannon of posting his children under the guise of "fake IG photo op love."

"It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love — and it’s not fake IG photo op love — it’s real day in and day out love.”

While Cole didn't go into detail about her accusations against Cannon and her issues with how he treats their daughter, another mother of Cannon's children jumped in to defend the comedian.

Bre Tiesi praised Nick Cannon for 'showing up' — a statement that generated backlash of its own.

Bre Tiesi, who welcomed son Legendary with Cannon in June 2022, gave the "Masked Singer" host a shout-out on Instagram following Cole's criticsm.

Tiesi posted a fan's message to her Instagram Story, where they praised Cannon for always "show[ing] up for his kids."

Credit: Instagram

"THIS! Nick always shows up!” she replied via Instagram on December 19. “Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent an even better person! We love you!”

Fans took to Reddit to criticize Tiesi's statement, claiming that the "bar is so low" if a father is getting praised for doing what dads should do.

"Nobody applauds a mom for being present in their child's life but when a dad is present we must bow? Give me a break. It's his child too and this is just the bare minimum," one fan wrote.

Cannon recently revealed that he feels "guilt" over not spending enough time with his children.

In a December 2022 episode of "The Checkup with Dr. Argus" on Paramount+, Cannon spoke about the highs and lows of fatherhood, and his struggle to find time to spend with all 11 of his children.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," Cannon said.

"One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," he continued.

In addition to his children with Tiesi and Cole, Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The actor also shares 5-year-old Golden, 20-month-old Powerful and 2-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott also shared son Zen, who passed away at 5 months old after battling brain cancer in December 2021. In November 2022, the pair revealed they are expecting their second child together.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.