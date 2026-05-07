11 Reasons Smart Parents Should Ban Their Kids From Using AI & ChatGPT

The effects of using AI and tools like ChatGPT are still relatively underresearched, especially with long-term symptoms, because they haven't been out long enough to know how toxic they really are.

However, parents should be alarmed by the research we do have. Just one MIT study found that people using ChatGPT consistently underperform on linguistic, neural, and behavioral levels, with younger, impressionable groups suffering around learning and development at much higher rates. So, even if it feels convenient and efficient sometimes, there are a million more reasons why smart parents should ban their kids from using AI and ChatGPT altogether.

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Here are 11 reasons smart parents should ban their kids from using AI and ChatGPT

1. They sabotage critical thinking skills

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AI tools like ChatGPT are literally dulling our minds, even when we are only using them sparingly. They're making us less creative, mindlessly sterilizing our human experiences, and removing original thought from spaces in our lives that need uniqueness and authenticity.

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Especially for kids in their most impressionable stages of life, relying on AI to solve problems, brainstorm, and connect is sabotaging their ability to think critically. More importantly, and in most cases, AI insidiously sabotages children's abilities to think authentically, curating a perspective on the world that's uniquely their own.

2. They dull creativity and imagination

Imagination is inherently tied to childhood development, identity, and creativity. It's part of what makes children's lives profound and impassioned early in their lives. They aren't yet biased by our analytical culture and biases from society, and can come up with ideas and form who they are as a person.

However, in many ways, this creativity and unique imagination are being sabotaged by AI tools like ChatGPT, which simply gather and rephrase the same ideas other people have already developed over and over again. For adults, using AI for efficiency or processes might help bolster their time and space for creative thought, but for kids, that boundary is hard to manage without mistakes.

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3. They prompt disconnection from human experiences

As original thought continues to be replaced by AI's regurgitation of other people's ideas and internet jargon, which is typically biased and inaccurate, it's no surprise that kids are growing disconnected from human experience and empathy. They're no longer truly connecting with people and expanding their perspectives on the world around them, relying instead on the same ideas, concepts, language, and conclusions that AI feeds to them.

Even after they've logged off a computer, the influence of AI's language and information still lingers in their brains, impacting how they interact with real people. As more and more kids start using AI in classrooms, conversations become less human-centric and interactive. Ideas stop being thought-provoking and unique.

We stop teaching our kids to think authentically and creatively. They stop turning to their neighbors and asking questions, because AI tools feel like an easier, more comfortable alternative.

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4. They offer watered-down educational experiences

With the introduction of AI in school systems, classrooms, and educational spaces, kids are experiencing less human interaction and more surface-level learning opportunities. They're either expected to use AI-learning tools or resort to things like ChatGPT to make school easier, rather than more fulfilling.

While some kids do gain benefits from learning with AI, experts like professor Ying Xu suggest that it can never really replicate the human experience of learning in a classroom with an engaged teacher or physical resources.

5. Kids struggle with understanding

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While some adults can use AI to their advantage, cherry-picking the outputs and results that a tool like ChatGPT offers them, children don't have a chance to learn that kind of understanding and discernment when they have no prior knowledge or learning experience. Yes, AI harms adults and sabotages their cognitive skills, but for children, they take away the chance to learn them at all.

Whether it's critical thinking about a problem or noticing when an AI output is complete garbage, kids will miss out on developing these essential skills when they're constantly relying on tools like ChatGPT to supplement real research and learning.

6. Kids miss out on the importance of boredom

While cellphones and all technology are contributing to a swarm of mindless entertainment, negatively affecting childhood development, AI is especially insidious. Especially considering that boredom is essential for kids to teach themselves creativity, stillness amid alone time, and personal self-esteem, having a chatbot to keep them company completely removes all of these experiences.

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Distractions and symptoms of too much screen time negatively affect most kids, but if they're also reliant on AI to keep them company and remove the primary benefits of solitude, they're also learning to be completely dependent on distraction to feel secure.

7. Kids stop learning new skills

Even if relying on AI to solve a problem we don't know the answer to helps with productivity and efficiency, if we never double back to actually understand the process or learn the tangible skill, we'll be reliant on AI forever. We stop exercising our resourcefulness and critical-thinking skills, and for kids at their most impressionable ages, it's incredibly harmful for their growth.

Kids learn best through meaningful, hands-on experiences, which is why great parents substitute AI alternatives for actual effort and human interaction that provides them space to make mistakes, practice, and actually digest information to learn.

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8. They put kids' mental health and well-being at risk

Considering a great deal of AI tools are made to duplicate interactions and conversations, like you're speaking to a real person, many people overusing things like ChatGPT find it harder and harder to actually connect with real people. They're used to being met with praise or having their behaviors reassured by AI, and rarely get to practice managing difficult conversations and in-person dynamics with real people.

On top of being full of inaccuracies, friendly chatbots also tend to reinforce negative ideas and bad behaviors in the people using them, which can be incredibly harmful to kids. Especially when it comes to mental health and general well-being, they rarely offer truly helpful, healthy advice. It's unsafe and unhealthy for kids who sometimes don't know better than to think twice about an AI tool's response.

9. They make kids more vulnerable

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According to experts from the Child Rescue Coalition, AI tools and all of the information they have access to from children's online behaviors and tendencies often benefit bad people with malicious intentions in targeting children. Especially when these kids struggle to think critically because of AI consequences, they become more vulnerable to these people's manipulative tactics.

Smart parents, who want to keep their kids safe both online and offline, are careful about AI, not just because of learning setbacks and developmental issues, but because it harms their ability to protect themselves.

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10. Kids lose elements of their integrity

Many kids overusing AI are more likely to cheat in the classroom and sometimes in their personal lives, according to a study from Computers and Education. They stop being able to rely on their own minds to solve problems and manage challenges, and instead cheat their way through tasks by relying on AI tools and platforms.

However, it's not just the learning consequences that come with cheating at school that parents should be worried about, but the foundations of integrity these kids fail to develop. From taking accountability to making the right choices behind closed doors, kids who overuse AI may be more susceptible to entitled, harmful mentalities.

11. They create more anxious kids

According to a 2025 study, more AI usage in kids and teens is most generally associated with higher levels of anxiety. Kids who use AI for homework, for example, may be far less equipped to have real, productive discussions in classrooms around the same topics. They develop anxiety from their growing dependence on AI, even if it's for the most basic, mundane things.

Great parents teach their kids to craft their own original thoughts and to lean into challenges to develop personal resilience. And that's the kind of human touch that will ultimately give them an edge over their peers as they get older and enter adulthood.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.