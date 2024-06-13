6 Times It's Totally OK For A Strong Woman To Give Up & Quit

You’re reading this because there is something in your life that you have an inkling you need to let go. Otherwise, you wouldn't be here! That should be your first sign.

Whether it’s a job, a relationship, a dream, or a life path, you know you really shouldn't be involved in it anymore. It just doesn't feel right, but you aren't sure what to do about it or when to call it quits — or whether quitting equals failure. Sure, sometimes it does. But not always!

Here are six times quitting is the strong thing to do

1. When your priorities have changed

Life doesn't stay the same and the dreams and plans that go along with it can change over time. Sometimes our priorities change, yet we keep doing the same behavior, not realizing that it isn't really a priority in our life anymore.

Have you ever been listening to some annoying kid’s music in the car before you realize that you dropped your kids off an hour ago and you can listen to your own music now? That happens sometimes with our entire life if we don’t pay attention.

If you are acting on autopilot, it’s time to sit down and take a long look at what things in your life are still serving the original purpose and which ones are just flying under the no-longer-needed radar.

2. When your reason "why" is wrong

Ask yourself: "If no one had any say or opinion in your choice to quit or keep going, what would I do?" Honey, there’s your answer!

If you aren't letting this go because you don’t want to disappoint someone else or you’re afraid of what someone else will think, it’s time to quit — both whatever you are doing and your need to please at your own expense.

3. When your past investments are what's holding you back

It’s okay to acknowledge that you put a lot into it. Even if you were all in — blood, sweat, and tears — you are hurting yourself if this is the main reason why you won’t give it up now.

You’re hanging on to the past as if it will somehow affect your present or your future. It won’t.

If you are living in the past, it’s difficult to ever get ahead. The truth is that all is not lost because you have gained some life lessons from the experience.

4. When you realize it’s never going to get better and nothing is going to change

You’ve tried and you’ve tried and you’ve tried again. Every angle, every option you have pursued to try to make this work has yielded the same result.

You know the definition of insanity. Stop trying to convince yourself that it will work on the next try. Either invest in someone who can help you view and attack this from a different angle or let it go.

5. When it’s sucking the life out of you

Hard work is so rewarding when it yields good fruit. The ability to persevere through tough times is a necessary quality for success in all areas of your life. So is the ability to discern when you are on a treadmill for no good reason.

You know when something energizes you or it drains you. Energy-producing activities or people actually stimulate creativity and enjoyment. When you are dreading, dragging, and procrastinating every time you think of tackling this issue, you have to realize that it is emotionally draining you. And the question is: Is it worth your emotional health?

Reezky Pradata via Shutterstock

6. When you recognize that more work won’t bring more success

My sister and I once owned a business that was just not working. The plan was flawed and we figured out (finally admitted) later than we should have, that no matter how hard we worked on that business, it was not going to be a success.

We made the difficult decision to quit, despite all that had been invested. It was the best decision because it made room in our lives for better opportunities. And the bonus is that we were able to tackle these opportunities with some extra wisdom under our belt.

I don’t know about you, but I have a million "don’t quit" mantras in my head that make quitting feel the same as failing to me. They all say that if I choose to end something in my life, I am a failure.

When you think of yourself as a strong woman, the word "quitter" doesn't play into that description. But maybe it should!

Having perseverance is a wonderful, necessary quality for success, but it only works efficiently if you also know when to give up and let something in your life that's no longer serving you go.

I know you’re probably waiting for a crystal clear answer, and it would be so much easier if the universe could yell at you, "OK, it’s time to quit now!" But it doesn't. Only you can really answer that question for yourself.

Just like continuing to try the same thing over and over is an exercise in futility, so is throwing harder work into something that can’t yield anything more.

Quitting isn't an end. It’s an opportunity to open a new door if you can bring yourself to close this one that isn't working for you anymore.

Dr. Zoe Shaw is a licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert with over 20 years of experience who consults with clients from all over the world. She has been featured in Recover Today, Weight Watchers, The Oprah Magazine, Forbes, Vox and more.