How Heroic Moms Handle Their Sadness When Everything Goes Wrong At Once

Too often in life, it can feel like we don’t have time for anything. Whether we’re overburdened at work, or the kids are sick, or we’re going through tough times that seem to eat away at every spare second that we have, it can get more than a little hectic! It's normal to feel a little sad in those moments or like you can't handle it, but there are ways to get through it.

That's where Dr. Zoe Shaw comes in. As a licensed psychotherapist as well as a relationship and life coach, she helps all sorts of "Superwomen" figure out how to have it all while living a happy, healthy life.

How heroic moms handle sadness when everything goes wrong at once

1. They cut out anything that isn’t necessary

If you’re experiencing sadness or overwhelm, it can be difficult to complete even the simplest tasks. But that feeling might just be worse because you’re taking on too much for your brain to handle during your time of grief. Eliminate everything that isn’t necessary for you right now.

Plan on getting done only what you can manage, and give yourself some leeway to not be up to your normal standards, too. You need to focus on getting through this time of trouble. That’s the most important thing for you and your family. And no, you don’t have to feel guilty about it, either.

2. They reframe the stories they tell themselves

Don’t talk down to or blame yourself for the loss you’re experiencing! Everyone goes through times in their lives where they feel like they’ve really messed up or missed an opportunity that’s now gone forever. But you need to “reframe” the story you’re telling yourself.

Instead of focusing on the negative, focus on the positive. Reflect on the things that you do have control over so that you can start making yourself work toward your goals once again, even if you feel like you’ve been totally sidelined.

3. They disconnect from social media and TV

TV and social media are great tools for connecting with our friends, family, and people all around the world. But they can also be constant negative sources, streaming politics, sadness, and bad elements into our lives. They can also be an incredible time-suck that leaves us feeling harried afterward.

Instead of using social media or watching TV when you're in a breakdown, use that time to write, reflect, or de-stress in some other manner, like practicing yoga or meditation, or even journaling about your feelings. It will help you feel more in tune with yourself and your needs, and you won’t have the added stressors of other people’s lives making yours feel even worse.

4. They prioritize rest

PeopleImages by Yuri A via Shutterstock

This is so important. You must allow yourself time to relax. To actually relax and let your body rest. Stress can influence us so much it can actually negatively impact our mental and physical health.

The last thing you need while trying to get through a traumatic period in your life is to get sick on top of it! So press the snooze button when you need to, and instead of running around trying to get everything done, focus on your emotional and physical state, and maybe watch a movie with your kids instead. It will give you time to reconnect with what’s important.

5. They give themselves a chance to grieve

While some people need only a few days to get back on their feet and move forward, a lot of people need more time to accept what’s happening in their lives, understand and come to terms with it, and then move forward once they’ve internalized and dealt with the problem. So give yourself a period where it’s OK for you to grieve the situation.

Set a goal, like two weeks, where you allow yourself to feel what you’re feeling, allow yourself to stay at home instead of going out, or even use a couple of days just to take it all in so that you can move on. At the end of your grieving period, make active efforts to move on, not to forget, but to try and restart your life now that you've experienced this loss.

6. When overwhelmed, they ask for help

Asking for help when you need it is not shameful. No one in this world got where they are by being completely alone and never relying on anyone else. In fact, understanding when you need help and being able to ask for it is actually a healthy skill! Instead of trying to juggle eight plates at once, ask a trusted person to help you carry that weight, whether it's a friend, family member, religious counselor, or even a professional, like a psychiatrist or therapist.

Not getting the help you need will only make you struggle alone for longer, and it can slow your healing process.

When dealing with something big, or even scary or sad, like a loss, it can be easy to get yourself mentally “stuck” in a rut that you don’t know how to get back out of. Especially when you’re trying to keep up with everything that goes with the basics of work, your relationships, your basic mental well-being, and being a parent.

Busy-ness shouldn't get in the way of your healing

Frankly, it's normal to feel like you are so busy that you feel as though you literally do not have time to break down and face the problems that have presented themselves.

But whether you feel like you just have to keep going because you don’t have the time, or don’t want to face it, it’s still important that you take a step back and focus on yourself.

You’ll need to address whatever is paining you at the moment, whether it’s divorce, death, or some other issue that pulls at your mental capacity and makes you feel drained at the end of your day.

We have all had moments where “life” has happened, and we weren’t sure how to get through it.

But learning how to cope with the bad things that come your way is not only healthy for you, it can actually help you get through your grieving process better, too.

Remember, what you're feeling is normal. Sadness, anger, pain, and even frustration are all normal sensations to experience during a period of upheaval. Take these steps one at a time so that you can get through your grieving process and return to your regular life with coping skills that will help you weather any storm in the future.

Dr. Zoe Shaw is a licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert with over 20 years of experience who consults with clients from all over the world. She has been featured in Recover Today, Weight Watchers, The Oprah Magazine, Forbes, Vox, and more.

Merethe Najjar is a professional writer, editor, and award-winning fiction author. Her articles have been featured in The Aviator Magazine, Infinite Press, Yahoo, BRIDES, and more.