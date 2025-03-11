Dads With This Type Of Child Tend To Live Longer, According To Research

There's a reason "girl dads" get so much attention.

Written on Mar 11, 2025

Dad with his daughter Inside Creative House | Shutterstock
These days, how to live longer is a hot topic and everyone seems to be interested in longevity. While there still is no magical remedy to ensure a prolonged life, dads who have one specific type of child are on their way

Research shows that fathers of daughters tend to live longer.

The Instagram account @females is run by 10PM Curfew, a media conglomerate geared towards female lifestyle, beauty, and fashion. The account shared some fascinating information in a recent post

 “Research from Jagiellonian University suggests that fathers with daughters may experience longer lifespans, with each daughter linked to an additional 74 weeks of life,” they wrote. “The study, which analyzed data from over 4,300 individuals, found no similar effect from having sons.”

Dad of a daughter fizkes | Shutterstock

“Additionally, having daughters is associated with improved emotional well-being, better communication and increased self-esteem among fathers,” they concluded.

The study from Jagiellonian University, which is located in Poland, was published in the American Journal of Human Biology and only partially available online. However, Sneha Swaminathan reported on the research for WIO News.

According to Swaminathan, a team from the university performed a study to determine if having a daughter had any effect on the lifespans of both fathers and mothers. The researchers observed 2,147 mothers and 2,163 fathers. They concluded that the number of sons a father had, or the number of total children in general, had no effect on their longevity, but having daughters did. 

“The study’s key finding indicates that fathers with daughters tend to live longer lives, with an intriguing trend emerging — the more daughters a father has, the longer he is likely to live,” Swaminathan said. “In fact, the data suggests that for each daughter born, a father’s lifespan extends by an average of ‘74 weeks.’” In other words, each daughter that a father has adds over a year to his life.

The findings for mothers were very different.

While this is great news for fathers, especially those who have daughters, the same can’t be said for mothers. Researchers expected to find that sons were more taxing for a mother’s lifespan as they “are energetically more expensive to produce than daughters.” However, they found that both sons and daughters were equally likely to “reduce maternal longevity.”

Tired mom fizkes | Shutterstock

Swaminathan noted that this could be partially to blame for the later age at which women are choosing to have families, and the “increased happiness” they associate with doing so.

The bond between fathers and daughters really is special.

In recent years, we have seen the emergence of the “girl dad” label, popularized by Kobe Bryant before his death. Yet it seems that this relationship is even more important than we may have assumed. 

The nonprofit All For Kids, which is committed to supporting “vulnerable children, their parents and the communities in which they live,” noted in a blog post that fathers play an irreplaceable role in all children’s lives. However, their bond with daughters is distinct.

They cited research from the Ohio State University that found daughters with present fathers were less likely to experience loneliness. Additionally, the Institute for Family Studies found that girls who had good connections with their fathers were more likely to engage in healthy romantic relationships and wait longer to settle down because they were focused on their education.

Clearly, fathers and daughters have significant impacts on each other’s lives, and their bonds should not be overlooked.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.