People Who Overuse AI & ChatGPT Are Getting Dumber Than Everyone Else In 10 Specific Ways

Despite being relatively inaccurate and inconsistent, so many people are still reliant on AI and tools like ChatGPT to make their lives more efficient and easier.

It's not just a handful either, because over 34% of people flock to ChatGPT, creating all kinds of climate, social, and emotional consequences they'd prefer to write off. However, in the long run, people who overuse AI and ChatGPT are getting dumber than everyone else in very specific ways, whether it's their critical thinking skills or growing more entitled. They're not doing themselves any favors, even though it feels convenient in the moment to leverage AI.

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People who overuse AI and ChatGPT are getting dumber than everyone else in 10 specific ways

1. They're missing out on opportunities to learn

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While the average person thinks critically about issues to solve problems, someone who only uses ChatGPT or AI is skipping the kind of internal thought needed to learn and grow.

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Especially because of how ChatGPT pulls information from across the internet, its sources and explanations for answers are often misleading and hard to track down, at least according to a 2024 study. So, if someone's trying to answer a question, they have a decent shot at getting the right answer from ChatGPT, but they're probably not going to actually learn or internalize anything.

2. They're overcomplicating their language

As a study from the University of Rochester explains, our brains are naturally driven toward clarity and understanding, which is why we're drawn to competent, intelligent people who make things easier to understand in conversations and use simple language. However, considering many people are adopting the language of ChatGPT online and in person, it's not surprising that they're sabotaging this basic pillar of intelligence.

ChatGPT can't help but overuse random, unnecessary words that the average person would never choose to use in their everyday life. So, even though they might be learning new words to some capacity, they're overcomplicating their language in ways that push other people away and sabotage their ability to form intentional conversations on their own.

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3. Their critical thinking skills are getting worse

Chronic ChatGPT users consistently underperform on cognitive tasks and have the lowest brain engagement compared to others thinking for themselves, according to an MIT study.

So, even if it seems harmless, if you're regularly turning to AI when you don't understand something, instead of trying to learn it yourself, your critical thinking skills will get worse. Those small lapses in judgment and memory, your diminished attention span, and the entitlement you feel bubbling up when you can't grasp something are coming straight from the consequences of AI.

4. They're less confident

According to a study published by the American Psychological Association, over-relying on AI tools and programs can worsen a person's confidence around brainstorming, independent reasoning, and idea ownership, especially in places like the workplace.

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While the average person who tries to avoid AI can confidently resolve issues or, at the very least, brainstorm potential solutions without the help of ChatGPT, others feel useless and uncertain when they're forced to think through things themselves.

5. They give up quicker

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A new 2026 study suggests that people who use AI for basic tasks for just 10 minutes can actually harm their intellect and cognitive skills. From attention span and critical thinking skills to someone's perseverance and persistence in the face of complex issues, people who leverage AI are putting their cognitive skills at risk.

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Even if it feels convenient, easy, and comfortable to not use their own brains and instead rely on AI shortcuts, in the end, it's their intellect and resilience that's at stake.

6. They confine their human authenticity

While we often justify AI tools like ChatGPT as efficient tools to prioritize our human touch, experiences, and creativity, the truth is that regularly using them only dulls our minds. We are less present and thoughtful in every aspect of our lives when we're overly reliant on our phones or AI for comfort.

Even in the workplace, the unique perspectives and solutions you can brainstorm from leaning on inner critical thinking skills and experiences will always outperform AI tools like ChatGPT, and yet, so many are still becoming reliant on them.

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7. They seek out instant gratification

People overusing AI shortcuts and ChatGPT are wiring their brains to be more impatient, seeking comfort, convenience, and instant gratification at every turn.

Compared to truly intelligent people who appreciate and regularly predict the future to contextualize their current lives and choices, these people are living too far in the present moment, seeking comfort and distraction. They'd prefer to take shortcuts and seek out the instant gratification of AI platforms like ChatGPT, even if it comes at the expense of their perspective, mental health, and cognitive well-being.

8. They become more dependent on technology or their phones

Rather than feeling secure and confident in their ability to navigate life or the workplace without technology or shortcuts, now, people who regularly use AI are experiencing cognitive erosion that sabotages their independence.

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Even if it's not happening all at once, coming back to AI and ChatGPT regularly can slowly chip away at someone's cognitive processes and intelligence bit by bit. From critical thinking skills to focus on a specific task, and even being able to lean into the challenge of a complex problem, people who overuse AI are struggling with all of these things.

9. They're less disciplined

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One of the major reasons why people avoid AI is because of the ethical and environmental issues it provokes, especially when it comes to convenience-oriented platforms like ChatGPT. However, when someone decides to overlook their own personal values in favor of something like AI that they don't necessarily agree with the consequences of, they're sabotaging discipline and internal self-worth.

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Instead of choosing to lean into discomfort and challenge by avoiding things like AI they fundamentally don't agree with, they opt for the instant ease and comfort of things like ChatGPT that make their lives easier on a superficial level.

10. They're less curious

The most curious, open-minded people who are willing to learn from others amid daily life often live more fulfilling, happy lives than those closed off to novelty completely. However, when someone becomes reliant on technology and shortcuts like ChatGPT, they stop exercising this curious, intelligent part of their brain, and instead rely on the instant gratification and convenience of AI.

Especially without any guardrails or boundaries, people overusing AI tend to stop caring about learning new things and challenging themselves with critical thinking. They're more concerned with efficiency than morality, connection, or curiosity.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.